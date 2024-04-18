Coca-Cola HBC AG

Turmstrasse 26

6312 Steinhausen

Switzerland

T +41 41 726 01 10

www.coca-colahellenic.com

18 April 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF

6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 April 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 April 2024 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of

Number of Shares

Share price

Shares acquired

acquired by the

by the PDMRs

Company on

under the ESPP

behalf of the

PDMRs under the

ESPP

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

178.712

74.781

£ 23.95419

JAN GUSTAVSSON

1,265.353

579.550

£ 23.95419

MINAS AGELIDIS

443.809

464.490

£ 23.95419

MARCEL MARTIN

40.214

38.671

£ 23.95419

EBRU OZGEN

246.125

-

£ 23.95419

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

1,832.965

768.757

£ 23.95419

VITALIY NOVIKOV

170.955

34.453

£ 23.95419

MOURAD AJARTI

123.356

343.843

£ 23.95419

BARBARA TOENZ

334.612

339.919

£ 23.95419

BEN ALMANZAR

-

524.258

£ 23.95419

ANASTASIS STAMOULIS

44.576

-

£ 23.95419

SPYROS MELLO

513.145

312.732

£ 23.95419

IVO BJELIS

740.016

346.112

£ 23.95419

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

33.882

30.428

£ 23.95419

FRANK O'DONNELL

337.360

357.069

£ 23.95419

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

VLADIMIR KOSIJER

1,650.161

21.681 £ 23.95419

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

178.712

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

178.712

GBP 4,280.91

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

74.781

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

74.781

GBP 1,791.32

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY

SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

1,265.353

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

1,265.353

GBP 30,310.50

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

579.550

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

579.550

GBP 13,882.65

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

f) Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

443.809

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

443.809

GBP 10,631.09

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

464.490

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

464.490

GBP 11,126.48

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARCEL MARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY

OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

40.214

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

40.214

GBP 963.29

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

38.671

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

38.671

GBP 926.33

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

EBRU OZGEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

73 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

246.125

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

246.125

GBP 5,895.73

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

  1. Nature of the transaction
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)
  3. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  5. Date of the transaction
  6. Place of the transaction

CH0198251305

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

1,832.965

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

1,832.965

GBP 43,907.19

2024-04-17

XLON

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.95419 GBP

768.757

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

23.95419 GBP

768.757

GBP 18,414.95

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

VITALIY NOVIKOV

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Our markets: Armenia • Austria • Belarus • Bosnia & Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Egypt • Estonia • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Kosovo Latvia • Lithuania • Moldova • Montenegro • Nigeria • North Macedonia • Northern Ireland • Poland • Romania • Russia • Serbia • Slovakia • Slovenia • Switzerland • Ukraine

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 15:26:06 UTC.