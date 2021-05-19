Coca Cola HBC : Best Coke Εver?

BLOG
Best Coke Εver?
19 May 2021
By Yannis Athanassiadis
Head of Channel & Shopper, Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will always have a special place in my heart, as it was launched in Greece back in 2006, shortly after I joined the Greek team of Coca-Cola HBC. Today, I'm incredibly proud to lead the commercial roll-out of the New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe across our 28 countries.
Reflecting on those 15 years, I realize that year on year, a growing number of consumers have been seeking low or zero calorie beverage choices. And what better example to showcase that than Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a brand that has won consumers' hearts and has been the main source of growth in the overall category of sparkling soft drinks since its launch.
Of course, this shift to zeros and lights is mirrored across our entire portfolio with many examples of new products and reformulated recipes with reduced or no sugar at all. We continue to listen to the needs of our consumers and help them make informed choices. In this context, we have committed to a 25% calorie reduction per 100ml of sparkling beverage by 2025 compared with a 2015 baseline. At the end of 2020, we were halfway there, so we are on the right track.
The Best Coke Ever?
This year we're excited to introduce the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in our markets. A new recipe with brand-new, striking, and sleek packaging design, with a new and refreshing taste, still with zero sugar and zero calories.
It also comes with a solid and strong multichannelcampaign that will excite consumers and intrigue themto be among the first to try it! And we will ask them: Might this be the #BestCokeEver?
The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has already hit the shelves in 18 CCH countries - Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Northern Ireland, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. The roll-out will be completed across all our 28 countries by September.
Making the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar irresistible in the market
From the commercial standpoint, we're focused on unlocking value for our customers by staying relevant to the emerging 'at home' drinking moments that create headroom for no and low sugar sparkling beverages.
Our activation in retail is impactful and scalable. It emphasises on triggering trial and driving adoption of the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and strengthening its relevance with our consumers' key occasion moments, such as Meals at home, Entertainment at home or Socializing at home with friends. We also have a strong plan for restaurants and cafes, with the aim to trigger more consumers to try it first while ensuring strong visibility and availability in coolers.
Being in the first phase of this launch, I'm personally intrigued to buy my close friends and relatives the new Coke Zero Sugar at our next get-together and raise our glasses to more exciting moments ahead with our loved ones. Enjoy!
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:41:09 UTC.