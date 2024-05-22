Price(s)
32.62 EUR
COCA-COLAHBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
SALE OF 300 SHARES AT EUR 32.62 PER SHARE
Volume(s)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 May 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 20 May 2024.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

300

Price(s)
27.98 GBP
COCA-COLAHBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")
CH0198251305
SALE OF 3,000 SHARES AT GBP 27.98 PER SHARE
Volume(s)
  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

32.62 EUR

300

9,786.00 EUR

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-20

f)

Place of the transaction

ASEX

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

3,000

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.98 GBP

3,000

83,940.00 GBP

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-20

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 10

