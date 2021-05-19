Coca Cola HBC : Best Coke Εver?

BLOG

Best Coke Εver?

19 May 2021

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will always have a special place in my heart, as it was launched in Greece back in 2006, shortly after I joined the Greek team of Coca-Cola HBC. Today, I'm incredibly proud to lead the commercial roll-out of the New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe across our 28 countries.



Reflecting on those 15 years, I realize that year on year, a growing number of consumers have been seeking low or zero calorie beverage choices. And what better example to showcase that than Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a brand that has won consumers' hearts and has been the main source of growth in the overall category of sparkling soft drinks since its launch.

Of course, this shift to zeros and lights is mirrored across our entire portfolio with many examples of new products and reformulated recipes with reduced or no sugar at all. We continue to listen to the needs of our consumers and help them make informed choices. In this context, we have committed to a 25% calorie reduction per 100ml of sparkling beverage by 2025 compared with a 2015 baseline. At the end of 2020, we were halfway there, so we are on the right track.

The Best Coke Ever?

This year we're excited to introduce the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in our markets. A new recipe with brand-new, striking, and sleek packaging design, with a new and refreshing taste, still with zero sugar and zero calories.