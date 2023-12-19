Coca-Cola HBC AG

19 December 2023

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF

6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 December 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 December 2023 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of

Number of Shares

Share price

Shares acquired

acquired by the

by the PDMRs

Company on

under the ESPP

behalf of the

PDMRs under the

ESPP

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

192.983

81.636

£ 22.82295

JAN GUSTAVSSON

113.533

49.565

£ 22.82295

MINAS AGELIDIS

38.227

38.194

£ 22.82295

MARCEL MARTIN

42.566

40.933

£ 22.82295

EBRU OZGEN

65.611

-

£ 22.82295

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

140.053

58.311

£ 22.82295

VITALIY NOVIKOV

184.606

37.611

£ 22.82295

MOURAD AJARTI

133.783

38.591

£ 22.82295

BARBARA TOENZ

32.753

33.043

£ 22.82295

BEN ALMANZAR

245.695

50.050

£ 22.82295

SPYROS MELLO

53.785

32.557

£ 22.82295

IVO BJELIS

69.286

33.043

£ 22.82295

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

36.588

32.208

£ 22.82295

FRANK O'DONNELL

35.198

29.609

£ 22.82295

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

192.983

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

192.983

GBP 4,404.44

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

81.636

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

81.636

GBP 1,863.17

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY

SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

113.533

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

113.533

GBP 2,591.16

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

49.565

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

49.565

GBP 1,131.22

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

38.227

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

38.227

GBP 872.45

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

38.194

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

38.194

GBP 871.70

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARCEL MARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY

OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s)

CH0198251305

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s) Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

42.566

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

42.566

GBP 971.48

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

40.933

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

40.933

GBP 934.21

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

EBRU OZGEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

65.611

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

65.611

GBP 1,497.44

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b) LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)
  3. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  5. Date of the transaction
  6. Place of the transaction

CH0198251305

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

140.053

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

140.053

GBP 3,196.42

2023-12-18

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)
  3. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price

CH0198251305

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

58.311

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

58.311

GBP 1,330.83

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

VITALIY NOVIKOV

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)
  3. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price

CH0198251305

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.82295 GBP

184.606

Price

Volume

Total

22.82295 GBP

184.606

GBP 4,213.26

