Real-time Estimate
Cboe Europe
06:43:21 2023-09-21 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2270.00
GBX
-1.22%
-0.61%
+14.95%
Coca Cola Hellenic : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
September 21, 2023 at 06:11 am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 21 September 2023 Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company") Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 20 September 2023.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF 13,500 SHARES AT GBP 23.05 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 310,164
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.05 GBP
13,500
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
Total
23.05 GBP
13,500
311,175.00 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-09-20
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
Disclaimer Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 10:10:05 UTC.
Coca-Cola HBC CEO Bogdanovic sells GBP128,000 in shares
Sep. 01
AN
UBS cuts HSBC; Barclays cuts SDCL Energy
Aug. 29
AN
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Citigroup, SoftBank, Walmart, AMC...
Aug. 21
Coca-Cola HBC Accused of Continuing Russian Operations Via 10 Bottling Plants
Aug. 21
MT
Stocks slide on rate hike fears after UK GDP data
Aug. 11
AN
Goldman Sachs Keeps Coca-Cola HBC at Buy, Lifts PT
Aug. 11
MT
Stocks slide after surprise UK growth
Aug. 11
AN
Stocks slide afte surprise growth figures for UK
Aug. 11
AN
Deutsche cuts Domino's Pizza; RBC lowers CVS
Aug. 11
AN
Some relief on inflation
Aug. 10
Jefferies Maintains Coca-Cola HBC at Buy, Reduces PT
Aug. 10
MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Disney, Meta, Qiagen, Sysco, Twilio...
Aug. 10
Bank of America upgrades Quilter to 'neutral'
Aug. 10
AN
Global markets live: Flutter, Boeing, KKR, Walt Disney, Amazon...
Aug. 09
UK's FTSE 100 rises as energy and mining stocks rally on China stimulus hopes
Aug. 09
RE
London stocks rebound on strong earnings, boost from miners
Aug. 09
RE
Hiscox Shares Fall After Earnings Missed Consensus, Retail Growth Slowed
Aug. 09
DJ
Europe unfazed by underwhelming China data
Aug. 09
AN
Transcript : Coca-Cola HBC AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023
Aug. 09
CI
Coca-Cola HBC delivers "better-than-expected" half-year
Aug. 09
AN
London stocks open higher; mid-caps rally on TP ICAP's strong earnings
Aug. 09
RE
Flutter US arm shines; Hiscox profit surges
Aug. 09
AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9
Aug. 09
RE
Coca-Cola HBC Posts Higher H1 Attributable Net Profit, Revenue
Aug. 09
MT
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC beats profit estimates, lifts sales outlook
Aug. 09
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Coca-Cola HBC AG is is one of the world's leading producers and bottlers of non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks and mineral waters). In 2022, the group provided 2,711.8 million beverage cases. Net sales break down by country as follows:
- emerging countries (49%): Nigeria, Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia, Yugoslavia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Montenegro, Ukraine, etc.;
- industrialized countries (32.3%): Italy, Greece, Ireland, Austria, and Switzerland;
- developing countries (18.7%): Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Baltic States, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia.
More about the company
Average target price
31.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.36% Consensus