FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 28 June 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction

28 June 2024

Number of shares repurchased:

90,054

Lowest price paid per share

£26.9000

Highest price paid per share

£27.3000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£27.0207

Broker

UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 28 June 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,239,562 ordinary shares, of which 5,915,564 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,893,863 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 5,669,296 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

Trading venue

Volume weighted

Aggregated volume

average price

London Stock Exchange

2,700.2001

62,567

BATS

2,708.0580

5,790

Chi-X

2,706.0900

12,776

Aquis

2,705.5366

8,921

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Time of

Price

Transaction

Transaction date

Volume

Trading Venue

Reference

transaction

(GBp)

Number

6/28/2024

8:09:03

489

2730.0000

Aquis

1353649

6/28/2024

8:14:14

233

2724.0000

Aquis

1359138

6/28/2024

8:14:14

213

2724.0000

Aquis

1359136

6/28/2024

8:14:14

55

2724.0000

Aquis

1359134

6/28/2024

9:04:20

2

2716.0000

Aquis

1422189

6/28/2024

9:05:42

536

2716.0000

Aquis

1423449

6/28/2024

12:09:22

139

2720.0000

Aquis

1580086

6/28/2024

12:09:22

359

2720.0000

Aquis

1580088

6/28/2024

12:48:11

402

2708.0000

Aquis

1605983

6/28/2024

12:54:11

7

2708.0000

Aquis

1609879

6/28/2024

13:01:58

162

2708.0000

Aquis

1614967

6/28/2024

13:13:35

434

2706.0000

Aquis

1623781

6/28/2024

13:13:35

137

2706.0000

Aquis

1623783

6/28/2024

13:30:02

552

2706.0000

Aquis

1638757

6/28/2024

14:18:33

579

2708.0000

Aquis

1685405

6/28/2024

14:37:25

281

2702.0000

Aquis

1720922

6/28/2024

14:37:25

236

2702.0000

Aquis

1720920

6/28/2024

14:49:50

569

2698.0000

Aquis

1745716

6/28/2024

15:24:19

367

2702.0000

Aquis

1809184

6/28/2024

15:24:19

111

2702.0000

Aquis

1809180

6/28/2024

15:24:19

65

2702.0000

Aquis

1809176

6/28/2024

15:24:19

20

2702.0000

Aquis

1809172

6/28/2024

15:44:02

588

2700.0000

Aquis

1847788

6/28/2024

15:59:31

527

2696.0000

Aquis

1874710

6/28/2024

16:14:14

80

2692.0000

Aquis

1901444

6/28/2024

16:14:14

97

2692.0000

Aquis

1901442

6/28/2024

16:14:14

29

2692.0000

Aquis

1901440

6/28/2024

16:18:14

563

2694.0000

Aquis

1908240

6/28/2024

16:24:51

68

2694.0000

Aquis

1920264

6/28/2024

16:24:51

42

2694.0000

Aquis

1920262

6/28/2024

16:24:51

68

2694.0000

Aquis

1920260

6/28/2024

16:26:40

175

2696.0000

Aquis

1923276

6/28/2024

16:26:40

175

2696.0000

Aquis

1923274

6/28/2024

16:26:40

38

2696.0000

Aquis

1923272

6/28/2024

16:26:40

31

2696.0000

Aquis

1923270

6/28/2024

16:27:12

492

2694.0000

Aquis

1924142

6/28/2024

8:09:04

565

2728.0000

BATE

1353709

6/28/2024

8:22:36

495

2718.0000

BATE

1368288

6/28/2024

12:05:35

520

2722.0000

BATE

1578000

6/28/2024

13:01:58

101

2708.0000

BATE

1614965

6/28/2024

13:01:58

100

2708.0000

BATE

1614959

6/28/2024

13:01:58

338

2708.0000

BATE

1614957

6/28/2024

13:18:49

494

2706.0000

BATE

1627533

6/28/2024

13:18:49

122

2706.0000

BATE

1627527

6/28/2024

13:33:02

18

2706.0000

BATE

1643168

6/28/2024

13:33:02

15

2706.0000

BATE

1643170

6/28/2024

13:33:02

18

2706.0000

BATE

1643172

6/28/2024

13:54:37

302

2710.0000

BATE

1662622

6/28/2024

13:59:41

18

2710.0000

BATE

1667615

6/28/2024

14:06:19

16

2710.0000

BATE

1673723

6/28/2024

14:06:19

22

2710.0000

BATE

1673721

6/28/2024

14:06:26

26

2710.0000

BATE

1673775

6/28/2024

14:11:44

173

2708.0000

BATE

1678705

6/28/2024

14:11:44

301

2708.0000

BATE

1678703

6/28/2024

14:30:41

475

2702.0000

BATE

1702417

6/28/2024

15:28:24

577

2702.0000

BATE

1816456

6/28/2024

15:52:24

17

2698.0000

BATE

1864057

6/28/2024

15:52:33

540

2696.0000

BATE

1864287

6/28/2024

16:08:14

537

2690.0000

BATE

1891522

6/28/2024

8:09:03

628

2730.0000

CHIX

1353647

6/28/2024

8:18:40

525

2722.0000

CHIX

1363792

6/28/2024

8:53:21

171

2716.0000

CHIX

1408328

6/28/2024

8:53:21

369

2716.0000

CHIX

1408326

6/28/2024

10:10:08

566

2714.0000

CHIX

1480950

6/28/2024

11:56:35

32

2722.0000

CHIX

1571516

6/28/2024

11:56:35

466

2722.0000

CHIX

1571514

6/28/2024

12:19:12

475

2718.0000

CHIX

1585976

6/28/2024

12:36:30

570

2714.0000

CHIX

1598185

6/28/2024

13:16:59

76

2708.0000

CHIX

1625915

6/28/2024

13:16:59

110

2708.0000

CHIX

1625913

6/28/2024

13:18:49

54

2706.0000

CHIX

1627531

6/28/2024

13:18:49

512

2706.0000

CHIX

1627525

6/28/2024

13:35:10

587

2710.0000

CHIX

1645044

6/28/2024

14:13:42

482

2708.0000

CHIX

1680752

6/28/2024

14:34:00

68

2704.0000

CHIX

1712676

6/28/2024

14:34:00

517

2704.0000

CHIX

1712672

6/28/2024

14:41:26

570

2704.0000

CHIX

1729283

6/28/2024

14:46:17

373

2702.0000

CHIX

1737945

6/28/2024

14:47:03

207

2702.0000

CHIX

1739675

6/28/2024

15:05:09

561

2698.0000

CHIX

1774892

6/28/2024

15:24:19

204

2702.0000

CHIX

1809182

6/28/2024

15:24:19

106

2702.0000

CHIX

1809178

6/28/2024

15:24:19

199

2702.0000

CHIX

1809174

6/28/2024

15:41:59

306

2702.0000

CHIX

1843781

6/28/2024

15:41:59

230

2702.0000

CHIX

1843779

6/28/2024

15:50:44

15

2700.0000

CHIX

1860633

6/28/2024

15:50:44

13

2700.0000

CHIX

1860631

6/28/2024

15:50:44

51

2700.0000

CHIX

1860629

6/28/2024

15:50:44

90

2700.0000

CHIX

1860627

6/28/2024

15:52:24

11

2698.0000

CHIX

1864063

6/28/2024

15:52:24

483

2698.0000

CHIX

1864061

6/28/2024

15:52:24

25

2698.0000

CHIX

1864059

6/28/2024

15:57:43

59

2698.0000

CHIX

1872123

6/28/2024

15:57:43

201

2698.0000

CHIX

1872121

6/28/2024

15:57:43

47

2698.0000

CHIX

1872119

6/28/2024

15:59:27

248

2696.0000

CHIX

1874579

6/28/2024

15:59:27

33

2696.0000

CHIX

1874577

6/28/2024

16:02:00

542

2694.0000

CHIX

1881873

6/28/2024

16:18:14

857

2694.0000

CHIX

1908244

6/28/2024

16:19:40

548

2694.0000

CHIX

1910903

6/28/2024

16:27:12

589

2694.0000

CHIX

1924140

6/28/2024

8:09:03

606

2730.0000

LSE

1353651

6/28/2024

8:09:04

607

2728.0000

LSE

1353711

6/28/2024

8:18:40

570

2722.0000

LSE

1363794

6/28/2024

8:22:38

465

2718.0000

LSE

1368394

6/28/2024

8:22:38

106

2718.0000

LSE

1368392

6/28/2024

9:04:19

670

2716.0000

LSE

1422170

6/28/2024

9:23:27

568

2718.0000

LSE

1442940

6/28/2024

9:23:27

40

2718.0000

LSE

1442938

6/28/2024

9:59:54

96

2712.0000

LSE

1472309

6/28/2024

10:25:06

531

2714.0000

LSE

1495086

6/28/2024

10:25:06

120

2714.0000

LSE

1495084

6/28/2024

11:56:23

1

2714.0000

LSE

1571444

6/28/2024

11:56:23

2

2714.0000

LSE

1571442

6/28/2024

12:02:03

150

2722.0000

LSE

1575477

6/28/2024

12:02:03

345

2722.0000

LSE

1575475

6/28/2024

12:02:03

107

2722.0000

LSE

1575473

6/28/2024

12:09:22

704

2720.0000

LSE

1580090

6/28/2024

12:13:40

615

2718.0000

LSE

1582650

6/28/2024

12:22:25

587

2716.0000

LSE

1588234

6/28/2024

12:22:25

26

2716.0000

LSE

1588232

6/28/2024

12:35:32

647

2714.0000

LSE

1597375

6/28/2024

13:01:58

33

2708.0000

LSE

1614963

6/28/2024

13:01:58

608

2708.0000

LSE

1614961

6/28/2024

13:18:45

107

2706.0000

LSE

1627448

6/28/2024

13:18:45

152

2706.0000

LSE

1627445

6/28/2024

13:18:45

69

2706.0000

LSE

1627443

6/28/2024

13:18:49

675

2706.0000

LSE

1627540

6/28/2024

13:18:49

1

2706.0000

LSE

1627538

6/28/2024

13:18:49

669

2706.0000

LSE

1627535

6/28/2024

13:18:49

296

2706.0000

LSE

1627529

6/28/2024

13:22:36

691

2706.0000

LSE

1631139

6/28/2024

13:40:52

414

2708.0000

LSE

1650142

6/28/2024

13:40:52

229

2708.0000

LSE

1650140

6/28/2024

14:11:44

649

2708.0000

LSE

1678707

6/28/2024

14:18:33

641

2708.0000

LSE

1685407

6/28/2024

14:30:41

628

2702.0000

LSE

1702419

6/28/2024

14:30:41

481

2702.0000

LSE

1702421

6/28/2024

14:30:41

114

2702.0000

LSE

1702423

6/28/2024

14:32:18

424

2702.0000

LSE

1708489

6/28/2024

14:32:18

221

2702.0000

LSE

1708487

6/28/2024

14:34:00

243

2704.0000

LSE

1712680

6/28/2024

14:34:00

176

2704.0000

LSE

1712678

6/28/2024

14:34:00

244

2704.0000

LSE

1712674

6/28/2024

14:37:25

703

2702.0000

LSE

1720928

6/28/2024

14:37:25

624

2702.0000

LSE

1720926

6/28/2024

14:37:25

26

2702.0000

LSE

1720924

6/28/2024

14:41:26

632

2704.0000

LSE

1729285

6/28/2024

14:42:54

166

2702.0000

LSE

1731983

6/28/2024

14:42:54

10

2702.0000

LSE

1731985

6/28/2024

14:46:17

393

2702.0000

LSE

1737947

6/28/2024

14:47:03

265

2702.0000

LSE

1739704

6/28/2024

14:47:03

276

2702.0000

LSE

1739702

6/28/2024

14:47:03

156

2702.0000

LSE

1739700

6/28/2024

14:47:03

147

2702.0000

LSE

1739698

6/28/2024

14:47:03

1,949

2702.0000

LSE

1739685

6/28/2024

14:47:03

51

2702.0000

LSE

1739682

6/28/2024

14:47:03

85

2702.0000

LSE

1739679

6/28/2024

14:47:03

233

2702.0000

LSE

1739677

6/28/2024

14:48:44

87

2702.0000

LSE

1743358

6/28/2024

14:49:02

1,457

2702.0000

LSE

1743897

6/28/2024

14:49:02

456

2702.0000

LSE

1743895

6/28/2024

14:49:09

581

2700.0000

LSE

1744051

6/28/2024

14:49:09

447

2700.0000

LSE

1744049

6/28/2024

14:49:09

252

2700.0000

LSE

1744047

6/28/2024

14:59:46

577

2698.0000

LSE

1762811

6/28/2024

15:02:35

184

2696.0000

LSE

1769653

6/28/2024

15:05:50

203

2696.0000

LSE

1775921

6/28/2024

15:05:50

332

2696.0000

LSE

1775919

6/28/2024

15:17:13

158

2698.0000

LSE

1796177

6/28/2024

15:17:13

526

2698.0000

LSE

1796175

6/28/2024

15:38:33

218

2704.0000

LSE

1835344

6/28/2024

15:38:33

126

2704.0000

LSE

1835346

6/28/2024

15:41:59

444

2702.0000

LSE

1843777

6/28/2024

15:41:59

131

2702.0000

LSE

1843775

6/28/2024

15:41:59

308

2702.0000

LSE

1843773

6/28/2024

15:41:59

320

2702.0000

LSE

1843771

6/28/2024

15:41:59

23

2702.0000

LSE

1843769

6/28/2024

15:41:59

48

2702.0000

LSE

1843767

6/28/2024

15:43:29

714

2700.0000

LSE

1846665

6/28/2024

15:52:24

246

2698.0000

LSE

1864055

6/28/2024

15:52:24

410

2698.0000

LSE

1864051

6/28/2024

15:52:24

454

2698.0000

LSE

1864049

6/28/2024

15:52:24

147

2698.0000

LSE

1864053

6/28/2024

15:52:25

577

2698.0000

LSE

1864134

6/28/2024

15:52:25

112

2698.0000

LSE

1864136

6/28/2024

15:52:25

143

2698.0000

LSE

1864132

6/28/2024

15:52:25

166

2698.0000

LSE

1864130

6/28/2024

15:52:25

126

2698.0000

LSE

1864128

6/28/2024

15:52:25

123

2698.0000

LSE

1864126

6/28/2024

15:52:25

402

2698.0000

LSE

1864124

6/28/2024

15:52:25

473

2698.0000

LSE

1864122

6/28/2024

15:54:30

350

2696.0000

LSE

1867025

6/28/2024

15:54:30

464

2696.0000

LSE

1867027

6/28/2024

15:59:27

673

2696.0000

LSE

1874573

6/28/2024

15:59:27

281

2696.0000

LSE

1874571

6/28/2024

15:59:27

405

2696.0000

LSE

1874569

6/28/2024

16:01:00

710

2694.0000

LSE

1880171

6/28/2024

16:08:00

623

2692.0000

LSE

1891097

6/28/2024

16:08:00

593

2692.0000

LSE

1891095

6/28/2024

16:11:28

398

2690.0000

LSE

1897227

6/28/2024

16:11:28

679

2690.0000

LSE

1897225

6/28/2024

16:11:28

258

2690.0000

LSE

1897229

6/28/2024

16:15:42

23

2690.0000

LSE

1904153

6/28/2024

16:15:42

585

2690.0000

LSE

1904151

6/28/2024

16:15:42

128

2690.0000

LSE

1904149

6/28/2024

16:16:21

107

2690.0000

LSE

1905250

6/28/2024

16:18:14

1,184

2694.0000

LSE

1908248

6/28/2024

16:18:14

56

2694.0000

LSE

1908246

6/28/2024

16:18:14

118

2694.0000

LSE

1908242

6/28/2024

16:18:14

2,696

2694.0000

LSE

1908238

6/28/2024

16:18:40

202

2694.0000

LSE

1908846

6/28/2024

16:18:40

160

2694.0000

LSE

1908840

6/28/2024

16:18:40

121

2694.0000

LSE

1908844

6/28/2024

16:18:40

153

2694.0000

LSE

1908842

6/28/2024

16:19:38

449

2694.0000

LSE

1910775

6/28/2024

16:19:38

385

2694.0000

LSE

1910777

6/28/2024

16:19:40

24

2694.0000

LSE

1910914

6/28/2024

16:19:40

592

2694.0000

LSE

1910912

6/28/2024

16:19:40

11

2694.0000

LSE

1910907

6/28/2024

16:19:40

566

2694.0000

LSE

1910905

6/28/2024

16:19:40

1,166

2694.0000

LSE

1910901

6/28/2024

16:20:49

482

2696.0000

LSE

1913380

6/28/2024

16:20:49

119

2696.0000

LSE

1913376

6/28/2024

16:20:49

235

2696.0000

LSE

1913374

6/28/2024

16:20:49

138

2696.0000

LSE

1913372

6/28/2024

16:20:49

140

2696.0000

LSE

1913370

6/28/2024

16:20:49

473

2696.0000

LSE

1913368

6/28/2024

16:20:49

190

2696.0000

LSE

1913366

6/28/2024

16:20:49

128

2696.0000

LSE

1913378

6/28/2024

16:20:49

95

2696.0000

LSE

1913364

6/28/2024

16:20:52

290

2694.0000

LSE

1913430

6/28/2024

16:20:52

161

2694.0000

LSE

1913428

6/28/2024

16:20:52

122

2694.0000

LSE

1913426

6/28/2024

16:20:52

592

2694.0000

LSE

1913424

6/28/2024

16:20:52

676

2694.0000

LSE

1913420

6/28/2024

16:20:52

535

2694.0000

LSE

1913422

6/28/2024

16:23:42

1,146

2694.0000

LSE

1918198

6/28/2024

16:23:42

309

2694.0000

LSE

1918196

6/28/2024

16:23:42

158

2694.0000

LSE

1918194

6/28/2024

16:23:42

387

2694.0000

LSE

1918192

6/28/2024

16:23:42

354

2694.0000

LSE

1918190

6/28/2024

16:23:42

116

2694.0000

LSE

1918188

6/28/2024

16:23:42

202

2694.0000

LSE

1918186

6/28/2024

16:24:19

741

2694.0000

LSE

1919260

6/28/2024

16:24:19

99

2694.0000

LSE

1919262

6/28/2024

16:24:19

309

2694.0000

LSE

1919258

6/28/2024

16:24:50

711

2694.0000

LSE

1920223

6/28/2024

16:24:50

680

2694.0000

LSE

1920215

6/28/2024

16:24:50

10

2694.0000

LSE

1920211

6/28/2024

16:24:50

46

2694.0000

LSE

1920213

6/28/2024

16:24:50

119

2694.0000

LSE

1920217

6/28/2024

16:24:50

282

2694.0000

LSE

1920219

6/28/2024

16:24:50

152

2694.0000

LSE

1920221

6/28/2024

16:24:51

741

2694.0000

LSE

1920242

6/28/2024

16:24:51

118

2694.0000

LSE

1920240

6/28/2024

16:24:55

340

2694.0000

LSE

1920383

6/28/2024

16:24:55

110

2694.0000

LSE

1920381

6/28/2024

16:24:55

120

2694.0000

LSE

1920379

6/28/2024

16:24:55

155

2694.0000

LSE

1920377

6/28/2024

16:24:55

6

2694.0000

LSE

1920375

6/28/2024

16:26:04

35

2694.0000

LSE

1922347

6/28/2024

16:26:04

102

2694.0000

LSE

1922345

6/28/2024

16:26:04

700

2694.0000

LSE

1922343

6/28/2024

16:26:04

496

2694.0000

LSE

1922341

6/28/2024

16:26:04

404

2694.0000

LSE

1922339

6/28/2024

16:26:04

165

2694.0000

LSE

1922337

6/28/2024

16:26:04

98

2694.0000

LSE

1922335

6/28/2024

16:26:04

35

2694.0000

LSE

1922331

6/28/2024

16:26:04

114

2694.0000

LSE

1922327

6/28/2024

16:26:04

111

2694.0000

LSE

1922325

6/28/2024

16:26:04

390

2694.0000

LSE

1922329

6/28/2024

16:27:12

692

2694.0000

LSE

1924138

6/28/2024

16:27:12

169

2694.0000

LSE

1924136

6/28/2024

16:27:12

437

2694.0000

LSE

1924132

6/28/2024

16:27:12

657

2694.0000

LSE

1924134

Enquiries

Coca-Cola HBC Group

Investor and Analysts:

Joanna Kennedy

Tel: +44 7802 427505

Head of Investor Relations

joanna.kennedy@cchellenic.com

Jemima Benstead

Tel: +44 7740 535130

Investor Relations Manager

jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Individual Shareholders:

Maria Livaniou

Tel: +30 697 444 3270

Shareowner Services Manager

maria.livaniou@cchellenic.com

Media:

Sonia Bastian

Tel: +41 7946 88054

Head of Communications

sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com

Claire Evans

Tel: +44 7597 562 978

Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate

claire.evans@cchellenic.com

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca- Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange

(ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Important notice relating to UBS

UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 16:47:25 UTC.