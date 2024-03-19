Coca-Cola HBC AG Turmstrasse 26 6312 Steinhausen Switzerland T +41 41 726 01 10 www.coca-colahellenic.com

19 March 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF

6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 March 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 March 2024 are also set out below.