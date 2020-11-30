Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC AG    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Τhe last step of a more than 1000-year journey

11/30/2020 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLOG
  1. Home
  2. Media
  3. News
  4. Τhe last step of a more than 1000-year journey
Τhe last step of a more than 1000-year journey
30 Nov 2020

By Cezara-Camelia Cartes, Coffee Capability Expert at Coca-Cola HBC Romania

I always love asking people to see coffee through my eyes…For me coffee has a great heritage that goes back many centuries and a long journey from farm to cup. By the time it arrives to us it has already passed through hundreds of hands, covered thousands of miles and gone through many different stages, each one extremely important. So, every time I make a coffee I feel that I add the last steps of a journey towards a delicious brew. And that's very very important! It can make or break the final quality in the cup!

We don't have to be specialized in quantum physics to prepare coffee. However, in order to brew a cup that is not overly bitter and showcase at maximum the organoleptic profile of the varieties we are using, we need to know some basic rules and follow specific technical steps. Which parameters are important, how each of them needs to be adjusted according to the brewing method we are using, what to modify, when to intervene and most importantly - why?

As a professional working for over 10 years now in the coffee industry and experimenting with coffee I can tell you this: with the proper training and an open mind, anyone can learn how to brew a prefect coffee, every single time, no matter what preparation method is used. Of course, the approach is slightly different. Dealing with coffee at a professional level means handcrafting to perfection every single cup of coffee, expertly handling professional equipment, paying attention to every detail and having a broad understanding of coffee in terms of botany, physics and chemistry. Preparing coffee in the comfort of your home on the contrary, means that nobody will bat an eye if your flat white is not finished with latte art.

Still for me, the magic and versatility are there! Coffee is so much more than just a functional beverage and regardless of whether someone is a professional or a home barista, they should have the opportunity to discover it!

That's why we have prepared a series of 'how to' videos. Through these, you will learn about the main recipes, catch some amazing tips on how to perfect your techniques and even discover some new and exciting ways to prepare and enjoy your coffee! At the end of this series you will have plenty of options for your next favorite recipe and you never know, you may even start drinking coffee if you are not already a coffee lover .

So, make sure you tune in, grab your favorite mug with your favorite coffee and start brewing! Please find the series of our 'how to' videos here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
06:42aCOCA COLA HBC : Τhe last step of a more than 1000-year journey
PU
04:53aCOCA COLA HBC : Fireside Chat Transcript
PU
11/20GRAPHIC PACKAGING : Coca-Cola HBC Launches KeelClip(TM) Technology in Ireland, N..
AQ
11/19COCA COLA HBC : begins EU-wide replacement of plastic wrap on can multipacks
PU
11/18COCA COLA HBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/12COCA COLA HBC : Q3 2020 Q&A Transcript
PU
11/11COCA COLA HBC : Q3 2020 Script
PU
11/11European Coke bottler to hike ad spend for returning events
RE
11/11European Coke bottler to hike ad spend for returning events
RE
11/11COCA COLA HBC : Q3 2020 Trading Update Press Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 149 M 7 369 M 7 369 M
Net income 2020 389 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2020 1 951 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 8 846 M 10 598 M 10 601 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,60 €
Last Close Price 24,29 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-14.89%10 598
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.79%226 475
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.6.25%43 287
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-14.19%11 526
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.3.46%9 898
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.17%8 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ