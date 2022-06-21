Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-21 am EDT
1790.50 GBX   -0.89%
11:45aCOCA COLA HBC : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG
PU
11:45aCOCA COLA HBC : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG
PU
06/17Coca-Cola HBC To Halt Production In Russia After Emptying Stock
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

06/21/2022 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

Zug, Switzerland - 21 June 2022 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Coca-Cola HBC") today announces that all of the proposals of the Board of Directors (the "Board") set out in the notice of the annual general meeting ("AGM") dated 19 May 2022 were duly passed by the requisite majority of shareholders at its AGM held today, 21 June 2022. The final results are set out below. A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on Coca-Cola HBC's website at www.coca-colahellenic.com.

The AGM approved a dividend of EUR 0.71 per share ("Dividend") out of the general capital contribution reserve, capped at an amount of CHF 300,000,000. Payment of the full amount of the Dividend will be made on 2 August 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the record date of 8 July 2022. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend as of 7 July 2022, in which case the last day on which the shares may be traded with the entitlement to receive dividends will be 6 July 2022.

Resolutions 7 and 9, the advisory votes to approve the UK Remuneration Report and the Swiss Remuneration Report, were passed with approximately 67.17% of the votes cast. Resolution 4.3 in relation to the re-election of Charlotte J. Boyle, Chair of the Remuneration Committee, was also passed with approximately 78.11% of the votes cast. Consequently the Board will initiate a consultation with shareholders on its approach to remuneration which will take place between now and the next AGM in 2023, ensuring as many shareholders as possible are able to provide their feedback on remuneration matters and on an approach to remuneration that aligns as closely as possible with the balance of shareholder views. All other resolutions were passed with high levels of support ranging between approximately 86.54 and 99.94% and shareholders were supportive of Resolution 8 on the Remuneration Policy, which was passed with the support of approximately 96.03% of the votes cast.


Please see complete announcmenet attached

Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
11:45aCOCA COLA HBC : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG
PU
11:45aCOCA COLA HBC : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG
PU
06/17Coca-Cola HBC To Halt Production In Russia After Emptying Stock
MT
06/16Coke bottler Coca-Cola HBC depleting stock in Russia
RE
06/16Coke bottler Coca-Cola HBC depleting stock in Russia
RE
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Coca-Cola HBC AG Presents at 19th annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference ..
CI
06/13Coca-Cola Invests N436bn in Nigeria in 10 Years
AQ
06/09Morgan Stanley Lifts Coca-Cola HBC's PT, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
06/06TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
05/19Coca-Cola HBC AG Proposes Dividend, Payable on 2 August 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA HBC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 627 M 8 032 M 8 032 M
Net income 2022 477 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 2 060 M 2 169 M 2 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 7 697 M 8 105 M 8 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,01 €
Average target price 25,23 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-29.30%8 105
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY0.37%257 631
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-6.81%48 727
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.31%11 204
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED16.59%11 098
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED0.45%8 036