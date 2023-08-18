18 August 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 August 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 August 2023 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP
Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP
Share price
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
193.507
79.468
GBP 23.19859
JAN GUSTAVSSON
113.841
48.248
GBP 23.19859
MINAS AGELIDIS
38.331
37.180
GBP 23.19859
MARCEL MARTIN
41.702
40.101
GBP 23.19859
SANDA PAREZANOVIC
37.895
38.599
GBP 23.19859
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
60.186
56.763
GBP 23.19859
VITALIY NOVIKOV
185.107
36.612
GBP 23.19859
MOURAD AJARTI
129.866
37.461
GBP 23.19859
BARBARA TOENZ
32.842
32.166
GBP 23.19859
BEN ALMANZAR
246.361
48.721
GBP 23.19859
SPYROS MELLO
53.932
31.692
GBP 23.19859
IVO BJELIS
69.474
32.166
GBP 23.19859
Aleksandar Ruzevic
36.687
31.554
GBP 23.19859
Frank O'Donnell
35.294
29.007
GBP 23.19859
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 11:23:03 UTC.