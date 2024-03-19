Coca-Cola HBC AG
19 March 2024
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF
6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 March 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 March 2024 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of
Number of Shares
Share price
Shares acquired
acquired by the
by the PDMRs
Company on
under the ESPP
behalf of the
PDMRs under the
ESPP
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
172.238
74.083
£ 24.81817
JAN GUSTAVSSON
101.328
44.979
£ 24.81817
MINAS AGELIDIS
34.118
34.660
£ 24.81817
MARCEL MARTIN
38.816
37.326
£ 24.81817
EBRU OZGEN
58.557
-
£ 24.81817
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
124.997
52.916
£ 24.81817
VITALIY NOVIKOV
164.762
34.131
£ 24.81817
MOURAD AJARTI
120.465
34.749
£ 24.81817
BARBARA TOENZ
29.232
29.985
£ 24.81817
BEN ALMANZAR
-
45.420
£ 24.81817
ANASTASIS STAMOULIS
43.026
-
£ 24.81817
SPYROS MELLO
48.003
29.545
£ 24.81817
IVO BJELIS
61.836
29.985
£ 24.81817
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
32.654
29.370
£ 24.81817
FRANK O'DONNELL
31.414
27.000
£ 24.81817
VLADIMIR KOSIJER
131.194
20.927 £ 24.81817
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
172.238
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
172.238
GBP 4,274.63
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
74.083
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
74.083
GBP 1,838.60
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY
SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
101.328
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
101.328
GBP 2,514.77
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
44.979
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
44.979
GBP 1,116.30
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f) Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
34.118
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
34.118
GBP 846.75
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
34.660
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
34.660
GBP 860.20
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MARCEL MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY
OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
38.816
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
38.816
GBP 963.34
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
37.326
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
37.326
GBP 926.36
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
EBRU OZGEN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
58.557
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
58.557
GBP 1,453.28
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
- Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction
- Price(s) and volume(s)
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Date of the transaction
- Place of the transaction
CH0198251305
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
124.997
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
124.997
GBP 3,102.20
2024-03-18
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
- Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.81817 GBP
52.916
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
24.81817 GBP
52.916
GBP 1,313.28
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-18
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
VITALIY NOVIKOV
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
