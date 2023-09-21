FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 September 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 20 September 2023.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SALE OF 13,500 SHARES AT GBP 23.05 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 310,164 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 23.05 GBP 13,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Volume Total 23.05 GBP 13,500 311,175.00 GBP e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-20 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10