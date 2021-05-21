Coca Cola HBC : AGM Notice

The Notice contains the full and authoritative text of the items of the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors.It also sets out further detail and explanation in relation toeach proposal tobe considered at the Annual General Meeting.

Your attention is also drawn to the recommendation of the Board of Directors set out on page 17 of the Notice.

A reply form in relation to the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this document and should be filled out and returned in accordance with the instructions printed on the form as soon as possible, and in any event, no later than 15 June 2021. Alternatively, you may make use of an online proxy voting platform before 16 June 2021 by using the URL and your access code printed on your reply form. The section headed "Organisational matters and notes" beginning on page 17 of the Notice also sets the procedures for your voting. You should read this information carefully before completing the reply form.

2. Important Message in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic

We have the following important message for you in connection with special restrictions imposed by the COVID-

19 pandemic and the extraordinary circumstances caused by it:

In summary, the following restrictions will apply to the Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG to be held on 22 June2021:

Physical attendance byshareholders at the Annual General Meeting is not permitted under Swiss law. Therefore, you will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting in person .

. Voting will be possible by independent proxy only. Please refer to pages17 et seq. for detailed instructions on how to exercise your voting rights.

On 13 March 2020, in view of the accelerated spread of coronavirus, Switzerland declared an "extraordinary situation" under the Swiss federal Epidemic Act, allowing the government to adopt special measures to protect the public.

On 19 June 2020, the Swiss Federal Council implemented and updated the Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (Ordinance 3) (the "Ordinance") which remains valid until 31 December 2021 (unless extended). In the Ordinance, the Swiss Federal Council introduced inter alia, what essentially amounts to a ban on holding company meetings.

This Ordinance has consequences for attending and the method of voting at the Annual General Meeting,as thebanon holding company meetings includes generalmeetingsofSwisscompanies,suchastheAnnualGeneral Meeting, where there is physical attendance by shareholders.

In order to enable Swiss companies to hold their general meetings despite the current restrictions, the Ordinance authorizes the holding of general meetings in writing, in electronic from, or by an independent proxy designated by the company.

In line with the provisions of the Ordinance, the Board of Directors has decided that shareholder voting at the Annual General Meeting shall be possible only through voting by the elected independent proxy of Coca-Cola HBC AG, Ms. Ines Poeschel, Kellerhals Carrard Zürich KlG, Raemistrasse 5, CH-8024 Zurich (the "Independent Proxy"). For detailed instructions on how to exercise your voting rights at the Annual General Meeting, please see pages 17 et seq.