FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 March 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company announces that, as a result of the satisfaction of performance conditions, the awards granted on 16 March 2021 under the Company's Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP") vested on 27 March 2024 and have been transferred to PDMRs from shares held in treasury.

The following sets out the awards that vested on 27 March 2024, the number of dividend equivalent shares accrued between grant and vesting and the number of shares sold following such vesting to cover taxes and other liabilities.

PDMR

Number of shares granted under the PSP vesting

Number of dividend equivalent shares

Number of shares sold to cover taxes and other liabilities

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

88,600

7,243

5,099

JAN GUSTAVSSON

22,933

1,873

1,321

MINAS AGELIDIS

17,604

1,437

1,014

ANASTASIS STAMOULIS

8,207

668

-

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

34,869

2,847

2,008

IVO BJELIS

9,554

779

1,495

SPYROS MELLO

10,032

818

459

MOURAD AJARTI

13,092

1,068

755

JAAK MIKKEL

11,588

944

2,757

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

12,896

1,052

197

FRANK O'DONNELL

11,724

956

5,092

VLADIMIR KOSIJER

7,672

623

3,331

BEN ALMANZAR

23,789

1,942

1,370

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING; VESTED SHARES (NET OF SHARES SOLD TO COVER ANY TAX LIABILITY) ARE SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL TWO (2) YEAR HOLDING PERIOD. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.18843 GBP

95,843

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 95,843

Total 2,414,134.70 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 5,099

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 5,099

Total 128,435.80 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 24,806

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 24,806

Total 624,824.19 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 1,321

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,321

Total 33,273.92 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 19,041

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 19,041

Total 479,612.90 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.18843 GBP

1,014

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,014

Total 25,541.07 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ANASTASIS STAMOULIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

INCOMING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED

BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 8,875

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 8,875

Total 223,547.32 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 37,716

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 37,716

Total 950,006.83 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 2,008

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 2,008

Total 50,578.37 GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

IVO BJELIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 10,333

d)

Aggregated information

