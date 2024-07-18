Coca-Cola HBC AG

18 July 2024

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF

6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 17 July 2024 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 July 2024 are also set out below.

PDMR

Number of

Number of Shares

Share price

Shares acquired

acquired by the

by the PDMRs

Company on

under the ESPP

behalf of the

PDMRs under the

ESPP

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

170.221

67.888

£ 27.01815

JAN GUSTAVSSON

98.483

39.939

£ 27.01815

MINAS AGELIDIS

33.920

31.378

£ 27.01815

MARCEL MARTIN

36.536

35.274

£ 27.01815

EBRU OZGEN

57.434

-

£ 27.01815

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

126.490

49.268

£ 27.01815

VITALIY NOVIKOV

160.695

30.306

£ 27.01815

MOURAD AJARTI

111.229

32.085

£ 27.01815

BARBARA TOENZ

29.041

26.885

£ 27.01815

ANASTASIS STAMOULIS

31.365

-

£ 27.01815

SPYROS MELLO

47.757

26.489

£ 27.01815

IVO BJELIS

61.984

28.436

£ 27.01815

ALEKSANDAR RUZEVIC

31.829

30.032

£ 27.01815

FRANK O'DONNELL

30.606

28.892

£ 27.01815

VLADIMIR KOSIJER

149.989

23.844

£ 27.01815

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

ZORAN BOGDANOVIC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701 GBP

170.221

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

170.221

GBP 4,612.48

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

67.888

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

67.888

GBP 1,839.56

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

JAN GUSTAVSSON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY

SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

98.483

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

98.483

GBP 2,668.59

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

39.939

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

39.939

GBP 1,082.23

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

  1. Place of the transaction

XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MINAS AGELIDIS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

REGIONAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

33.920

27.09701GBP

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

33.920

GBP 919.13

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

31.378

27.09701GBP

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

31.378

GBP 850.25

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

MARCEL MARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS & SUSTAINABILITY

OFFICER

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

36.536

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

36.536

GBP 990.02

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.274

27.09701GBP

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

35.274

GBP 955.82

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

EBRU OZGEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF PEOPLE AND CULTURE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

73

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

57.434

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

57.434

GBP 1,556.29

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

a)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b) Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE SHARES

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

126.490

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

126.490

GBP 3,427.50

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

COMPANY'S MATCHING CONTRIBUTION TO

PURCHASE SHARES ON BEHALF OF PDMR

UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE SHARE

PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.09701GBP

49.268

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

Total

27.09701GBP

49.268

GBP 1,335.02

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

VITALIY NOVIKOV

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIGITAL COMMERCE BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

b)

LEI

549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF

instrument, type of instrument

CHF 6.70 EACH

Identification code

CH0198251305

b)

Nature of the transaction

PDMR'S CONTRIBUTION TO PURCHASE

SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEE

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

