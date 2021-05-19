Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : Best Coke Εver?

05/19/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLOG
Best Coke Εver?
19 May 2021

By Yannis Athanassiadis
Head of Channel & Shopper, Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will always have a special place in my heart, as it was launched in Greece back in 2006, shortly after I joined the Greek team of Coca-Cola HBC. Today, I'm incredibly proud to lead the commercial roll-out of the New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe across our 28 countries.

Reflecting on those 15 years, I realize that year on year, a growing number of consumers have been seeking low or zero calorie beverage choices. And what better example to showcase that than Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a brand that has won consumers' hearts and has been the main source of growth in the overall category of sparkling soft drinks since its launch.

Of course, this shift to zeros and lights is mirrored across our entire portfolio with many examples of new products and reformulated recipes with reduced or no sugar at all. We continue to listen to the needs of our consumers and help them make informed choices. In this context, we have committed to a 25% calorie reduction per 100ml of sparkling beverage by 2025 compared with a 2015 baseline. At the end of 2020, we were halfway there, so we are on the right track.

The Best Coke Ever?

This year we're excited to introduce the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in our markets. A new recipe with brand-new, striking, and sleek packaging design, with a new and refreshing taste, still with zero sugar and zero calories.

It also comes with a solid and strong multichannelcampaign that will excite consumers and intrigue themto be among the first to try it! And we will ask them: Might this be the #BestCokeEver?

The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has already hit the shelves in 18 CCH countries - Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Northern Ireland, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. The roll-out will be completed across all our 28 countries by September.


Making the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar irresistible in the market

From the commercial standpoint, we're focused on unlocking value for our customers by staying relevant to the emerging 'at home' drinking moments that create headroom for no and low sugar sparkling beverages.

Our activation in retail is impactful and scalable. It emphasises on triggering trial and driving adoption of the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and strengthening its relevance with our consumers' key occasion moments, such as Meals at home, Entertainment at home or Socializing at home with friends. We also have a strong plan for restaurants and cafes, with the aim to trigger more consumers to try it first while ensuring strong visibility and availability in coolers.

Being in the first phase of this launch, I'm personally intrigued to buy my close friends and relatives the new Coke Zero Sugar at our next get-together and raise our glasses to more exciting moments ahead with our loved ones. Enjoy!

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
10:42aCOCA COLA HBC  : Best Coke Εver?
PU
05/18COCA COLA HBC  : named as one of Europe's Climate Leaders 2021
PU
05/18COCA COLA HBC  : enables real-time delivery tracking for customers by partnering..
PU
05/12COCA COLA HBC  : FIRST QUARTER 2021 TRADING UPDATE - Good start in a challenging..
PU
05/12COCA COLA HBC  : Claims 'Good Start' To FY21 Despite 4% Dip in Q1 Revenue
MT
05/12Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Revenue Fell but Met Market Views
DJ
05/12COCA COLA HBC  : Good start in a challenging environment
PU
05/12COCA COLA HBC  : First quarter 2021 trading update
PU
05/12COCA COLA HBC  : Earnings Flash (CCH.L) COCA-COLA HBC AG Posts Q1 Revenue $1.35B
MT
04/22COCA COLA HBC  : Seizing the moment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 729 M 8 219 M 8 219 M
Net income 2021 503 M 614 M 614 M
Net Debt 2021 1 612 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 10 690 M 13 071 M 13 057 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 27 722
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 32,53 €
Last Close Price 29,32 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.27%13 071
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.91%234 297
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.12.50%51 026
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED11.23%11 516
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED39.42%10 662
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.77%9 573