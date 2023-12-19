Coca-Cola HBC AG
19 December 2023
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF
6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 December 2023 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 December 2023 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of
Number of Shares
Share price
Shares acquired
acquired by the
by the PDMRs
Company on
under the ESPP
behalf of the
PDMRs under the
ESPP
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
192.983
81.636
£ 22.82295
JAN GUSTAVSSON
113.533
49.565
£ 22.82295
MINAS AGELIDIS
38.227
38.194
£ 22.82295
MARCEL MARTIN
42.566
40.933
£ 22.82295
EBRU OZGEN
65.611
-
£ 22.82295
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
140.053
58.311
£ 22.82295
VITALIY NOVIKOV
184.606
37.611
£ 22.82295
MOURAD AJARTI
133.783
38.591
£ 22.82295
BARBARA TOENZ
32.753
33.043
£ 22.82295
BEN ALMANZAR
245.695
50.050
£ 22.82295
SPYROS MELLO
53.785
32.557
£ 22.82295
IVO BJELIS
69.286
33.043
£ 22.82295
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
36.588
32.208
£ 22.82295
FRANK O'DONNELL
35.198
29.609
£ 22.82295
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
192.983
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
192.983
GBP 4,404.44
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
81.636
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
81.636
GBP 1,863.17
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY
SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
113.533
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
113.533
GBP 2,591.16
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
49.565
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
49.565
GBP 1,131.22
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
38.227
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
38.227
GBP 872.45
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
38.194
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
38.194
GBP 871.70
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MARCEL MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY
OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s)
CH0198251305
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
42.566
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
42.566
GBP 971.48
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
40.933
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
40.933
GBP 934.21
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
EBRU OZGEN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
65.611
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
65.611
GBP 1,497.44
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
- Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b) LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction
- Price(s) and volume(s)
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Date of the transaction
- Place of the transaction
CH0198251305
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
140.053
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
140.053
GBP 3,196.42
2023-12-18
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction
- Price(s) and volume(s)
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
CH0198251305
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
58.311
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
58.311
GBP 1,330.83
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
VITALIY NOVIKOV
- Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction
- Price(s) and volume(s)
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
CH0198251305
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.82295 GBP
184.606
Price
Volume
Total
22.82295 GBP
184.606
GBP 4,213.26
