FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 8 August 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction

08 August 2024

Number of shares repurchased:

97,407

Lowest price paid per share

£26.6400

Highest price paid per share

£26.9400

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£26.8135

Broker

UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 8 August 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,239,562 ordinary shares, of which 5,962,564 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,846,863 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 5,766,703 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

``

Trading venue

Volume weighted

Aggregated volume

average price

London Stock Exchange

2,681.4879

50,410

BATS

2,680.6465

11,291

Chi-X

2,681.1665

21,706

Aquis

2,681.7281

14,000

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Time of

Price

Transaction

Transaction date

Volume

Trading Venue

Reference

transaction

(GBp)

Number

8/8/2024

10:40:51

119

2682.0000

Aquis

1311999

8/8/2024

10:40:51

475

2684.0000

Aquis

1311995

8/8/2024

10:57:52

279

2684.0000

Aquis

1324061

8/8/2024

10:57:52

310

2684.0000

Aquis

1324059

8/8/2024

11:23:48

38

2694.0000

Aquis

1342071

8/8/2024

11:23:48

64

2694.0000

Aquis

1342069

8/8/2024

11:23:48

198

2694.0000

Aquis

1342067

8/8/2024

11:23:48

198

2692.0000

Aquis

1342065

8/8/2024

11:23:48

585

2692.0000

Aquis

1342057

8/8/2024

12:13:15

41

2694.0000

Aquis

1382293

8/8/2024

12:13:15

148

2694.0000

Aquis

1382291

8/8/2024

12:13:15

57

2694.0000

Aquis

1382289

8/8/2024

12:35:04

510

2682.0000

Aquis

1400779

8/8/2024

13:20:53

492

2668.0000

Aquis

1435774

8/8/2024

13:32:22

493

2668.0000

Aquis

1449160

8/8/2024

13:32:22

57

2668.0000

Aquis

1449154

8/8/2024

13:52:32

170

2678.0000

Aquis

1469912

8/8/2024

13:59:46

6

2680.0000

Aquis

1477490

8/8/2024

13:59:46

400

2680.0000

Aquis

1477488

8/8/2024

13:59:46

127

2680.0000

Aquis

1477486

8/8/2024

13:59:46

308

2678.0000

Aquis

1477476

8/8/2024

14:39:03

187

2676.0000

Aquis

1529653

8/8/2024

14:44:42

526

2678.0000

Aquis

1539083

8/8/2024

14:49:55

167

2686.0000

Aquis

1551690

8/8/2024

14:49:55

356

2686.0000

Aquis

1551692

8/8/2024

14:49:55

9

2686.0000

Aquis

1551688

8/8/2024

14:56:15

483

2680.0000

Aquis

1564716

8/8/2024

15:07:00

569

2678.0000

Aquis

1586140

8/8/2024

15:22:51

134

2680.0000

Aquis

1611169

8/8/2024

15:22:51

36

2680.0000

Aquis

1611167

8/8/2024

15:27:06

566

2684.0000

Aquis

1618579

8/8/2024

15:35:19

167

2680.0000

Aquis

1631074

8/8/2024

15:35:20

81

2680.0000

Aquis

1631097

8/8/2024

15:35:21

446

2680.0000

Aquis

1631124

8/8/2024

15:35:52

509

2680.0000

Aquis

1631718

8/8/2024

15:36:10

511

2680.0000

Aquis

1632113

8/8/2024

15:38:06

343

2680.0000

Aquis

1635231

8/8/2024

15:38:06

27

2680.0000

Aquis

1635229

8/8/2024

15:38:06

106

2680.0000

Aquis

1635227

8/8/2024

15:43:53

370

2682.0000

Aquis

1644041

8/8/2024

15:43:53

180

2682.0000

Aquis

1644039

8/8/2024

15:44:40

44

2680.0000

Aquis

1645168

8/8/2024

15:44:57

526

2680.0000

Aquis

1645521

8/8/2024

15:47:10

513

2686.0000

Aquis

1648874

8/8/2024

15:54:43

137

2686.0000

Aquis

1659250

8/8/2024

15:54:43

39

2686.0000

Aquis

1659252

8/8/2024

16:05:01

137

2686.0000

Aquis

1676826

8/8/2024

16:05:01

40

2686.0000

Aquis

1676824

8/8/2024

16:05:01

209

2686.0000

Aquis

1676822

8/8/2024

16:08:30

42

2684.0000

Aquis

1681547

8/8/2024

16:08:30

144

2684.0000

Aquis

1681543

8/8/2024

16:08:30

209

2684.0000

Aquis

1681539

8/8/2024

16:08:30

153

2684.0000

Aquis

1681541

8/8/2024

16:08:30

43

2684.0000

Aquis

1681533

8/8/2024

16:09:03

209

2686.0000

Aquis

1682227

8/8/2024

16:09:25

309

2682.0000

Aquis

1682958

8/8/2024

16:12:30

274

2682.0000

Aquis

1688542

8/8/2024

16:12:36

32

2682.0000

Aquis

1688800

8/8/2024

16:12:40

92

2682.0000

Aquis

1688965

8/8/2024

10:40:44

142

2686.0000

BATE

1311891

8/8/2024

10:40:50

142

2686.0000

BATE

1311989

8/8/2024

10:40:51

575

2684.0000

BATE

1311997

8/8/2024

11:23:48

578

2692.0000

BATE

1342061

8/8/2024

12:02:55

352

2686.0000

BATE

1373688

8/8/2024

12:02:55

122

2686.0000

BATE

1373682

8/8/2024

12:03:09

13

2686.0000

BATE

1373827

8/8/2024

12:45:08

122

2676.0000

BATE

1408267

8/8/2024

12:45:08

51

2676.0000

BATE

1408263

8/8/2024

12:45:08

221

2676.0000

BATE

1408261

8/8/2024

12:45:08

109

2676.0000

BATE

1408257

8/8/2024

13:30:31

561

2670.0000

BATE

1445869

8/8/2024

13:32:31

532

2666.0000

BATE

1449393

8/8/2024

13:59:03

20

2680.0000

BATE

1476238

8/8/2024

13:59:03

138

2680.0000

BATE

1476236

8/8/2024

13:59:06

138

2680.0000

BATE

1476304

8/8/2024

13:59:46

138

2678.0000

BATE

1477492

8/8/2024

14:09:39

564

2678.0000

BATE

1488694

8/8/2024

14:17:59

103

2678.0000

BATE

1496463

8/8/2024

14:17:59

29

2678.0000

BATE

1496461

8/8/2024

14:24:07

380

2676.0000

BATE

1502698

8/8/2024

14:24:07

180

2676.0000

BATE

1502696

8/8/2024

14:43:10

382

2680.0000

BATE

1536530

8/8/2024

14:43:10

114

2680.0000

BATE

1536528

8/8/2024

14:49:05

446

2684.0000

BATE

1548861

8/8/2024

14:49:05

29

2684.0000

BATE

1548857

8/8/2024

14:56:15

269

2682.0000

BATE

1564704

8/8/2024

14:56:15

278

2682.0000

BATE

1564708

8/8/2024

15:07:00

477

2678.0000

BATE

1586142

8/8/2024

15:27:06

511

2684.0000

BATE

1618577

8/8/2024

15:35:20

26

2680.0000

BATE

1631118

8/8/2024

15:35:21

519

2680.0000

BATE

1631126

8/8/2024

15:37:16

545

2680.0000

BATE

1633941

8/8/2024

15:46:20

441

2686.0000

BATE

1647738

8/8/2024

15:47:10

65

2686.0000

BATE

1648872

8/8/2024

16:05:38

97

2686.0000

BATE

1677798

8/8/2024

16:05:38

72

2686.0000

BATE

1677796

8/8/2024

16:08:30

389

2684.0000

BATE

1681545

8/8/2024

16:08:30

12

2684.0000

BATE

1681537

8/8/2024

16:08:30

97

2684.0000

BATE

1681535

8/8/2024

16:12:40

382

2682.0000

BATE

1689000

8/8/2024

16:12:40

18

2682.0000

BATE

1688998

8/8/2024

16:12:40

30

2682.0000

BATE

1688996

8/8/2024

16:12:40

21

2682.0000

BATE

1688994

8/8/2024

16:12:40

97

2682.0000

BATE

1688992

8/8/2024

16:15:54

88

2676.0000

BATE

1693598

8/8/2024

16:16:40

97

2682.0000

BATE

1694553

8/8/2024

16:16:46

97

2684.0000

BATE

1694669

8/8/2024

16:17:07

482

2682.0000

BATE

1695279

8/8/2024

10:40:44

523

2686.0000

CHIX

1311885

8/8/2024

10:40:57

210

2682.0000

CHIX

1312061

8/8/2024

10:40:58

199

2682.0000

CHIX

1312069

8/8/2024

10:45:05

83

2682.0000

CHIX

1314727

8/8/2024

10:57:52

227

2684.0000

CHIX

1324057

8/8/2024

10:57:52

257

2684.0000

CHIX

1324051

8/8/2024

11:13:14

47

2690.0000

CHIX

1335056

8/8/2024

11:19:30

248

2694.0000

CHIX

1339150

8/8/2024

11:23:48

87

2692.0000

CHIX

1342073

8/8/2024

11:24:12

69

2694.0000

CHIX

1342364

8/8/2024

11:26:04

248

2694.0000

CHIX

1343632

8/8/2024

11:27:12

439

2690.0000

CHIX

1344564

8/8/2024

11:27:12

51

2690.0000

CHIX

1344562

8/8/2024

11:52:10

577

2690.0000

CHIX

1364408

8/8/2024

12:02:54

66

2688.0000

CHIX

1373639

8/8/2024

12:02:54

248

2688.0000

CHIX

1373637

8/8/2024

12:04:09

248

2688.0000

CHIX

1375337

8/8/2024

12:04:09

100

2688.0000

CHIX

1375339

8/8/2024

12:14:05

114

2692.0000

CHIX

1382776

8/8/2024

12:17:01

451

2692.0000

CHIX

1384787

8/8/2024

12:22:23

143

2686.0000

CHIX

1389859

8/8/2024

12:22:23

51

2686.0000

CHIX

1389857

8/8/2024

12:27:42

291

2686.0000

CHIX

1393585

8/8/2024

12:41:20

572

2678.0000

CHIX

1405566

8/8/2024

12:56:44

23

2676.0000

CHIX

1416952

8/8/2024

12:56:44

157

2676.0000

CHIX

1416950

8/8/2024

12:56:44

15

2676.0000

CHIX

1416948

8/8/2024

12:56:44

100

2676.0000

CHIX

1416946

8/8/2024

12:56:44

248

2676.0000

CHIX

1416944

8/8/2024

13:18:15

93

2672.0000

CHIX

1433291

8/8/2024

13:18:15

21

2672.0000

CHIX

1433289

8/8/2024

13:18:20

224

2670.0000

CHIX

1433359

8/8/2024

13:18:20

280

2670.0000

CHIX

1433357

8/8/2024

13:30:31

92

2668.0000

CHIX

1445873

8/8/2024

13:30:31

305

2668.0000

CHIX

1445871

8/8/2024

13:30:34

81

2668.0000

CHIX

1445946

8/8/2024

13:30:34

50

2668.0000

CHIX

1445927

8/8/2024

13:30:35

486

2666.0000

CHIX

1445998

8/8/2024

13:47:02

479

2674.0000

CHIX

1464283

8/8/2024

13:52:32

248

2678.0000

CHIX

1469914

8/8/2024

13:59:46

183

2678.0000

CHIX

1477482

8/8/2024

13:59:46

321

2678.0000

CHIX

1477478

8/8/2024

14:03:26

167

2676.0000

CHIX

1482242

8/8/2024

14:03:26

96

2676.0000

CHIX

1482240

8/8/2024

14:09:39

306

2678.0000

CHIX

1488713

8/8/2024

14:09:39

248

2678.0000

CHIX

1488711

8/8/2024

14:19:38

491

2678.0000

CHIX

1498840

8/8/2024

14:27:42

538

2678.0000

CHIX

1505907

8/8/2024

14:32:59

167

2676.0000

CHIX

1518385

8/8/2024

14:32:59

125

2676.0000

CHIX

1518383

8/8/2024

14:32:59

33

2676.0000

CHIX

1518381

8/8/2024

14:40:34

531

2676.0000

CHIX

1532550

8/8/2024

14:43:10

248

2680.0000

CHIX

1536532

8/8/2024

14:44:42

112

2678.0000

CHIX

1539097

8/8/2024

14:44:42

50

2678.0000

CHIX

1539095

8/8/2024

14:44:42

102

2678.0000

CHIX

1539093

8/8/2024

14:44:42

248

2678.0000

CHIX

1539091

8/8/2024

14:49:05

478

2684.0000

CHIX

1548859

8/8/2024

14:49:55

117

2686.0000

CHIX

1551703

8/8/2024

14:49:55

53

2686.0000

CHIX

1551701

8/8/2024

14:49:55

54

2686.0000

CHIX

1551699

8/8/2024

14:49:55

248

2686.0000

CHIX

1551697

8/8/2024

14:56:15

550

2682.0000

CHIX

1564706

8/8/2024

15:03:05

284

2680.0000

CHIX

1579690

8/8/2024

15:03:05

248

2680.0000

CHIX

1579688

8/8/2024

15:11:27

179

2680.0000

CHIX

1593522

8/8/2024

15:11:27

247

2680.0000

CHIX

1593520

8/8/2024

15:11:27

46

2680.0000

CHIX

1593515

8/8/2024

15:20:58

241

2680.0000

CHIX

1608856

8/8/2024

15:20:58

269

2680.0000

CHIX

1608854

8/8/2024

15:27:15

250

2682.0000

CHIX

1618819

8/8/2024

15:27:20

79

2682.0000

CHIX

1618952

8/8/2024

15:27:20

176

2682.0000

CHIX

1618950

8/8/2024

15:35:32

37

2680.0000

CHIX

1631307

8/8/2024

15:35:47

43

2680.0000

CHIX

1631567

8/8/2024

15:35:47

500

2680.0000

CHIX

1631565

8/8/2024

15:38:39

24

2680.0000

CHIX

1635961

8/8/2024

15:38:39

32

2680.0000

CHIX

1635959

8/8/2024

15:38:39

24

2680.0000

CHIX

1635957

8/8/2024

15:38:39

87

2680.0000

CHIX

1635955

8/8/2024

15:38:39

37

2680.0000

CHIX

1635953

8/8/2024

15:43:49

248

2682.0000

CHIX

1643957

8/8/2024

15:43:53

305

2682.0000

CHIX

1644045

8/8/2024

15:43:53

248

2682.0000

CHIX

1644043

8/8/2024

15:45:21

130

2684.0000

CHIX

1646221

8/8/2024

15:45:21

248

2684.0000

CHIX

1646219

8/8/2024

15:51:34

500

2684.0000

CHIX

1655584

8/8/2024

15:51:36

28

2684.0000

CHIX

1655617

8/8/2024

16:08:40

202

2684.0000

CHIX

1681742

8/8/2024

16:08:40

15

2684.0000

CHIX

1681740

8/8/2024

16:08:40

356

2684.0000

CHIX

1681738

8/8/2024

16:09:03

6

2686.0000

CHIX

1682225

8/8/2024

16:09:03

248

2686.0000

CHIX

1682221

8/8/2024

16:09:03

61

2686.0000

CHIX

1682223

8/8/2024

16:10:19

52

2684.0000

CHIX

1684498

8/8/2024

16:10:19

294

2684.0000

CHIX

1684494

8/8/2024

16:10:19

37

2684.0000

CHIX

1684492

8/8/2024

16:10:27

67

2684.0000

CHIX

1684745

8/8/2024

16:10:27

173

2684.0000

CHIX

1684743

8/8/2024

16:12:42

248

2680.0000

CHIX

1689078

8/8/2024

16:13:23

5

2680.0000

CHIX

1690141

8/8/2024

16:13:23

10

2680.0000

CHIX

1690139

8/8/2024

16:13:23

101

2680.0000

CHIX

1690137

8/8/2024

16:13:23

3

2680.0000

CHIX

1690134

8/8/2024

16:13:23

7

2680.0000

CHIX

1690132

8/8/2024

16:13:23

115

2680.0000

CHIX

1690130

8/8/2024

16:13:37

265

2680.0000

CHIX

1690467

8/8/2024

16:13:37

8

2680.0000

CHIX

1690465

8/8/2024

16:16:19

318

2680.0000

CHIX

1694104

8/8/2024

16:16:19

248

2680.0000

CHIX

1694102

8/8/2024

16:20:24

138

2682.0000

CHIX

1700281

8/8/2024

16:20:24

54

2682.0000

CHIX

1700279

8/8/2024

16:20:24

248

2682.0000

CHIX

1700277

8/8/2024

10:40:44

427

2684.0000

LSE

1311889

8/8/2024

10:40:44

398

2684.0000

LSE

1311887

8/8/2024

10:40:53

374

2682.0000

LSE

1312025

8/8/2024

10:45:04

430

2682.0000

LSE

1314720

8/8/2024

10:54:07

368

2684.0000

LSE

1321239

8/8/2024

10:55:15

126

2686.0000

LSE

1322219

8/8/2024

10:55:15

241

2686.0000

LSE

1322217

8/8/2024

10:57:52

317

2684.0000

LSE

1324055

8/8/2024

10:57:52

128

2684.0000

LSE

1324053

8/8/2024

10:57:52

223

2684.0000

LSE

1324049

8/8/2024

11:08:06

189

2686.0000

LSE

1331584

8/8/2024

11:09:15

216

2686.0000

LSE

1332670

8/8/2024

11:09:15

90

2686.0000

LSE

1332672

8/8/2024

11:09:15

272

2686.0000

LSE

1332674

8/8/2024

11:19:30

142

2692.0000

LSE

1339148

8/8/2024

11:23:48

354

2692.0000

LSE

1342063

8/8/2024

11:23:48

246

2692.0000

LSE

1342059

8/8/2024

11:24:42

423

2694.0000

LSE

1342695

8/8/2024

11:27:10

228

2692.0000

LSE

1344525

8/8/2024

11:27:10

370

2692.0000

LSE

1344523

8/8/2024

11:27:10

410

2692.0000

LSE

1344521

8/8/2024

11:35:57

156

2688.0000

LSE

1351456

8/8/2024

11:41:15

95

2688.0000

LSE

1355680

8/8/2024

11:42:29

103

2688.0000

LSE

1356672

8/8/2024

11:49:16

429

2692.0000

LSE

1361611

8/8/2024

11:52:10

171

2690.0000

LSE

1364426

8/8/2024

11:52:10

208

2688.0000

LSE

1364424

8/8/2024

11:52:10

402

2690.0000

LSE

1364410

8/8/2024

12:00:29

21

2684.0000

LSE

1371807

8/8/2024

12:02:55

379

2686.0000

LSE

1373686

8/8/2024

12:02:55

261

2686.0000

LSE

1373684

8/8/2024

12:02:55

152

2686.0000

LSE

1373680

8/8/2024

12:14:51

40

2692.0000

LSE

1383357

8/8/2024

12:14:51

393

2692.0000

LSE

1383355

8/8/2024

12:14:51

367

2692.0000

LSE

1383353

8/8/2024

12:15:49

41

2692.0000

LSE

1383975

8/8/2024

12:17:01

262

2692.0000

LSE

1384791

8/8/2024

12:17:01

279

2692.0000

LSE

1384789

8/8/2024

12:17:22

31

2690.0000

LSE

1385164

8/8/2024

12:17:22

361

2690.0000

LSE

1385166

8/8/2024

12:22:23

419

2686.0000

LSE

1389840

8/8/2024

12:40:11

45

2678.0000

LSE

1404635

8/8/2024

12:40:11

321

2678.0000

LSE

1404633

8/8/2024

12:45:08

410

2676.0000

LSE

1408259

8/8/2024

12:56:54

363

2674.0000

LSE

1417025

8/8/2024

12:56:54

388

2674.0000

LSE

1417023

8/8/2024

12:57:04

346

2672.0000

LSE

1417161

8/8/2024

12:57:04

55

2672.0000

LSE

1417159

8/8/2024

13:17:29

413

2670.0000

LSE

1432795

8/8/2024

13:27:59

403

2664.0000

LSE

1440679

8/8/2024

13:32:22

418

2668.0000

LSE

1449158

8/8/2024

13:32:31

140

2666.0000

LSE

1449399

8/8/2024

13:32:31

270

2666.0000

LSE

1449397

8/8/2024

13:32:31

270

2666.0000

LSE

1449395

8/8/2024

13:32:31

158

2666.0000

LSE

1449391

8/8/2024

13:45:05

397

2672.0000

LSE

1462476

8/8/2024

13:47:31

56

2674.0000

LSE

1464686

8/8/2024

13:47:31

333

2674.0000

LSE

1464684

8/8/2024

13:53:22

400

2678.0000

LSE

1470951

8/8/2024

13:53:22

7

2678.0000

LSE

1470953

8/8/2024

13:58:57

76

2680.0000

LSE

1475976

8/8/2024

13:58:57

72

2680.0000

LSE

1475974

8/8/2024

13:58:57

170

2680.0000

LSE

1475972

8/8/2024

13:58:57

417

2680.0000

LSE

1475970

8/8/2024

13:59:03

401

2680.0000

LSE

1476240

8/8/2024

13:59:21

407

2680.0000

LSE

1476900

8/8/2024

13:59:46

422

2678.0000

LSE

1477480

8/8/2024

13:59:46

96

2678.0000

LSE

1477484

8/8/2024

14:02:07

397

2674.0000

LSE

1480607

8/8/2024

14:02:07

402

2676.0000

LSE

1480605

8/8/2024

14:02:07

376

2676.0000

LSE

1480603

8/8/2024

14:02:21

406

2672.0000

LSE

1480851

8/8/2024

14:09:39

4

2678.0000

LSE

1488719

8/8/2024

14:09:39

417

2678.0000

LSE

1488717

8/8/2024

14:09:39

252

2678.0000

LSE

1488699

8/8/2024

14:09:39

162

2678.0000

LSE

1488702

8/8/2024

14:09:47

329

2676.0000

LSE

1489145

8/8/2024

14:09:47

81

2676.0000

LSE

1489143

8/8/2024

14:17:48

24

2678.0000

LSE

1496325

8/8/2024

14:17:52

210

2678.0000

LSE

1496365

8/8/2024

14:17:52

178

2678.0000

LSE

1496360

8/8/2024

14:17:52

32

2678.0000

LSE

1496358

8/8/2024

14:17:52

383

2678.0000

LSE

1496355

8/8/2024

14:17:52

126

2678.0000

LSE

1496353

8/8/2024

14:17:52

210

2678.0000

LSE

1496351

8/8/2024

14:29:33

206

2678.0000

LSE

1508404

8/8/2024

14:29:33

197

2678.0000

LSE

1508402

8/8/2024

14:29:33

390

2678.0000

LSE

1508400

8/8/2024

14:30:02

21

2676.0000

LSE

1511064

8/8/2024

14:30:02

312

2676.0000

LSE

1511062

8/8/2024

14:30:02

37

2676.0000

LSE

1511060

8/8/2024

14:30:02

99

2676.0000

LSE

1511058

8/8/2024

14:30:02

312

2676.0000

LSE

1511056

8/8/2024

14:30:02

361

2676.0000

LSE

1511054

8/8/2024

14:44:02

412

2680.0000

LSE

1537767

8/8/2024

14:44:42

395

2678.0000

LSE

1539099

8/8/2024

14:44:42

402

2678.0000

LSE

1539085

8/8/2024

14:44:42

423

2678.0000

LSE

1539087

8/8/2024

14:49:05

347

2684.0000

LSE

1548863

8/8/2024

14:50:14

388

2684.0000

LSE

1552436

8/8/2024

14:51:10

72

2682.0000

LSE

1554315

8/8/2024

14:51:10

314

2682.0000

LSE

1554313

8/8/2024

14:51:10

405

2682.0000

LSE

1554311

8/8/2024

14:56:15

355

2682.0000

LSE

1564710

8/8/2024

14:58:53

172

2680.0000

LSE

1569108

8/8/2024

15:03:05

316

2680.0000

LSE

1579694

8/8/2024

15:03:05

68

2680.0000

LSE

1579692

8/8/2024

15:03:05

201

2680.0000

LSE

1579686

8/8/2024

15:03:05

351

2680.0000

LSE

1579684

8/8/2024

15:04:29

72

2678.0000

LSE

1582056

8/8/2024

15:04:29

68

2678.0000

LSE

1582054

8/8/2024

15:07:05

424

2676.0000

LSE

1586403

8/8/2024

15:20:15

396

2678.0000

LSE

1608032

8/8/2024

15:20:15

370

2678.0000

LSE

1608030

8/8/2024

15:27:06

427

2684.0000

LSE

1618583

8/8/2024

15:27:06

426

2684.0000

LSE

1618581

8/8/2024

15:35:07

431

2682.0000

LSE

1630754

8/8/2024

15:35:07

348

2682.0000

LSE

1630752

8/8/2024

15:35:08

141

2680.0000

LSE

1630781

8/8/2024

15:35:12

385

2680.0000

LSE

1630908

8/8/2024

15:35:12

200

2680.0000

LSE

1630906

8/8/2024

15:35:12

68

2680.0000

LSE

1630904

8/8/2024

15:35:47

416

2680.0000

LSE

1631587

8/8/2024

15:36:13

76

2680.0000

LSE

1632183

8/8/2024

15:37:11

403

2682.0000

LSE

1633852

8/8/2024

15:37:11

416

2682.0000

LSE

1633850

8/8/2024

15:37:15

616

2680.0000

LSE

1633930

8/8/2024

15:41:25

90

2680.0000

LSE

1640449

8/8/2024

15:43:58

1

2682.0000

LSE

1644233

8/8/2024

15:44:02

416

2682.0000

LSE

1644359

8/8/2024

15:44:31

218

2682.0000

LSE

1645015

8/8/2024

15:44:31

145

2682.0000

LSE

1645013

8/8/2024

15:44:31

6

2682.0000

LSE

1645011

8/8/2024

15:44:31

344

2682.0000

LSE

1645009

8/8/2024

15:44:40

393

2680.0000

LSE

1645166

8/8/2024

15:46:02

378

2686.0000

LSE

1647349

8/8/2024

15:46:02

500

2686.0000

LSE

1647345

8/8/2024

15:46:02

250

2686.0000

LSE

1647347

8/8/2024

15:47:10

420

2686.0000

LSE

1648878

8/8/2024

15:47:10

371

2686.0000

LSE

1648876

8/8/2024

15:49:05

390

2684.0000

LSE

1651672

8/8/2024

15:49:05

199

2684.0000

LSE

1651670

8/8/2024

15:49:05

175

2684.0000

LSE

1651668

8/8/2024

15:59:50

350

2686.0000

LSE

1667446

8/8/2024

15:59:50

402

2686.0000

LSE

1667448

8/8/2024

16:03:47

22

2686.0000

LSE

1675159

8/8/2024

16:05:01

403

2686.0000

LSE

1676820

8/8/2024

16:08:30

380

2684.0000

LSE

1681531

8/8/2024

16:08:41

416

2684.0000

LSE

1681761

8/8/2024

16:08:41

4

2684.0000

LSE

1681759

8/8/2024

16:09:19

369

2684.0000

LSE

1682788

8/8/2024

16:10:19

89

2684.0000

LSE

1684496

8/8/2024

16:12:27

317

2684.0000

LSE

1688390

8/8/2024

16:12:30

74

2684.0000

LSE

1688546

8/8/2024

16:12:30

416

2684.0000

LSE

1688544

8/8/2024

16:12:40

379

2682.0000

LSE

1689009

8/8/2024

16:12:40

229

2682.0000

LSE

1688971

8/8/2024

16:12:40

163

2682.0000

LSE

1688969

8/8/2024

16:12:40

312

2682.0000

LSE

1688967

8/8/2024

16:12:41

267

2682.0000

LSE

1689030

8/8/2024

16:12:41

70

2682.0000

LSE

1689028

8/8/2024

16:12:41

37

2682.0000

LSE

1689026

8/8/2024

16:13:37

336

2680.0000

LSE

1690471

8/8/2024

16:13:37

76

2680.0000

LSE

1690469

8/8/2024

16:14:41

85

2680.0000

LSE

1691942

8/8/2024

16:14:41

298

2680.0000

LSE

1691944

8/8/2024

16:15:38

388

2678.0000

LSE

1693225

8/8/2024

16:15:38

418

2678.0000

LSE

1693223

8/8/2024

16:16:28

171

2680.0000

LSE

1694288

8/8/2024

16:16:28

27

2680.0000

LSE

1694286

8/8/2024

16:16:28

76

2680.0000

LSE

1694284

8/8/2024

16:16:28

104

2680.0000

LSE

1694282

8/8/2024

16:16:46

73

2684.0000

LSE

1694663

8/8/2024

16:16:46

129

2684.0000

LSE

1694667

8/8/2024

16:16:46

150

2684.0000

LSE

1694665

8/8/2024

16:16:52

60

2684.0000

LSE

1694783

8/8/2024

16:16:52

751

2684.0000

LSE

1694781

8/8/2024

16:16:52

220

2684.0000

LSE

1694779

8/8/2024

16:17:07

208

2682.0000

LSE

1695285

8/8/2024

16:17:07

150

2682.0000

LSE

1695283

8/8/2024

16:17:07

120

2682.0000

LSE

1695281

8/8/2024

16:19:55

121

2682.0000

LSE

1699408

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 16:35:09 UTC.