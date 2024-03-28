Coca-Cola HBC AG Turmstrasse 26
6312 Steinhausen Switzerland
T +41 41 726 01 10www.coca-colahellenic.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
28 March 2024
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company announces that, as a result of the satisfaction of performance conditions, the awards granted on 16 March 2021 under the Company's Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP") vested on 27 March 2024 and have been transferred to PDMRs from shares held in treasury.
The following sets out the awards that vested on 27 March 2024, the number of dividend equivalent shares accrued between grant and vesting and the number of shares sold following such vesting to cover taxes and other liabilities.
PDMR
Number of shares granted under the PSP vesting
Number of dividend equivalent shares
Number of shares sold to cover taxes and other liabilities
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
88,600
7,243
5,099
JAN GUSTAVSSON
22,933
1,873
1,321
MINAS AGELIDIS
17,604
1,437
1,014
ANASTASIS STAMOULIS
8,207
668
-
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
34,869
2,847
2,008
IVO BJELIS
9,554
779
1,495
SPYROS MELLO
10,032
818
459
MOURAD AJARTI
13,092
1,068
755
JAAK MIKKEL
11,588
944
2,757
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
12,896
1,052
197
FRANK O'DONNELL
11,724
956
5,092
VLADIMIR KOSIJER
7,672
623
3,331
BEN ALMANZAR
23,789
1,942
1,370
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING; VESTED SHARES (NET OF SHARES SOLD TO COVER ANY TAX LIABILITY) ARE SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL TWO (2) YEAR HOLDING PERIOD. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
25.18843 GBP
95,843
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 95,843
Total 2,414,134.70 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 5,099
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 5,099
Total 128,435.80 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 24,806
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 24,806
Total 624,824.19 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 1,321
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,321
Total 33,273.92 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 19,041
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 19,041
Total 479,612.90 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
25.18843 GBP
1,014
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,014
Total 25,541.07 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ANASTASIS STAMOULIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
INCOMING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED
BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 8,875
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 8,875
Total 223,547.32 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 37,716
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 37,716
Total 950,006.83 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 2,008
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 2,008
Total 50,578.37 GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
27 MARCH 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
IVO BJELIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 10,333
d)
Aggregated information
