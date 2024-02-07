Coca-Cola HBC AG - Switzerland-based strategic bottling partner of Coca-Cola Co - After announcing in January the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Ben Almanzar, says that Anastasis Stamoulis will take on the CFO role. The change comes into effect from May 1. Stamoulis is an internal hire, who has already worked in financial positions within Coca-Cola HBC, including as CFO in several of the company's operations, as group financial controller, group financial operations, and as head of strategic finance and FP&A.

Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic says: "I am very pleased with Anastasis' appointment, which is a testament to the strong talent development focus of Coca-Cola HBC. Anastasis' excellent strategic, leadership, financial and operational skills combined with his passion for talent development make him the ideal candidate for this position."

Current stock price: 2,265.57 pence

12-month change: up 17%

