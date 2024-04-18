Coca-Cola HBC AG
18 April 2024
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF
6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 April 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 April 2024 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of
Number of Shares
Share price
Shares acquired
acquired by the
by the PDMRs
Company on
under the ESPP
behalf of the
PDMRs under the
ESPP
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
178.712
74.781
£ 23.95419
JAN GUSTAVSSON
1,265.353
579.550
£ 23.95419
MINAS AGELIDIS
443.809
464.490
£ 23.95419
MARCEL MARTIN
40.214
38.671
£ 23.95419
EBRU OZGEN
246.125
-
£ 23.95419
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
1,832.965
768.757
£ 23.95419
VITALIY NOVIKOV
170.955
34.453
£ 23.95419
MOURAD AJARTI
123.356
343.843
£ 23.95419
BARBARA TOENZ
334.612
339.919
£ 23.95419
BEN ALMANZAR
-
524.258
£ 23.95419
ANASTASIS STAMOULIS
44.576
-
£ 23.95419
SPYROS MELLO
513.145
312.732
£ 23.95419
IVO BJELIS
740.016
346.112
£ 23.95419
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
33.882
30.428
£ 23.95419
FRANK O'DONNELL
337.360
357.069
£ 23.95419
VLADIMIR KOSIJER
1,650.161
21.681 £ 23.95419
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
178.712
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
178.712
GBP 4,280.91
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
74.781
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
74.781
GBP 1,791.32
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY
SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
1,265.353
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
1,265.353
GBP 30,310.50
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
579.550
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
579.550
GBP 13,882.65
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f) Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
443.809
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
443.809
GBP 10,631.09
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
464.490
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
464.490
GBP 11,126.48
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MARCEL MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY
OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
40.214
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
40.214
GBP 963.29
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
38.671
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
38.671
GBP 926.33
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
EBRU OZGEN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
246.125
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
246.125
GBP 5,895.73
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
- Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
- Nature of the transaction
- Price(s) and volume(s)
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Date of the transaction
- Place of the transaction
CH0198251305
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
1,832.965
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
1,832.965
GBP 43,907.19
2024-04-17
XLON
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
- Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.95419 GBP
768.757
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
23.95419 GBP
768.757
GBP 18,414.95
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
VITALIY NOVIKOV
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
