FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 March 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company announces that, as a result of the satisfaction of performance conditions, the awards granted on 16 March 2021 under the Company's Performance Share Award Plan ("PSP") vested on 27 March 2024 and have been transferred to PDMRs from shares held in treasury.

The following sets out the awards that vested on 27 March 2024, the number of dividend equivalent shares accrued between grant and vesting and the number of shares sold following such vesting to cover taxes and other liabilities.

PDMR Number of shares granted under the PSP vesting Number of dividend equivalent shares Number of shares sold to cover taxes and other liabilities ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 88,600 7,243 5,099 JAN GUSTAVSSON 22,933 1,873 1,321 MINAS AGELIDIS 17,604 1,437 1,014 ANASTASIS STAMOULIS 8,207 668 - PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 34,869 2,847 2,008 IVO BJELIS 9,554 779 1,495 SPYROS MELLO 10,032 818 459 MOURAD AJARTI 13,092 1,068 755 JAAK MIKKEL 11,588 944 2,757 ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC 12,896 1,052 197 FRANK O'DONNELL 11,724 956 5,092 VLADIMIR KOSIJER 7,672 623 3,331 BEN ALMANZAR 23,789 1,942 1,370

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING; VESTED SHARES (NET OF SHARES SOLD TO COVER ANY TAX LIABILITY) ARE SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL TWO (2) YEAR HOLDING PERIOD. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

25.18843 GBP 95,843 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 95,843 Total 2,414,134.70 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 5,099 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 5,099 Total 128,435.80 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 24,806 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 24,806 Total 624,824.19 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 1,321 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,321 Total 33,273.92 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MINAS AGELIDIS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status REGIONAL DIRECTOR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 19,041 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 19,041 Total 479,612.90 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25.18843 GBP 1,014 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 1,014 Total 25,541.07 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANASTASIS STAMOULIS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status INCOMING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 8,875 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 8,875 Total 223,547.32 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name COCA-COLA HBC AG b) LEI 549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SHARES ISSUED TO PDMR FOLLOWING VESTING OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD GRANTED IN MARCH 2021 UNDER THE TERMS OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD PLAN, INCLUDING DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT SHARES ACCRUED BETWEEN GRANT OF AWARD AND VESTING. SHARES ISSUED BY A TRANSFER FROM SHARES HELD IN TREASURY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 37,716 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 37,716 Total 950,006.83 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES") CH0198251305 b) Nature of the transaction SALE OF SHARES TO COVER TAX AND OTHER LIABILITIES ARISING FROM VESTING OF THE PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 25.18843 GBPVolume(s) 2,008 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price 25.18843 GBPVolume 2,008 Total 50,578.37 GBP e) Date of the transaction 27 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON