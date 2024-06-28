FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Transactions in own shares
Zug, Switzerland - 28 June 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:
Date of transaction
28 June 2024
Number of shares repurchased:
90,054
Lowest price paid per share
£26.9000
Highest price paid per share
£27.3000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):
£27.0207
Broker
UBS
The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.
As at 28 June 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,239,562 ordinary shares, of which 5,915,564 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,893,863 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 5,669,296 of its ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.
Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions
Trading venue
Volume weighted
Aggregated volume
average price
London Stock Exchange
2,700.2001
62,567
BATS
2,708.0580
5,790
Chi-X
2,706.0900
12,776
Aquis
2,705.5366
8,921
Schedule of purchases
Individual transactions:
Time of
Price
Transaction
Transaction date
Volume
Trading Venue
Reference
transaction
(GBp)
Number
6/28/2024
8:09:03
489
2730.0000
Aquis
1353649
6/28/2024
8:14:14
233
2724.0000
Aquis
1359138
6/28/2024
8:14:14
213
2724.0000
Aquis
1359136
6/28/2024
8:14:14
55
2724.0000
Aquis
1359134
6/28/2024
9:04:20
2
2716.0000
Aquis
1422189
6/28/2024
9:05:42
536
2716.0000
Aquis
1423449
6/28/2024
12:09:22
139
2720.0000
Aquis
1580086
6/28/2024
12:09:22
359
2720.0000
Aquis
1580088
6/28/2024
12:48:11
402
2708.0000
Aquis
1605983
6/28/2024
12:54:11
7
2708.0000
Aquis
1609879
6/28/2024
13:01:58
162
2708.0000
Aquis
1614967
6/28/2024
13:13:35
434
2706.0000
Aquis
1623781
6/28/2024
13:13:35
137
2706.0000
Aquis
1623783
6/28/2024
13:30:02
552
2706.0000
Aquis
1638757
6/28/2024
14:18:33
579
2708.0000
Aquis
1685405
6/28/2024
14:37:25
281
2702.0000
Aquis
1720922
6/28/2024
14:37:25
236
2702.0000
Aquis
1720920
6/28/2024
14:49:50
569
2698.0000
Aquis
1745716
6/28/2024
15:24:19
367
2702.0000
Aquis
1809184
6/28/2024
15:24:19
111
2702.0000
Aquis
1809180
6/28/2024
15:24:19
65
2702.0000
Aquis
1809176
6/28/2024
15:24:19
20
2702.0000
Aquis
1809172
6/28/2024
15:44:02
588
2700.0000
Aquis
1847788
6/28/2024
15:59:31
527
2696.0000
Aquis
1874710
6/28/2024
16:14:14
80
2692.0000
Aquis
1901444
6/28/2024
16:14:14
97
2692.0000
Aquis
1901442
6/28/2024
16:14:14
29
2692.0000
Aquis
1901440
6/28/2024
16:18:14
563
2694.0000
Aquis
1908240
6/28/2024
16:24:51
68
2694.0000
Aquis
1920264
6/28/2024
16:24:51
42
2694.0000
Aquis
1920262
6/28/2024
16:24:51
68
2694.0000
Aquis
1920260
6/28/2024
16:26:40
175
2696.0000
Aquis
1923276
6/28/2024
16:26:40
175
2696.0000
Aquis
1923274
6/28/2024
16:26:40
38
2696.0000
Aquis
1923272
6/28/2024
16:26:40
31
2696.0000
Aquis
1923270
6/28/2024
16:27:12
492
2694.0000
Aquis
1924142
6/28/2024
8:09:04
565
2728.0000
BATE
1353709
6/28/2024
8:22:36
495
2718.0000
BATE
1368288
6/28/2024
12:05:35
520
2722.0000
BATE
1578000
6/28/2024
13:01:58
101
2708.0000
BATE
1614965
6/28/2024
13:01:58
100
2708.0000
BATE
1614959
6/28/2024
13:01:58
338
2708.0000
BATE
1614957
6/28/2024
13:18:49
494
2706.0000
BATE
1627533
6/28/2024
13:18:49
122
2706.0000
BATE
1627527
6/28/2024
13:33:02
18
2706.0000
BATE
1643168
6/28/2024
13:33:02
15
2706.0000
BATE
1643170
6/28/2024
13:33:02
18
2706.0000
BATE
1643172
6/28/2024
13:54:37
302
2710.0000
BATE
1662622
6/28/2024
13:59:41
18
2710.0000
BATE
1667615
6/28/2024
14:06:19
16
2710.0000
BATE
1673723
6/28/2024
14:06:19
22
2710.0000
BATE
1673721
6/28/2024
14:06:26
26
2710.0000
BATE
1673775
6/28/2024
14:11:44
173
2708.0000
BATE
1678705
6/28/2024
14:11:44
301
2708.0000
BATE
1678703
6/28/2024
14:30:41
475
2702.0000
BATE
1702417
6/28/2024
15:28:24
577
2702.0000
BATE
1816456
6/28/2024
15:52:24
17
2698.0000
BATE
1864057
6/28/2024
15:52:33
540
2696.0000
BATE
1864287
6/28/2024
16:08:14
537
2690.0000
BATE
1891522
6/28/2024
8:09:03
628
2730.0000
CHIX
1353647
6/28/2024
8:18:40
525
2722.0000
CHIX
1363792
6/28/2024
8:53:21
171
2716.0000
CHIX
1408328
6/28/2024
8:53:21
369
2716.0000
CHIX
1408326
6/28/2024
10:10:08
566
2714.0000
CHIX
1480950
6/28/2024
11:56:35
32
2722.0000
CHIX
1571516
6/28/2024
11:56:35
466
2722.0000
CHIX
1571514
6/28/2024
12:19:12
475
2718.0000
CHIX
1585976
6/28/2024
12:36:30
570
2714.0000
CHIX
1598185
6/28/2024
13:16:59
76
2708.0000
CHIX
1625915
6/28/2024
13:16:59
110
2708.0000
CHIX
1625913
6/28/2024
13:18:49
54
2706.0000
CHIX
1627531
6/28/2024
13:18:49
512
2706.0000
CHIX
1627525
6/28/2024
13:35:10
587
2710.0000
CHIX
1645044
6/28/2024
14:13:42
482
2708.0000
CHIX
1680752
6/28/2024
14:34:00
68
2704.0000
CHIX
1712676
6/28/2024
14:34:00
517
2704.0000
CHIX
1712672
6/28/2024
14:41:26
570
2704.0000
CHIX
1729283
6/28/2024
14:46:17
373
2702.0000
CHIX
1737945
6/28/2024
14:47:03
207
2702.0000
CHIX
1739675
6/28/2024
15:05:09
561
2698.0000
CHIX
1774892
6/28/2024
15:24:19
204
2702.0000
CHIX
1809182
6/28/2024
15:24:19
106
2702.0000
CHIX
1809178
6/28/2024
15:24:19
199
2702.0000
CHIX
1809174
6/28/2024
15:41:59
306
2702.0000
CHIX
1843781
6/28/2024
15:41:59
230
2702.0000
CHIX
1843779
6/28/2024
15:50:44
15
2700.0000
CHIX
1860633
6/28/2024
15:50:44
13
2700.0000
CHIX
1860631
6/28/2024
15:50:44
51
2700.0000
CHIX
1860629
6/28/2024
15:50:44
90
2700.0000
CHIX
1860627
6/28/2024
15:52:24
11
2698.0000
CHIX
1864063
6/28/2024
15:52:24
483
2698.0000
CHIX
1864061
6/28/2024
15:52:24
25
2698.0000
CHIX
1864059
6/28/2024
15:57:43
59
2698.0000
CHIX
1872123
6/28/2024
15:57:43
201
2698.0000
CHIX
1872121
6/28/2024
15:57:43
47
2698.0000
CHIX
1872119
6/28/2024
15:59:27
248
2696.0000
CHIX
1874579
6/28/2024
15:59:27
33
2696.0000
CHIX
1874577
6/28/2024
16:02:00
542
2694.0000
CHIX
1881873
6/28/2024
16:18:14
857
2694.0000
CHIX
1908244
6/28/2024
16:19:40
548
2694.0000
CHIX
1910903
6/28/2024
16:27:12
589
2694.0000
CHIX
1924140
6/28/2024
8:09:03
606
2730.0000
LSE
1353651
6/28/2024
8:09:04
607
2728.0000
LSE
1353711
6/28/2024
8:18:40
570
2722.0000
LSE
1363794
6/28/2024
8:22:38
465
2718.0000
LSE
1368394
6/28/2024
8:22:38
106
2718.0000
LSE
1368392
6/28/2024
9:04:19
670
2716.0000
LSE
1422170
6/28/2024
9:23:27
568
2718.0000
LSE
1442940
6/28/2024
9:23:27
40
2718.0000
LSE
1442938
6/28/2024
9:59:54
96
2712.0000
LSE
1472309
6/28/2024
10:25:06
531
2714.0000
LSE
1495086
6/28/2024
10:25:06
120
2714.0000
LSE
1495084
6/28/2024
11:56:23
1
2714.0000
LSE
1571444
6/28/2024
11:56:23
2
2714.0000
LSE
1571442
6/28/2024
12:02:03
150
2722.0000
LSE
1575477
6/28/2024
12:02:03
345
2722.0000
LSE
1575475
6/28/2024
12:02:03
107
2722.0000
LSE
1575473
6/28/2024
12:09:22
704
2720.0000
LSE
1580090
6/28/2024
12:13:40
615
2718.0000
LSE
1582650
6/28/2024
12:22:25
587
2716.0000
LSE
1588234
6/28/2024
12:22:25
26
2716.0000
LSE
1588232
6/28/2024
12:35:32
647
2714.0000
LSE
1597375
6/28/2024
13:01:58
33
2708.0000
LSE
1614963
6/28/2024
13:01:58
608
2708.0000
LSE
1614961
6/28/2024
13:18:45
107
2706.0000
LSE
1627448
6/28/2024
13:18:45
152
2706.0000
LSE
1627445
6/28/2024
13:18:45
69
2706.0000
LSE
1627443
6/28/2024
13:18:49
675
2706.0000
LSE
1627540
6/28/2024
13:18:49
1
2706.0000
LSE
1627538
6/28/2024
13:18:49
669
2706.0000
LSE
1627535
6/28/2024
13:18:49
296
2706.0000
LSE
1627529
6/28/2024
13:22:36
691
2706.0000
LSE
1631139
6/28/2024
13:40:52
414
2708.0000
LSE
1650142
6/28/2024
13:40:52
229
2708.0000
LSE
1650140
6/28/2024
14:11:44
649
2708.0000
LSE
1678707
6/28/2024
14:18:33
641
2708.0000
LSE
1685407
6/28/2024
14:30:41
628
2702.0000
LSE
1702419
6/28/2024
14:30:41
481
2702.0000
LSE
1702421
6/28/2024
14:30:41
114
2702.0000
LSE
1702423
6/28/2024
14:32:18
424
2702.0000
LSE
1708489
6/28/2024
14:32:18
221
2702.0000
LSE
1708487
6/28/2024
14:34:00
243
2704.0000
LSE
1712680
6/28/2024
14:34:00
176
2704.0000
LSE
1712678
6/28/2024
14:34:00
244
2704.0000
LSE
1712674
6/28/2024
14:37:25
703
2702.0000
LSE
1720928
6/28/2024
14:37:25
624
2702.0000
LSE
1720926
6/28/2024
14:37:25
26
2702.0000
LSE
1720924
6/28/2024
14:41:26
632
2704.0000
LSE
1729285
6/28/2024
14:42:54
166
2702.0000
LSE
1731983
6/28/2024
14:42:54
10
2702.0000
LSE
1731985
6/28/2024
14:46:17
393
2702.0000
LSE
1737947
6/28/2024
14:47:03
265
2702.0000
LSE
1739704
6/28/2024
14:47:03
276
2702.0000
LSE
1739702
6/28/2024
14:47:03
156
2702.0000
LSE
1739700
6/28/2024
14:47:03
147
2702.0000
LSE
1739698
6/28/2024
14:47:03
1,949
2702.0000
LSE
1739685
6/28/2024
14:47:03
51
2702.0000
LSE
1739682
6/28/2024
14:47:03
85
2702.0000
LSE
1739679
6/28/2024
14:47:03
233
2702.0000
LSE
1739677
6/28/2024
14:48:44
87
2702.0000
LSE
1743358
6/28/2024
14:49:02
1,457
2702.0000
LSE
1743897
6/28/2024
14:49:02
456
2702.0000
LSE
1743895
6/28/2024
14:49:09
581
2700.0000
LSE
1744051
6/28/2024
14:49:09
447
2700.0000
LSE
1744049
6/28/2024
14:49:09
252
2700.0000
LSE
1744047
6/28/2024
14:59:46
577
2698.0000
LSE
1762811
6/28/2024
15:02:35
184
2696.0000
LSE
1769653
6/28/2024
15:05:50
203
2696.0000
LSE
1775921
6/28/2024
15:05:50
332
2696.0000
LSE
1775919
6/28/2024
15:17:13
158
2698.0000
LSE
1796177
6/28/2024
15:17:13
526
2698.0000
LSE
1796175
6/28/2024
15:38:33
218
2704.0000
LSE
1835344
6/28/2024
15:38:33
126
2704.0000
LSE
1835346
6/28/2024
15:41:59
444
2702.0000
LSE
1843777
6/28/2024
15:41:59
131
2702.0000
LSE
1843775
6/28/2024
15:41:59
308
2702.0000
LSE
1843773
6/28/2024
15:41:59
320
2702.0000
LSE
1843771
6/28/2024
15:41:59
23
2702.0000
LSE
1843769
6/28/2024
15:41:59
48
2702.0000
LSE
1843767
6/28/2024
15:43:29
714
2700.0000
LSE
1846665
6/28/2024
15:52:24
246
2698.0000
LSE
1864055
6/28/2024
15:52:24
410
2698.0000
LSE
1864051
6/28/2024
15:52:24
454
2698.0000
LSE
1864049
6/28/2024
15:52:24
147
2698.0000
LSE
1864053
6/28/2024
15:52:25
577
2698.0000
LSE
1864134
6/28/2024
15:52:25
112
2698.0000
LSE
1864136
6/28/2024
15:52:25
143
2698.0000
LSE
1864132
6/28/2024
15:52:25
166
2698.0000
LSE
1864130
6/28/2024
15:52:25
126
2698.0000
LSE
1864128
6/28/2024
15:52:25
123
2698.0000
LSE
1864126
6/28/2024
15:52:25
402
2698.0000
LSE
1864124
6/28/2024
15:52:25
473
2698.0000
LSE
1864122
6/28/2024
15:54:30
350
2696.0000
LSE
1867025
6/28/2024
15:54:30
464
2696.0000
LSE
1867027
6/28/2024
15:59:27
673
2696.0000
LSE
1874573
6/28/2024
15:59:27
281
2696.0000
LSE
1874571
6/28/2024
15:59:27
405
2696.0000
LSE
1874569
6/28/2024
16:01:00
710
2694.0000
LSE
1880171
6/28/2024
16:08:00
623
2692.0000
LSE
1891097
6/28/2024
16:08:00
593
2692.0000
LSE
1891095
6/28/2024
16:11:28
398
2690.0000
LSE
1897227
6/28/2024
16:11:28
679
2690.0000
LSE
1897225
6/28/2024
16:11:28
258
2690.0000
LSE
1897229
6/28/2024
16:15:42
23
2690.0000
LSE
1904153
6/28/2024
16:15:42
585
2690.0000
LSE
1904151
6/28/2024
16:15:42
128
2690.0000
LSE
1904149
6/28/2024
16:16:21
107
2690.0000
LSE
1905250
6/28/2024
16:18:14
1,184
2694.0000
LSE
1908248
6/28/2024
16:18:14
56
2694.0000
LSE
1908246
6/28/2024
16:18:14
118
2694.0000
LSE
1908242
6/28/2024
16:18:14
2,696
2694.0000
LSE
1908238
6/28/2024
16:18:40
202
2694.0000
LSE
1908846
6/28/2024
16:18:40
160
2694.0000
LSE
1908840
6/28/2024
16:18:40
121
2694.0000
LSE
1908844
6/28/2024
16:18:40
153
2694.0000
LSE
1908842
6/28/2024
16:19:38
449
2694.0000
LSE
1910775
6/28/2024
16:19:38
385
2694.0000
LSE
1910777
6/28/2024
16:19:40
24
2694.0000
LSE
1910914
6/28/2024
16:19:40
592
2694.0000
LSE
1910912
6/28/2024
16:19:40
11
2694.0000
LSE
1910907
6/28/2024
16:19:40
566
2694.0000
LSE
1910905
6/28/2024
16:19:40
1,166
2694.0000
LSE
1910901
6/28/2024
16:20:49
482
2696.0000
LSE
1913380
6/28/2024
16:20:49
119
2696.0000
LSE
1913376
6/28/2024
16:20:49
235
2696.0000
LSE
1913374
6/28/2024
16:20:49
138
2696.0000
LSE
1913372
6/28/2024
16:20:49
140
2696.0000
LSE
1913370
6/28/2024
16:20:49
473
2696.0000
LSE
1913368
6/28/2024
16:20:49
190
2696.0000
LSE
1913366
6/28/2024
16:20:49
128
2696.0000
LSE
1913378
6/28/2024
16:20:49
95
2696.0000
LSE
1913364
6/28/2024
16:20:52
290
2694.0000
LSE
1913430
6/28/2024
16:20:52
161
2694.0000
LSE
1913428
6/28/2024
16:20:52
122
2694.0000
LSE
1913426
6/28/2024
16:20:52
592
2694.0000
LSE
1913424
6/28/2024
16:20:52
676
2694.0000
LSE
1913420
6/28/2024
16:20:52
535
2694.0000
LSE
1913422
6/28/2024
16:23:42
1,146
2694.0000
LSE
1918198
6/28/2024
16:23:42
309
2694.0000
LSE
1918196
6/28/2024
16:23:42
158
2694.0000
LSE
1918194
6/28/2024
16:23:42
387
2694.0000
LSE
1918192
6/28/2024
16:23:42
354
2694.0000
LSE
1918190
6/28/2024
16:23:42
116
2694.0000
LSE
1918188
6/28/2024
16:23:42
202
2694.0000
LSE
1918186
6/28/2024
16:24:19
741
2694.0000
LSE
1919260
6/28/2024
16:24:19
99
2694.0000
LSE
1919262
6/28/2024
16:24:19
309
2694.0000
LSE
1919258
6/28/2024
16:24:50
711
2694.0000
LSE
1920223
6/28/2024
16:24:50
680
2694.0000
LSE
1920215
6/28/2024
16:24:50
10
2694.0000
LSE
1920211
6/28/2024
16:24:50
46
2694.0000
LSE
1920213
6/28/2024
16:24:50
119
2694.0000
LSE
1920217
6/28/2024
16:24:50
282
2694.0000
LSE
1920219
6/28/2024
16:24:50
152
2694.0000
LSE
1920221
6/28/2024
16:24:51
741
2694.0000
LSE
1920242
6/28/2024
16:24:51
118
2694.0000
LSE
1920240
6/28/2024
16:24:55
340
2694.0000
LSE
1920383
6/28/2024
16:24:55
110
2694.0000
LSE
1920381
6/28/2024
16:24:55
120
2694.0000
LSE
1920379
6/28/2024
16:24:55
155
2694.0000
LSE
1920377
6/28/2024
16:24:55
6
2694.0000
LSE
1920375
6/28/2024
16:26:04
35
2694.0000
LSE
1922347
6/28/2024
16:26:04
102
2694.0000
LSE
1922345
6/28/2024
16:26:04
700
2694.0000
LSE
1922343
6/28/2024
16:26:04
496
2694.0000
LSE
1922341
6/28/2024
16:26:04
404
2694.0000
LSE
1922339
6/28/2024
16:26:04
165
2694.0000
LSE
1922337
6/28/2024
16:26:04
98
2694.0000
LSE
1922335
6/28/2024
16:26:04
35
2694.0000
LSE
1922331
6/28/2024
16:26:04
114
2694.0000
LSE
1922327
6/28/2024
16:26:04
111
2694.0000
LSE
1922325
6/28/2024
16:26:04
390
2694.0000
LSE
1922329
6/28/2024
16:27:12
692
2694.0000
LSE
1924138
6/28/2024
16:27:12
169
2694.0000
LSE
1924136
6/28/2024
16:27:12
437
2694.0000
LSE
1924132
6/28/2024
16:27:12
657
2694.0000
LSE
1924134
Enquiries
Coca-Cola HBC Group
Investor and Analysts:
Joanna Kennedy
Tel: +44 7802 427505
Head of Investor Relations
joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com
Jemima Benstead
Tel: +44 7740 535130
Investor Relations Manager
jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com
Individual Shareholders:
Maria Livaniou
Tel: +30 697 444 3270
Shareowner Services Manager
maria.livaniou@cchellenic.com
Media:
Sonia Bastian
Tel: +41 7946 88054
Head of Communications
sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com
Claire Evans
Tel: +44 7597 562 978
Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate
claire.evans@cchellenic.com
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca- Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.
Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange
(ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.
Important notice relating to UBS
UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 16:47:25 UTC.