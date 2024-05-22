Market Closed -
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
22 May 2024
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 20 May 2024.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
300
Price(s)
27.98 GBP
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
SALE OF 3,000 SHARES AT GBP 27.98 PER SHARE
Volume(s) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
32.62 EUR
300
9,786.00 EUR
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-20
f)
Place of the transaction
ASEX
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
3,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.98 GBP
3,000
83,940.00 GBP
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-20
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 10
