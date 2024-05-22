b) Nature of the transaction

The Company has been notified that the following PDMR sold ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 20 May 2024.

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SALE OF 300 SHARES AT EUR 32.62 PER SHARE

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH ("SHARES")

27.98 GBP

CH0198251305

SALE OF 3,000 SHARES AT GBP 27.98 PER SHARE

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price Volume Total 32.62 EUR 300 9,786.00 EUR - Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-20 f) Place of the transaction ASEX

3,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price Volume Total 27.98 GBP 3,000 83,940.00 GBP - Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-20 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Jan Gustavsson