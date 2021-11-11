Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
11 November 2021
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 10 November 2021.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 17,541 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 9.62 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 26.10 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 287,588
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
26.10 GBP
|
17,541
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
26.10 GBP
|
17,541
|
457,820.10 GBP
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-11-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:03 UTC.