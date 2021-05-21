Coca Cola HBC : AGM announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Announcement of the annual general meeting to be held on 22 June 2021,

changes to the Board and confirmation of dividend dates

Zug, Switzerland - 21 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Coca-Cola HBC") has resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 at 11:00 am CET, at Turmstrasse 26, 6312 Steinhausen, Switzerland.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss Government has issued emergency laws prohibiting physical attendance by shareholders at the AGM. Due to these restrictions, the AGM this year will be a closed meeting and shareholders will not be able to attend in person. Voting will take place exclusively through the independent proxy. The participation of shareholders is very important to Coca-Cola HBC and all shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM by appointing the independent proxy, according to the details set out in the notice of AGM.

Mr. José Octavio Reyes intends to retire from the Board of Directors at the conclusion of the AGM, after serving as a non-executive director for seven years. Mr. Alfredo Rivera intends to retire from the Board of Directors at the conclusion of the AGM, after serving as a non-executive director for two years.

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Mr. Bruno Pietracci and Mr. Henrique Braun as new non-executive members of the Board of Directors. Subject to election at the AGM, Mr. Pietracci's and Mr. Braun's appointments will each take effect immediately following the conclusion of the AGM. Mr. Pietracci currently serves as President of the Africa Operating Unit of The Cola-Cola Company, a role which he has held since 2020. Mr. Braun currently serves as President of the Latin America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company, a role that he has held since 2020. Further details are set out in the biographies of Mr. Pietracci and Mr. Braun in the notice of the AGM. No information is required to be disclosed pursuant to the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.13R. Neither Mr. Pietracci nor Mr. Braun holds any interests in the shares of Coca-Cola HBC.

The AGM will also resolve to declare for each ordinary registered share a dividend of EUR 0.64 which was initially announced on 11 February 2021. The total aggregate amount of the dividend will be capped at an amount of CHF 300,000,000. Payment of the dividend is anticipated to be made on 3 August 2021 to holders of Coca-Cola HBC AG shares on the record date of 9 July 2021.

The AGM agenda items are set out in the summary below.

Agenda of the AGM

In summary, the AGM will have the following agenda and will include the following proposals by the Board of Directors:

1. Receipt of the 2020 Integrated Annual Report, as well as approval of the annual management report, the stand-alone financial statements and the consolidated financial statements

