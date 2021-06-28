Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola HBC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:35:19 am
2667 GBX   -0.60%
01:39pCOCA COLA HBC  : to acquire 30% stake in Italy's Caffè Vergnano
RE
02:42aCOCA COLA HBC  : to Secure 30% Stake in Italian Coffee Company
MT
02:09aCOCA COLA HBC  : strengthens its coffee portfolio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola HBC : to acquire 30% stake in Italy's Caffè Vergnano

06/28/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC has signed a deal to acquire a 30% stake in Casa Del Caffè Vergnano and become the Italian coffee roaster's exclusive distributor outside Italy.

The agreement follows a similar accord signed in 2018 between global coffee group JAB and Italian roaster Illycaffe, which allowed the Italian coffee maker to exploit JAB's powerful distribution network to reach more clients and channels.

The deal announced on Monday will allow Coca-Cola HBC, which is 23% owned by Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co, to address a wider range of consumer tastes, the bottler said in a statement, adding that espresso specialist Caffè Vergnano was complementary to its offer of Costa Coffee products.

"With Caffè Vergnano, we are well-positioned to build a total coffee portfolio that caters for a diverse range of consumer preferences," Coca-Cola HBC Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic said.

Bogdanovic added that the bottler had worked with Coca-Cola in the deal with the Italian roaster.

In a separate statement, Caffè Vergnano said that, with Coca-Cola HBC as a new strategic partner, it would accelerate its international growth plans.

The Italian roaster's marketing and export chief, Carolina Vergnano, told Italian daily newspaper Corriere that the partnership with the bottler would give the group the possibility to fund the opening of a third plant in Piedmont, in Northern Italy.

The family-owned company, one of the oldest coffee roasters in Italy, with roots dating back to 1882, and which makes traditional espresso in various blends, packages and formats, reported sales of 94 million euros ($112 million) in 2019, according to the latest available data from the local chamber of commerce. ($1 = 0.8376 euro) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini; Editing by Agnieszka Flak and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COCA-COLA HBC AG
01:39pCOCA COLA HBC  : to acquire 30% stake in Italy's Caffè Vergnano
RE
02:42aCOCA COLA HBC  : to Secure 30% Stake in Italian Coffee Company
MT
02:09aCOCA COLA HBC  : strengthens its coffee portfolio
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : 2021 BoD committees
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : 2021 AGM CEO script
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : 2021 AGM short form resolution
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : 2021 AGM Chairman's speech
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : 2021 AGM CEO presention
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : Composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors of Coca..
PU
06/22COCA COLA HBC  : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG and elect..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 735 M 8 038 M 8 038 M
Net income 2021 503 M 601 M 601 M
Net Debt 2021 1 616 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 11 383 M 13 596 M 13 585 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 27 722
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,19 €
Average target price 32,89 €
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG12.87%13 621
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.95%234 210
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.8.94%49 411
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED15.34%11 745
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED32.21%10 203
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.51%10 069