18 August 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 August 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 August 2023 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 193.507 79.468 GBP 23.19859 JAN GUSTAVSSON 113.841 48.248 GBP 23.19859 MINAS AGELIDIS 38.331 37.180 GBP 23.19859 MARCEL MARTIN 41.702 40.101 GBP 23.19859 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 37.895 38.599 GBP 23.19859 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 60.186 56.763 GBP 23.19859 VITALIY NOVIKOV 185.107 36.612 GBP 23.19859 MOURAD AJARTI 129.866 37.461 GBP 23.19859 BARBARA TOENZ 32.842 32.166 GBP 23.19859 BEN ALMANZAR 246.361 48.721 GBP 23.19859 SPYROS MELLO 53.932 31.692 GBP 23.19859 IVO BJELIS 69.474 32.166 GBP 23.19859 Aleksandar Ruzevic 36.687 31.554 GBP 23.19859 Frank O'Donnell 35.294 29.007 GBP 23.19859

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities