TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:13:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2022
8 958 M
9 567 M
9 567 M
|Net income 2022
381 M
407 M
407 M
|Net Debt 2022
2 170 M
2 318 M
2 318 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|23,7x
|Yield 2022
|3,15%
|Capitalization
8 989 M
9 600 M
9 600 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|33 000
|Free-Float
|52,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|24,50 €
|Average target price
|27,56 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,5%