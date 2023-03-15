Real-time Estimate
Coca Cola HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
March 15, 2023 at 10:50 am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
15 March 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 13 March 2023.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
BEN ALMANZAR
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG UNSPONSORED ADRS ("ADRS") EACH REPRESENTING ONE COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARE OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
US1912232055
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF 1,167 ADRS REPRESENTNG 1,167 SHARES AT USD 25.59 PER ADR
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
25.59 USD
1,167
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
Total
25.59 USD
1,167
29,863.53 USD
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC US
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:49:12 UTC.
Coca-Cola HBC AG is is one of the world's leading producers and bottlers of non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks and mineral waters). In 2023, the group provided 2,835.5 million beverage cases. Net sales break down by country as follows:
- emerging countries (46.5%): Nigeria, Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia, Yugoslavia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Montenegro, Ukraine, etc.;
- industrialized countries (33%): Italy, Greece, Ireland, Austria, and Switzerland;
- developing countries (20.5%): Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Baltic States, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia.
More about the company
