18 July 2024
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF
6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 July 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 July 2024 are also set out below.
PDMR
Number of
Number of Shares
Share price
Shares acquired
acquired by the
by the PDMRs
Company on
under the ESPP
behalf of the
PDMRs under the
ESPP
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
170.221
67.888
£ 27.01815
JAN GUSTAVSSON
98.483
39.939
£ 27.01815
MINAS AGELIDIS
33.920
31.378
£ 27.01815
MARCEL MARTIN
36.536
35.274
£ 27.01815
EBRU OZGEN
57.434
-
£ 27.01815
PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI
126.490
49.268
£ 27.01815
VITALIY NOVIKOV
160.695
30.306
£ 27.01815
MOURAD AJARTI
111.229
32.085
£ 27.01815
BARBARA TOENZ
29.041
26.885
£ 27.01815
ANASTASIS STAMOULIS
31.365
-
£ 27.01815
SPYROS MELLO
47.757
26.489
£ 27.01815
IVO BJELIS
61.984
28.436
£ 27.01815
ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC
31.829
30.032
£ 27.01815
FRANK O'DONNELL
30.606
28.892
£ 27.01815
VLADIMIR KOSIJER
149.989
23.844
£ 27.01815
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
ZORAN BOGDANOVIC
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701 GBP
170.221
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
170.221
GBP 4,612.48
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
67.888
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
67.888
GBP 1,839.56
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
JAN GUSTAVSSON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY
SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
98.483
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
98.483
GBP 2,668.59
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
39.939
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
39.939
GBP 1,082.23
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
- Place of the transaction
XLON
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MINAS AGELIDIS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
REGIONAL DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
33.920
27.09701GBP
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
33.920
GBP 919.13
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
31.378
27.09701GBP
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
31.378
GBP 850.25
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
MARCEL MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY
OFFICER
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
36.536
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
36.536
GBP 990.02
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
35.274
27.09701GBP
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
35.274
GBP 955.82
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
EBRU OZGEN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
73
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
57.434
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
57.434
GBP 1,556.29
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
a)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b) Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
126.490
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
126.490
GBP 3,427.50
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO
PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR
UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE
PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.09701GBP
49.268
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
Total
27.09701GBP
49.268
GBP 1,335.02
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
VITALIY NOVIKOV
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
b)
LEI
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF
instrument, type of instrument
CHF 6.70 EACH
Identification code
CH0198251305
b)
Nature of the transaction
PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE
SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
