The company said it now expects organic operating profit growth of 9%-12% for 2023, up from its previous forecast of the top end of a -3 to +3% range.
(Reuters) - Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG raised its full-year profit expectation on Friday, aided by robust sales and price improvements in the first half of the year.
The company said it now expects organic operating profit growth of 9%-12% for 2023, up from its previous forecast of the top end of a -3 to +3% range.
