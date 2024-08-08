FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Transactions in own shares
Zug, Switzerland - 8 August 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:
Date of transaction
08 August 2024
Number of shares repurchased:
97,407
Lowest price paid per share
£26.6400
Highest price paid per share
£26.9400
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):
£26.8135
Broker
UBS
The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.
As at 8 August 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,239,562 ordinary shares, of which 5,962,564 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,846,863 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 5,766,703 of its ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.
Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions
``
Trading venue
Volume weighted
Aggregated volume
average price
London Stock Exchange
2,681.4879
50,410
BATS
2,680.6465
11,291
Chi-X
2,681.1665
21,706
Aquis
2,681.7281
14,000
Schedule of purchases
Individual transactions:
Time of
Price
Transaction
Transaction date
Volume
Trading Venue
Reference
transaction
(GBp)
Number
8/8/2024
10:40:51
119
2682.0000
Aquis
1311999
8/8/2024
10:40:51
475
2684.0000
Aquis
1311995
8/8/2024
10:57:52
279
2684.0000
Aquis
1324061
8/8/2024
10:57:52
310
2684.0000
Aquis
1324059
8/8/2024
11:23:48
38
2694.0000
Aquis
1342071
8/8/2024
11:23:48
64
2694.0000
Aquis
1342069
8/8/2024
11:23:48
198
2694.0000
Aquis
1342067
8/8/2024
11:23:48
198
2692.0000
Aquis
1342065
8/8/2024
11:23:48
585
2692.0000
Aquis
1342057
8/8/2024
12:13:15
41
2694.0000
Aquis
1382293
8/8/2024
12:13:15
148
2694.0000
Aquis
1382291
8/8/2024
12:13:15
57
2694.0000
Aquis
1382289
8/8/2024
12:35:04
510
2682.0000
Aquis
1400779
8/8/2024
13:20:53
492
2668.0000
Aquis
1435774
8/8/2024
13:32:22
493
2668.0000
Aquis
1449160
8/8/2024
13:32:22
57
2668.0000
Aquis
1449154
8/8/2024
13:52:32
170
2678.0000
Aquis
1469912
8/8/2024
13:59:46
6
2680.0000
Aquis
1477490
8/8/2024
13:59:46
400
2680.0000
Aquis
1477488
8/8/2024
13:59:46
127
2680.0000
Aquis
1477486
8/8/2024
13:59:46
308
2678.0000
Aquis
1477476
8/8/2024
14:39:03
187
2676.0000
Aquis
1529653
8/8/2024
14:44:42
526
2678.0000
Aquis
1539083
8/8/2024
14:49:55
167
2686.0000
Aquis
1551690
8/8/2024
14:49:55
356
2686.0000
Aquis
1551692
8/8/2024
14:49:55
9
2686.0000
Aquis
1551688
8/8/2024
14:56:15
483
2680.0000
Aquis
1564716
8/8/2024
15:07:00
569
2678.0000
Aquis
1586140
8/8/2024
15:22:51
134
2680.0000
Aquis
1611169
8/8/2024
15:22:51
36
2680.0000
Aquis
1611167
8/8/2024
15:27:06
566
2684.0000
Aquis
1618579
8/8/2024
15:35:19
167
2680.0000
Aquis
1631074
8/8/2024
15:35:20
81
2680.0000
Aquis
1631097
8/8/2024
15:35:21
446
2680.0000
Aquis
1631124
8/8/2024
15:35:52
509
2680.0000
Aquis
1631718
8/8/2024
15:36:10
511
2680.0000
Aquis
1632113
8/8/2024
15:38:06
343
2680.0000
Aquis
1635231
8/8/2024
15:38:06
27
2680.0000
Aquis
1635229
8/8/2024
15:38:06
106
2680.0000
Aquis
1635227
8/8/2024
15:43:53
370
2682.0000
Aquis
1644041
8/8/2024
15:43:53
180
2682.0000
Aquis
1644039
8/8/2024
15:44:40
44
2680.0000
Aquis
1645168
8/8/2024
15:44:57
526
2680.0000
Aquis
1645521
8/8/2024
15:47:10
513
2686.0000
Aquis
1648874
8/8/2024
15:54:43
137
2686.0000
Aquis
1659250
8/8/2024
15:54:43
39
2686.0000
Aquis
1659252
8/8/2024
16:05:01
137
2686.0000
Aquis
1676826
8/8/2024
16:05:01
40
2686.0000
Aquis
1676824
8/8/2024
16:05:01
209
2686.0000
Aquis
1676822
8/8/2024
16:08:30
42
2684.0000
Aquis
1681547
8/8/2024
16:08:30
144
2684.0000
Aquis
1681543
8/8/2024
16:08:30
209
2684.0000
Aquis
1681539
8/8/2024
16:08:30
153
2684.0000
Aquis
1681541
8/8/2024
16:08:30
43
2684.0000
Aquis
1681533
8/8/2024
16:09:03
209
2686.0000
Aquis
1682227
8/8/2024
16:09:25
309
2682.0000
Aquis
1682958
8/8/2024
16:12:30
274
2682.0000
Aquis
1688542
8/8/2024
16:12:36
32
2682.0000
Aquis
1688800
8/8/2024
16:12:40
92
2682.0000
Aquis
1688965
8/8/2024
10:40:44
142
2686.0000
BATE
1311891
8/8/2024
10:40:50
142
2686.0000
BATE
1311989
8/8/2024
10:40:51
575
2684.0000
BATE
1311997
8/8/2024
11:23:48
578
2692.0000
BATE
1342061
8/8/2024
12:02:55
352
2686.0000
BATE
1373688
8/8/2024
12:02:55
122
2686.0000
BATE
1373682
8/8/2024
12:03:09
13
2686.0000
BATE
1373827
8/8/2024
12:45:08
122
2676.0000
BATE
1408267
8/8/2024
12:45:08
51
2676.0000
BATE
1408263
8/8/2024
12:45:08
221
2676.0000
BATE
1408261
8/8/2024
12:45:08
109
2676.0000
BATE
1408257
8/8/2024
13:30:31
561
2670.0000
BATE
1445869
8/8/2024
13:32:31
532
2666.0000
BATE
1449393
8/8/2024
13:59:03
20
2680.0000
BATE
1476238
8/8/2024
13:59:03
138
2680.0000
BATE
1476236
8/8/2024
13:59:06
138
2680.0000
BATE
1476304
8/8/2024
13:59:46
138
2678.0000
BATE
1477492
8/8/2024
14:09:39
564
2678.0000
BATE
1488694
8/8/2024
14:17:59
103
2678.0000
BATE
1496463
8/8/2024
14:17:59
29
2678.0000
BATE
1496461
8/8/2024
14:24:07
380
2676.0000
BATE
1502698
8/8/2024
14:24:07
180
2676.0000
BATE
1502696
8/8/2024
14:43:10
382
2680.0000
BATE
1536530
8/8/2024
14:43:10
114
2680.0000
BATE
1536528
8/8/2024
14:49:05
446
2684.0000
BATE
1548861
8/8/2024
14:49:05
29
2684.0000
BATE
1548857
8/8/2024
14:56:15
269
2682.0000
BATE
1564704
8/8/2024
14:56:15
278
2682.0000
BATE
1564708
8/8/2024
15:07:00
477
2678.0000
BATE
1586142
8/8/2024
15:27:06
511
2684.0000
BATE
1618577
8/8/2024
15:35:20
26
2680.0000
BATE
1631118
8/8/2024
15:35:21
519
2680.0000
BATE
1631126
8/8/2024
15:37:16
545
2680.0000
BATE
1633941
8/8/2024
15:46:20
441
2686.0000
BATE
1647738
8/8/2024
15:47:10
65
2686.0000
BATE
1648872
8/8/2024
16:05:38
97
2686.0000
BATE
1677798
8/8/2024
16:05:38
72
2686.0000
BATE
1677796
8/8/2024
16:08:30
389
2684.0000
BATE
1681545
8/8/2024
16:08:30
12
2684.0000
BATE
1681537
8/8/2024
16:08:30
97
2684.0000
BATE
1681535
8/8/2024
16:12:40
382
2682.0000
BATE
1689000
8/8/2024
16:12:40
18
2682.0000
BATE
1688998
8/8/2024
16:12:40
30
2682.0000
BATE
1688996
8/8/2024
16:12:40
21
2682.0000
BATE
1688994
8/8/2024
16:12:40
97
2682.0000
BATE
1688992
8/8/2024
16:15:54
88
2676.0000
BATE
1693598
8/8/2024
16:16:40
97
2682.0000
BATE
1694553
8/8/2024
16:16:46
97
2684.0000
BATE
1694669
8/8/2024
16:17:07
482
2682.0000
BATE
1695279
8/8/2024
10:40:44
523
2686.0000
CHIX
1311885
8/8/2024
10:40:57
210
2682.0000
CHIX
1312061
8/8/2024
10:40:58
199
2682.0000
CHIX
1312069
8/8/2024
10:45:05
83
2682.0000
CHIX
1314727
8/8/2024
10:57:52
227
2684.0000
CHIX
1324057
8/8/2024
10:57:52
257
2684.0000
CHIX
1324051
8/8/2024
11:13:14
47
2690.0000
CHIX
1335056
8/8/2024
11:19:30
248
2694.0000
CHIX
1339150
8/8/2024
11:23:48
87
2692.0000
CHIX
1342073
8/8/2024
11:24:12
69
2694.0000
CHIX
1342364
8/8/2024
11:26:04
248
2694.0000
CHIX
1343632
8/8/2024
11:27:12
439
2690.0000
CHIX
1344564
8/8/2024
11:27:12
51
2690.0000
CHIX
1344562
8/8/2024
11:52:10
577
2690.0000
CHIX
1364408
8/8/2024
12:02:54
66
2688.0000
CHIX
1373639
8/8/2024
12:02:54
248
2688.0000
CHIX
1373637
8/8/2024
12:04:09
248
2688.0000
CHIX
1375337
8/8/2024
12:04:09
100
2688.0000
CHIX
1375339
8/8/2024
12:14:05
114
2692.0000
CHIX
1382776
8/8/2024
12:17:01
451
2692.0000
CHIX
1384787
8/8/2024
12:22:23
143
2686.0000
CHIX
1389859
8/8/2024
12:22:23
51
2686.0000
CHIX
1389857
8/8/2024
12:27:42
291
2686.0000
CHIX
1393585
8/8/2024
12:41:20
572
2678.0000
CHIX
1405566
8/8/2024
12:56:44
23
2676.0000
CHIX
1416952
8/8/2024
12:56:44
157
2676.0000
CHIX
1416950
8/8/2024
12:56:44
15
2676.0000
CHIX
1416948
8/8/2024
12:56:44
100
2676.0000
CHIX
1416946
8/8/2024
12:56:44
248
2676.0000
CHIX
1416944
8/8/2024
13:18:15
93
2672.0000
CHIX
1433291
8/8/2024
13:18:15
21
2672.0000
CHIX
1433289
8/8/2024
13:18:20
224
2670.0000
CHIX
1433359
8/8/2024
13:18:20
280
2670.0000
CHIX
1433357
8/8/2024
13:30:31
92
2668.0000
CHIX
1445873
8/8/2024
13:30:31
305
2668.0000
CHIX
1445871
8/8/2024
13:30:34
81
2668.0000
CHIX
1445946
8/8/2024
13:30:34
50
2668.0000
CHIX
1445927
8/8/2024
13:30:35
486
2666.0000
CHIX
1445998
8/8/2024
13:47:02
479
2674.0000
CHIX
1464283
8/8/2024
13:52:32
248
2678.0000
CHIX
1469914
8/8/2024
13:59:46
183
2678.0000
CHIX
1477482
8/8/2024
13:59:46
321
2678.0000
CHIX
1477478
8/8/2024
14:03:26
167
2676.0000
CHIX
1482242
8/8/2024
14:03:26
96
2676.0000
CHIX
1482240
8/8/2024
14:09:39
306
2678.0000
CHIX
1488713
8/8/2024
14:09:39
248
2678.0000
CHIX
1488711
8/8/2024
14:19:38
491
2678.0000
CHIX
1498840
8/8/2024
14:27:42
538
2678.0000
CHIX
1505907
8/8/2024
14:32:59
167
2676.0000
CHIX
1518385
8/8/2024
14:32:59
125
2676.0000
CHIX
1518383
8/8/2024
14:32:59
33
2676.0000
CHIX
1518381
8/8/2024
14:40:34
531
2676.0000
CHIX
1532550
8/8/2024
14:43:10
248
2680.0000
CHIX
1536532
8/8/2024
14:44:42
112
2678.0000
CHIX
1539097
8/8/2024
14:44:42
50
2678.0000
CHIX
1539095
8/8/2024
14:44:42
102
2678.0000
CHIX
1539093
8/8/2024
14:44:42
248
2678.0000
CHIX
1539091
8/8/2024
14:49:05
478
2684.0000
CHIX
1548859
8/8/2024
14:49:55
117
2686.0000
CHIX
1551703
8/8/2024
14:49:55
53
2686.0000
CHIX
1551701
8/8/2024
14:49:55
54
2686.0000
CHIX
1551699
8/8/2024
14:49:55
248
2686.0000
CHIX
1551697
8/8/2024
14:56:15
550
2682.0000
CHIX
1564706
8/8/2024
15:03:05
284
2680.0000
CHIX
1579690
8/8/2024
15:03:05
248
2680.0000
CHIX
1579688
8/8/2024
15:11:27
179
2680.0000
CHIX
1593522
8/8/2024
15:11:27
247
2680.0000
CHIX
1593520
8/8/2024
15:11:27
46
2680.0000
CHIX
1593515
8/8/2024
15:20:58
241
2680.0000
CHIX
1608856
8/8/2024
15:20:58
269
2680.0000
CHIX
1608854
8/8/2024
15:27:15
250
2682.0000
CHIX
1618819
8/8/2024
15:27:20
79
2682.0000
CHIX
1618952
8/8/2024
15:27:20
176
2682.0000
CHIX
1618950
8/8/2024
15:35:32
37
2680.0000
CHIX
1631307
8/8/2024
15:35:47
43
2680.0000
CHIX
1631567
8/8/2024
15:35:47
500
2680.0000
CHIX
1631565
8/8/2024
15:38:39
24
2680.0000
CHIX
1635961
8/8/2024
15:38:39
32
2680.0000
CHIX
1635959
8/8/2024
15:38:39
24
2680.0000
CHIX
1635957
8/8/2024
15:38:39
87
2680.0000
CHIX
1635955
8/8/2024
15:38:39
37
2680.0000
CHIX
1635953
8/8/2024
15:43:49
248
2682.0000
CHIX
1643957
8/8/2024
15:43:53
305
2682.0000
CHIX
1644045
8/8/2024
15:43:53
248
2682.0000
CHIX
1644043
8/8/2024
15:45:21
130
2684.0000
CHIX
1646221
8/8/2024
15:45:21
248
2684.0000
CHIX
1646219
8/8/2024
15:51:34
500
2684.0000
CHIX
1655584
8/8/2024
15:51:36
28
2684.0000
CHIX
1655617
8/8/2024
16:08:40
202
2684.0000
CHIX
1681742
8/8/2024
16:08:40
15
2684.0000
CHIX
1681740
8/8/2024
16:08:40
356
2684.0000
CHIX
1681738
8/8/2024
16:09:03
6
2686.0000
CHIX
1682225
8/8/2024
16:09:03
248
2686.0000
CHIX
1682221
8/8/2024
16:09:03
61
2686.0000
CHIX
1682223
8/8/2024
16:10:19
52
2684.0000
CHIX
1684498
8/8/2024
16:10:19
294
2684.0000
CHIX
1684494
8/8/2024
16:10:19
37
2684.0000
CHIX
1684492
8/8/2024
16:10:27
67
2684.0000
CHIX
1684745
8/8/2024
16:10:27
173
2684.0000
CHIX
1684743
8/8/2024
16:12:42
248
2680.0000
CHIX
1689078
8/8/2024
16:13:23
5
2680.0000
CHIX
1690141
8/8/2024
16:13:23
10
2680.0000
CHIX
1690139
8/8/2024
16:13:23
101
2680.0000
CHIX
1690137
8/8/2024
16:13:23
3
2680.0000
CHIX
1690134
8/8/2024
16:13:23
7
2680.0000
CHIX
1690132
8/8/2024
16:13:23
115
2680.0000
CHIX
1690130
8/8/2024
16:13:37
265
2680.0000
CHIX
1690467
8/8/2024
16:13:37
8
2680.0000
CHIX
1690465
8/8/2024
16:16:19
318
2680.0000
CHIX
1694104
8/8/2024
16:16:19
248
2680.0000
CHIX
1694102
8/8/2024
16:20:24
138
2682.0000
CHIX
1700281
8/8/2024
16:20:24
54
2682.0000
CHIX
1700279
8/8/2024
16:20:24
248
2682.0000
CHIX
1700277
8/8/2024
10:40:44
427
2684.0000
LSE
1311889
8/8/2024
10:40:44
398
2684.0000
LSE
1311887
8/8/2024
10:40:53
374
2682.0000
LSE
1312025
8/8/2024
10:45:04
430
2682.0000
LSE
1314720
8/8/2024
10:54:07
368
2684.0000
LSE
1321239
8/8/2024
10:55:15
126
2686.0000
LSE
1322219
8/8/2024
10:55:15
241
2686.0000
LSE
1322217
8/8/2024
10:57:52
317
2684.0000
LSE
1324055
8/8/2024
10:57:52
128
2684.0000
LSE
1324053
8/8/2024
10:57:52
223
2684.0000
LSE
1324049
8/8/2024
11:08:06
189
2686.0000
LSE
1331584
8/8/2024
11:09:15
216
2686.0000
LSE
1332670
8/8/2024
11:09:15
90
2686.0000
LSE
1332672
8/8/2024
11:09:15
272
2686.0000
LSE
1332674
8/8/2024
11:19:30
142
2692.0000
LSE
1339148
8/8/2024
11:23:48
354
2692.0000
LSE
1342063
8/8/2024
11:23:48
246
2692.0000
LSE
1342059
8/8/2024
11:24:42
423
2694.0000
LSE
1342695
8/8/2024
11:27:10
228
2692.0000
LSE
1344525
8/8/2024
11:27:10
370
2692.0000
LSE
1344523
8/8/2024
11:27:10
410
2692.0000
LSE
1344521
8/8/2024
11:35:57
156
2688.0000
LSE
1351456
8/8/2024
11:41:15
95
2688.0000
LSE
1355680
8/8/2024
11:42:29
103
2688.0000
LSE
1356672
8/8/2024
11:49:16
429
2692.0000
LSE
1361611
8/8/2024
11:52:10
171
2690.0000
LSE
1364426
8/8/2024
11:52:10
208
2688.0000
LSE
1364424
8/8/2024
11:52:10
402
2690.0000
LSE
1364410
8/8/2024
12:00:29
21
2684.0000
LSE
1371807
8/8/2024
12:02:55
379
2686.0000
LSE
1373686
8/8/2024
12:02:55
261
2686.0000
LSE
1373684
8/8/2024
12:02:55
152
2686.0000
LSE
1373680
8/8/2024
12:14:51
40
2692.0000
LSE
1383357
8/8/2024
12:14:51
393
2692.0000
LSE
1383355
8/8/2024
12:14:51
367
2692.0000
LSE
1383353
8/8/2024
12:15:49
41
2692.0000
LSE
1383975
8/8/2024
12:17:01
262
2692.0000
LSE
1384791
8/8/2024
12:17:01
279
2692.0000
LSE
1384789
8/8/2024
12:17:22
31
2690.0000
LSE
1385164
8/8/2024
12:17:22
361
2690.0000
LSE
1385166
8/8/2024
12:22:23
419
2686.0000
LSE
1389840
8/8/2024
12:40:11
45
2678.0000
LSE
1404635
8/8/2024
12:40:11
321
2678.0000
LSE
1404633
8/8/2024
12:45:08
410
2676.0000
LSE
1408259
8/8/2024
12:56:54
363
2674.0000
LSE
1417025
8/8/2024
12:56:54
388
2674.0000
LSE
1417023
8/8/2024
12:57:04
346
2672.0000
LSE
1417161
8/8/2024
12:57:04
55
2672.0000
LSE
1417159
8/8/2024
13:17:29
413
2670.0000
LSE
1432795
8/8/2024
13:27:59
403
2664.0000
LSE
1440679
8/8/2024
13:32:22
418
2668.0000
LSE
1449158
8/8/2024
13:32:31
140
2666.0000
LSE
1449399
8/8/2024
13:32:31
270
2666.0000
LSE
1449397
8/8/2024
13:32:31
270
2666.0000
LSE
1449395
8/8/2024
13:32:31
158
2666.0000
LSE
1449391
8/8/2024
13:45:05
397
2672.0000
LSE
1462476
8/8/2024
13:47:31
56
2674.0000
LSE
1464686
8/8/2024
13:47:31
333
2674.0000
LSE
1464684
8/8/2024
13:53:22
400
2678.0000
LSE
1470951
8/8/2024
13:53:22
7
2678.0000
LSE
1470953
8/8/2024
13:58:57
76
2680.0000
LSE
1475976
8/8/2024
13:58:57
72
2680.0000
LSE
1475974
8/8/2024
13:58:57
170
2680.0000
LSE
1475972
8/8/2024
13:58:57
417
2680.0000
LSE
1475970
8/8/2024
13:59:03
401
2680.0000
LSE
1476240
8/8/2024
13:59:21
407
2680.0000
LSE
1476900
8/8/2024
13:59:46
422
2678.0000
LSE
1477480
8/8/2024
13:59:46
96
2678.0000
LSE
1477484
8/8/2024
14:02:07
397
2674.0000
LSE
1480607
8/8/2024
14:02:07
402
2676.0000
LSE
1480605
8/8/2024
14:02:07
376
2676.0000
LSE
1480603
8/8/2024
14:02:21
406
2672.0000
LSE
1480851
8/8/2024
14:09:39
4
2678.0000
LSE
1488719
8/8/2024
14:09:39
417
2678.0000
LSE
1488717
8/8/2024
14:09:39
252
2678.0000
LSE
1488699
8/8/2024
14:09:39
162
2678.0000
LSE
1488702
8/8/2024
14:09:47
329
2676.0000
LSE
1489145
8/8/2024
14:09:47
81
2676.0000
LSE
1489143
8/8/2024
14:17:48
24
2678.0000
LSE
1496325
8/8/2024
14:17:52
210
2678.0000
LSE
1496365
8/8/2024
14:17:52
178
2678.0000
LSE
1496360
8/8/2024
14:17:52
32
2678.0000
LSE
1496358
8/8/2024
14:17:52
383
2678.0000
LSE
1496355
8/8/2024
14:17:52
126
2678.0000
LSE
1496353
8/8/2024
14:17:52
210
2678.0000
LSE
1496351
8/8/2024
14:29:33
206
2678.0000
LSE
1508404
8/8/2024
14:29:33
197
2678.0000
LSE
1508402
8/8/2024
14:29:33
390
2678.0000
LSE
1508400
8/8/2024
14:30:02
21
2676.0000
LSE
1511064
8/8/2024
14:30:02
312
2676.0000
LSE
1511062
8/8/2024
14:30:02
37
2676.0000
LSE
1511060
8/8/2024
14:30:02
99
2676.0000
LSE
1511058
8/8/2024
14:30:02
312
2676.0000
LSE
1511056
8/8/2024
14:30:02
361
2676.0000
LSE
1511054
8/8/2024
14:44:02
412
2680.0000
LSE
1537767
8/8/2024
14:44:42
395
2678.0000
LSE
1539099
8/8/2024
14:44:42
402
2678.0000
LSE
1539085
8/8/2024
14:44:42
423
2678.0000
LSE
1539087
8/8/2024
14:49:05
347
2684.0000
LSE
1548863
8/8/2024
14:50:14
388
2684.0000
LSE
1552436
8/8/2024
14:51:10
72
2682.0000
LSE
1554315
8/8/2024
14:51:10
314
2682.0000
LSE
1554313
8/8/2024
14:51:10
405
2682.0000
LSE
1554311
8/8/2024
14:56:15
355
2682.0000
LSE
1564710
8/8/2024
14:58:53
172
2680.0000
LSE
1569108
8/8/2024
15:03:05
316
2680.0000
LSE
1579694
8/8/2024
15:03:05
68
2680.0000
LSE
1579692
8/8/2024
15:03:05
201
2680.0000
LSE
1579686
8/8/2024
15:03:05
351
2680.0000
LSE
1579684
8/8/2024
15:04:29
72
2678.0000
LSE
1582056
8/8/2024
15:04:29
68
2678.0000
LSE
1582054
8/8/2024
15:07:05
424
2676.0000
LSE
1586403
8/8/2024
15:20:15
396
2678.0000
LSE
1608032
8/8/2024
15:20:15
370
2678.0000
LSE
1608030
8/8/2024
15:27:06
427
2684.0000
LSE
1618583
8/8/2024
15:27:06
426
2684.0000
LSE
1618581
8/8/2024
15:35:07
431
2682.0000
LSE
1630754
8/8/2024
15:35:07
348
2682.0000
LSE
1630752
8/8/2024
15:35:08
141
2680.0000
LSE
1630781
8/8/2024
15:35:12
385
2680.0000
LSE
1630908
8/8/2024
15:35:12
200
2680.0000
LSE
1630906
8/8/2024
15:35:12
68
2680.0000
LSE
1630904
8/8/2024
15:35:47
416
2680.0000
LSE
1631587
8/8/2024
15:36:13
76
2680.0000
LSE
1632183
8/8/2024
15:37:11
403
2682.0000
LSE
1633852
8/8/2024
15:37:11
416
2682.0000
LSE
1633850
8/8/2024
15:37:15
616
2680.0000
LSE
1633930
8/8/2024
15:41:25
90
2680.0000
LSE
1640449
8/8/2024
15:43:58
1
2682.0000
LSE
1644233
8/8/2024
15:44:02
416
2682.0000
LSE
1644359
8/8/2024
15:44:31
218
2682.0000
LSE
1645015
8/8/2024
15:44:31
145
2682.0000
LSE
1645013
8/8/2024
15:44:31
6
2682.0000
LSE
1645011
8/8/2024
15:44:31
344
2682.0000
LSE
1645009
8/8/2024
15:44:40
393
2680.0000
LSE
1645166
8/8/2024
15:46:02
378
2686.0000
LSE
1647349
8/8/2024
15:46:02
500
2686.0000
LSE
1647345
8/8/2024
15:46:02
250
2686.0000
LSE
1647347
8/8/2024
15:47:10
420
2686.0000
LSE
1648878
8/8/2024
15:47:10
371
2686.0000
LSE
1648876
8/8/2024
15:49:05
390
2684.0000
LSE
1651672
8/8/2024
15:49:05
199
2684.0000
LSE
1651670
8/8/2024
15:49:05
175
2684.0000
LSE
1651668
8/8/2024
15:59:50
350
2686.0000
LSE
1667446
8/8/2024
15:59:50
402
2686.0000
LSE
1667448
8/8/2024
16:03:47
22
2686.0000
LSE
1675159
8/8/2024
16:05:01
403
2686.0000
LSE
1676820
8/8/2024
16:08:30
380
2684.0000
LSE
1681531
8/8/2024
16:08:41
416
2684.0000
LSE
1681761
8/8/2024
16:08:41
4
2684.0000
LSE
1681759
8/8/2024
16:09:19
369
2684.0000
LSE
1682788
8/8/2024
16:10:19
89
2684.0000
LSE
1684496
8/8/2024
16:12:27
317
2684.0000
LSE
1688390
8/8/2024
16:12:30
74
2684.0000
LSE
1688546
8/8/2024
16:12:30
416
2684.0000
LSE
1688544
8/8/2024
16:12:40
379
2682.0000
LSE
1689009
8/8/2024
16:12:40
229
2682.0000
LSE
1688971
8/8/2024
16:12:40
163
2682.0000
LSE
1688969
8/8/2024
16:12:40
312
2682.0000
LSE
1688967
8/8/2024
16:12:41
267
2682.0000
LSE
1689030
8/8/2024
16:12:41
70
2682.0000
LSE
1689028
8/8/2024
16:12:41
37
2682.0000
LSE
1689026
8/8/2024
16:13:37
336
2680.0000
LSE
1690471
8/8/2024
16:13:37
76
2680.0000
LSE
1690469
8/8/2024
16:14:41
85
2680.0000
LSE
1691942
8/8/2024
16:14:41
298
2680.0000
LSE
1691944
8/8/2024
16:15:38
388
2678.0000
LSE
1693225
8/8/2024
16:15:38
418
2678.0000
LSE
1693223
8/8/2024
16:16:28
171
2680.0000
LSE
1694288
8/8/2024
16:16:28
27
2680.0000
LSE
1694286
8/8/2024
16:16:28
76
2680.0000
LSE
1694284
8/8/2024
16:16:28
104
2680.0000
LSE
1694282
8/8/2024
16:16:46
73
2684.0000
LSE
1694663
8/8/2024
16:16:46
129
2684.0000
LSE
1694667
8/8/2024
16:16:46
150
2684.0000
LSE
1694665
8/8/2024
16:16:52
60
2684.0000
LSE
1694783
8/8/2024
16:16:52
751
2684.0000
LSE
1694781
8/8/2024
16:16:52
220
2684.0000
LSE
1694779
8/8/2024
16:17:07
208
2682.0000
LSE
1695285
8/8/2024
16:17:07
150
2682.0000
LSE
1695283
8/8/2024
16:17:07
120
2682.0000
LSE
1695281
8/8/2024
16:19:55
121
2682.0000
LSE
1699408
