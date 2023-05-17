Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Coca-Cola Hellenic
  News
  Summary
    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HELLENIC

(CCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29:52 2023-05-17 am EDT
2541.00 GBX   -0.94%
11:01aCoca Cola Hellenic : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG
PU
10:41aCoca Cola Hellenic : Cola HBC - AGM resolution
PU
05/05Redburn cuts Flutter; Stifel likes IMI
AN
Coca Cola Hellenic : Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

05/17/2023 | 11:01am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

Zug, Switzerland - 17 May 2023 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Coca-Cola HBC") today announces that all of the proposals of the Board of Directors (the "Board") set out in the notice of the annual general meeting ("AGM") dated 13 April 2023 were duly passed by the requisite majority of shareholders at its AGM held today, 17 May 2023. The final results are set out below. A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on Coca-Cola HBC's website at www.coca-colahellenic.com.

As previously announced on 13 April 2023 Mr Ryan Rudolph and Mr Bruno Pietracci would not be seeking re-election to the Board and retired from the Board as of the conclusion of the AGM. At the AGM, Coca-Cola HBC's shareholders elected Mr George Pavlos Leventis and Ms Evguenia (Jeny) Stoitchkova as new non-executive members of the Board. Their biographies can be found at www.coca-colahellenic.com.

The AGM approved a dividend of EUR 0.78 per share ("Dividend") out of the general capital contribution reserve, capped at an amount of CHF 300,000,000. Payment of the full amount of the Dividend will be made on 19 June 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the record date of 26 May 2023. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend as of 25 May 2023, in which case the last day on which the shares may be traded with the entitlement to receive dividends will be 24 May 2023.

Resolutions 7 and 9, the advisory votes to approve the UK Remuneration Report and the Swiss Remuneration Report, were passed with approximately 68% of the votes cast. Resolution 4.1.3 in relation to the re-election of Charlotte J. Boyle, Chair of the Remuneration Committee, was also passed with approximately 75% of the votes cast. Consequently the Board will initiate a consultation with shareholders on its approach to remuneration which will take place between now and the next AGM in 2024, ensuring as many shareholders as possible are able to provide their feedback on remuneration matters and on an approach to remuneration that aligns as closely as possible with the balance of shareholder views. All other resolutions were passed with high levels of support ranging between approximately 91 and 100% and shareholders were supportive of Resolution 8 on the Remuneration Policy, which was passed with the support of approximately 94% of the votes cast.

Please see complete announcement attached

Results of Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola HBC AG

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer