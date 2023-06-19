Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola Hellenic
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HELLENIC

(CCH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-06-16 am EDT
2332.00 GBX   +0.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca-Cola HBC to buy Finlandia owner for $220 mln

06/19/2023 | 02:21am EDT
June 19 (Reuters) -

Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Monday it would buy Finlandia vodka brand owner Brown-Forman Finland Oy from Brown-Forman Netherlands BV for $220 million, as the bottler expands its premium spirits business.

Finlandia, established in 1970, is a leading vodka brand in Central and Eastern Europe, Coca-Cola HBC said in a statement.

The bottler said the acquisition was being done through its wholly owned unit CC Beverages Holdings II BV and that deal completion was expected in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 0.31% 65.4 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
COCA-COLA HELLENIC 0.56% 2332 Delayed Quote.18.20%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.72% 61.67 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 108 M 11 043 M 11 043 M
Net income 2023 633 M 692 M 692 M
Net Debt 2023 1 527 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 10 078 M 11 009 M 11 009 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart COCA-COLA HELLENIC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Hellenic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HELLENIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,37 €
Average target price 30,77 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben Almanzar Chief Financial Officer
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Mourad Ajarti Chief Information Officer
Naya Kalogeraki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA HELLENIC18.20%11 009
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-3.05%266 697
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-9.79%45 159
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.97%17 966
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED24.19%13 021
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED19.87%11 767
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
