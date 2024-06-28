FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 28 June 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction 28 June 2024 Number of shares repurchased: 90,054 Lowest price paid per share £26.9000 Highest price paid per share £27.3000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £27.0207 Broker UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 28 June 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,239,562 ordinary shares, of which 5,915,564 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,893,863 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 5,669,296 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.