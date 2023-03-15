FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 March 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 13 March 2023.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BEN ALMANZAR 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG UNSPONSORED ADRS ("ADRS") EACH REPRESENTING ONE COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARE OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") US1912232055 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 1,167 ADRS REPRESENTNG 1,167 SHARES AT USD 25.59 PER ADR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 25.59 USD 1,167 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Volume Total 25.59 USD 1,167 29,863.53 USD e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13 f) Place of the transaction OTC US

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10