  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Coca-Cola HBC AG
  News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC AG

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:07:00 2023-02-14 am EST
2011.50 GBX   +3.61%
03:00aUK wage growth slows, real wages continue to fall
AN
02:45aCoca-Cola HBC Posts FY22 Profit Decline
MT
02:33aCoca-Cola HBC posts higher profit on price hike, cost-cut boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca-Cola HBC posts higher profit on price hike, cost-cut boost

02/14/2023 | 02:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a plant of Coca-Cola company in Azov

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating profit for 2022, helped by price hikes and cost-saving measures.

The bottler, however, expects 2023 organic operating profit growth in the range of +3% to -3%.

Coca-Cola HBC posted a fall of about 12% in its earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 at 703.8 million euros ($755.5 million), above the company-compiled analysts' consensus of 658.2 million euros.

Although there has been a shift in consumer spending due to customers preferring cheaper alternatives amid rising inflation , packaged beverage and food makers have continued to see resilient demand for their products despite price hikes.

The Switzerland-headquartered company's diverse portfolio ranges from alcoholic beverages such as The Macallan and Jack Daniel's to carbonated drinks Sprite and Monster Energy to Bambi biscuits and wafers.

According to the company-compiled consensus, analysts on average expect organic operating profit in 2023 to be about 865.6 million euros, reflecting a 23% year-on-year growth.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumarin Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA HBC AG 1.65% 1941.5 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 1.64% 60.6 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 958 M 9 600 M 9 600 M
Net income 2022 381 M 408 M 408 M
Net Debt 2022 2 170 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 8 059 M 8 637 M 8 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart COCA-COLA HBC AG
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,98 €
Average target price 26,46 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC AG-1.60%8 637
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.73%257 827
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.07%50 026
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.97%14 054
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-2.62%11 135
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-1.00%10 473