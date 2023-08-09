(Alliance News) - Coca-Cola HBC AG on Wednesday reported its half-year outturn topped expectations, "despite headwinds".

The Steinhausen, Switzerland-based bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Co said net sales in the six months to June 30 were up 19% to EUR5.02 billion, from EUR4.21 billion the year before.

Earnigns before interest and tax increased 21% to EUR560.7 million, from EUR462.5 million the year prior, beating expectations. Pretax profit more than doubled to EUR527.6 million, from EUR234.4 million.

Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic said: "It has been a very good first half of the year with progress across our strategic pillars. Our priority categories of Sparkling, Energy and Coffee, together with a strong performance across all segments, have driven organic revenues and EBIT growth ahead of expectations."

Coca-Cola HBC said it expects mid-teens full-year organic revenue growth, lifting its outlook from 5.0% to 6.0% growth previously, and Ebit growth in the range of 9% to 12% in 2023, unchanged from the previous guidance.

Revenue in 2022 totalled EUR9.20 billion.

"We delivered a better-than-expected financial performance in the first half of 2023, led by price and mix improvements, despite headwinds to our business," Coca-Cola HBC said.

"While we remain attentive to macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, we have high confidence in our broad 24/7 portfolio, the opportunities in our diverse markets, enhanced by our focus on execution and prioritised capabilities, and above all, the abilities of our talented people."

Shares in Coca-Cola HBC were up 2.6% at 2,318.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

