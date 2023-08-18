18 August 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 August 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 August 2023 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP

Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP

Share price

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

193.507

79.468

GBP 23.19859

JAN GUSTAVSSON

113.841

48.248

GBP 23.19859

MINAS AGELIDIS

38.331

37.180

GBP 23.19859

MARCEL MARTIN

41.702

40.101

GBP 23.19859

SANDA PAREZANOVIC

37.895

38.599

GBP 23.19859

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

60.186

56.763

GBP 23.19859

VITALIY NOVIKOV

185.107

36.612

GBP 23.19859

MOURAD AJARTI

129.866

37.461

GBP 23.19859

BARBARA TOENZ

32.842

32.166

GBP 23.19859

BEN ALMANZAR

246.361

48.721

GBP 23.19859

SPYROS MELLO

53.932

31.692

GBP 23.19859

IVO BJELIS

69.474

32.166

GBP 23.19859

Aleksandar Ruzevic

36.687

31.554

GBP 23.19859

Frank O'Donnell

35.294

29.007

GBP 23.19859

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.


For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

