Coca-Cola HBC AG

Turmstrasse 26

6312 Steinhausen

Switzerland

T +41 41 726 01 10

www.coca-colahellenic.com

19 March 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF

6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 March 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 March 2024 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of

Number of Shares

Share price

Shares acquired

acquired by the

by the PDMRs

Company on

under the ESPP

behalf of the

PDMRs under the

ESPP

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

172.238

74.083

£ 24.81817

JAN GUSTAVSSON

101.328

44.979

£ 24.81817

MINAS AGELIDIS

34.118

34.660

£ 24.81817

MARCEL MARTIN

38.816

37.326

£ 24.81817

EBRU OZGEN

58.557

-

£ 24.81817

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

124.997

52.916

£ 24.81817

VITALIY NOVIKOV

164.762

34.131

£ 24.81817

MOURAD AJARTI

120.465

34.749

£ 24.81817

BARBARA TOENZ

29.232

29.985

£ 24.81817

BEN ALMANZAR

-

45.420

£ 24.81817

ANASTASIS STAMOULIS

43.026

-

£ 24.81817

SPYROS MELLO

48.003

29.545

£ 24.81817

IVO BJELIS

61.836

29.985

£ 24.81817

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

32.654

29.370

£ 24.81817

FRANK O'DONNELL

31.414

27.000

£ 24.81817

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

VLADIMIR KOSIJER

131.194

20.927 £ 24.81817

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

172.238

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

172.238

GBP 4,274.63

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

74.083

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

74.083

GBP 1,838.60

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY

SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

101.328

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

101.328

GBP 2,514.77

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

44.979

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

44.979

GBP 1,116.30

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

f) Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

34.118

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

34.118

GBP 846.75

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

34.660

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

34.660

GBP 860.20

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARCEL MARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY

OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

38.816

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

38.816

GBP 963.34

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

37.326

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

37.326

GBP 926.36

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

EBRU OZGEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

58.557

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

58.557

GBP 1,453.28

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)
  3. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  5. Date of the transaction
  6. Place of the transaction

CH0198251305

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

124.997

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

124.997

GBP 3,102.20

2024-03-18

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.81817 GBP

52.916

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

24.81817 GBP

52.916

GBP 1,313.28

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-18

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

VITALIY NOVIKOV

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 19 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 13:30:03 UTC.