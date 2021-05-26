Coca Cola HBC : to Digitally Transform its End-to-End Planning with Blue Yonder

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumption patterns as bars and restaurants were closed and more people re-created their consumption routines at home. This means that beverage producers need the ability to better predict demand to ensure they match planned production to customer needs. To improve visibility and seamlessly orchestrate its supply chain, Coca-Cola HBC has chosen Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate™ Planning solutions to power its end-to-end supply chain.

Coca-Cola HBC is a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company in 28 countries, offering consumer-leading brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling, and premium spirits categories. The company was looking for a digital, end-to-end planning solution to support a 24/7 supply chain and its broad product portfolio of more than 100 brands and 4,000 SKUs.

With Blue Yonder, Coca-Cola HBC will be able to:

Support company growth and performance through an efficient supply chain.

Improve sustainability efforts through better forecasting and planning to right-size production, resources, and raw materials.

Digitally transform its supply chain by leveraging flexible processes to support fast decision-making and adapt quickly to changing business environments and customer demand.

Remove silos allowing for the ability to seamlessly integrate and leverage data across departments and from multiple sources.

Protect previous IT investments through seamless integration with other strategic systems/processes.

“Our business needs to adapt quickly to changing consumer behavior, disruptions, and evolving business scenarios by leveraging operational agility and delivering strong execution and value for our stakeholders,” said Gerhard Seidl, group planning director, Coca-Cola HBC. “Blue Yonder, as our new cloud-based demand and supply chain planning solution, is a huge step for our digital end-to-end planning strategy, which is a company priority. The system will touch many people across all functions and will be our backbone to run the business, facilitating advanced cross-functional digital collaboration and decision making.”

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning, a SaaS-based solutions portfolio built on Microsoft Azure, will provide Coca-Cola HBC with unique visibility and seamless orchestration through the entire supply chain to sense demand, minimize costs, better leverage resources and materials, gain operational agility, and achieve effective execution. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company can support both its growth and commitment to minimize its environmental impact thorough better forecasting and more efficiently planned production and distribution processes.

“As a growth-focused company, Coca-Cola HBC needed a solution to meet its highly complex supply chain, as well as allow it to adapt to changing customer needs, disruptions, and evolving business scenarios. With Luminate Planning, they will have a robust and scalable supply chain solution portfolio with broad capabilities that can offer flexibility, performance, usability, and visibility across the entire supply chain,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, at Blue Yonder. “With full visibility on demand forecasting, agile and scalable processes, and seamless integration capabilities, Coca-Cola HBC can achieve effective demand, supply, and production planning to better serve customers in a profitable yet sustainable way.”

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions portfolio

About Coca-Cola HBC Group

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused CPG business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We create value for all our stakeholders by supporting the socio-economic development of the societies in which we operate and we believe building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. Together, we and our customers serve more than 600 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 28 countries on 3 continents. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest, and most flexible in the beverage industry, offering consumer-leading partner brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling, and premium spirits categories. These brands include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Schweppes, Kinley, Royal Bliss, Costa Coffee, Valser, Romerquelle, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, FuzeTea, Dobry, Cappy, Monster, and Adez. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our more than 28,000 employees and we are ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, and FTSE4Good.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit www.coca-colahellenic.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot, and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005294/en/