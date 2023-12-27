FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 27 December 2023 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction

22 December 2023

Number of shares repurchased:

15,400

Lowest price paid per share

£22.8400

Highest price paid per share

£22.9900

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£22.9091

Broker

UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 22 December 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 372,977,222 ordinary shares, of which 2,638,402 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,908,685 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 1,638,298 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

Trading venue

Volume weighted

Aggregated volume

average price

London Stock Exchange

2,290.7281

8,572

BATS

2,290.5726

1,074

Chi-X

2,291.0949

3,985

Aquis

2,291.5393

1,769

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Transaction

Time of

Trading

Transaction

Volume

Price (GBp)

Reference

date

transaction

Venue

Number

12/22/2023

8:11:17

317

2288.0000

Aquis

1317463

12/22/2023

8:38:01

365

2299.0000

Aquis

1338424

12/22/2023

10:26:04

33

2287.0000

Aquis

1415182

12/22/2023

10:26:04

303

2287.0000

Aquis

1415186

12/22/2023

10:26:04

14

2287.0000

Aquis

1415188

12/22/2023

10:59:56

220

2293.0000

Aquis

1433499

12/22/2023

10:59:56

62

2293.0000

Aquis

1433495

12/22/2023

10:59:56

92

2293.0000

Aquis

1433493

12/22/2023

12:21:16

363

2290.0000

Aquis

1472705

12/22/2023

8:20:15

312

2287.0000

BATE

1323468

12/22/2023

8:20:15

36

2287.0000

BATE

1323464

12/22/2023

8:40:23

16

2294.0000

BATE

1339952

12/22/2023

8:40:23

295

2294.0000

BATE

1339950

12/22/2023

11:06:18

151

2291.0000

BATE

1436934

12/22/2023

11:06:18

164

2291.0000

BATE

1436932

12/22/2023

12:28:28

100

2291.0000

BATE

1477111

12/22/2023

8:11:17

342

2288.0000

CHIX

1317465

12/22/2023

8:11:17

27

2288.0000

CHIX

1317461

12/22/2023

8:20:15

372

2288.0000

CHIX

1323462

12/22/2023

8:29:27

32

2298.0000

CHIX

1330829

12/22/2023

8:29:27

301

2298.0000

CHIX

1330827

12/22/2023

8:48:21

102

2293.0000

CHIX

1345164

12/22/2023

8:48:21

64

2293.0000

CHIX

1345162

12/22/2023

8:50:05

64

2295.0000

CHIX

1346755

12/22/2023

8:50:05

153

2295.0000

CHIX

1346759

12/22/2023

8:50:05

114

2295.0000

CHIX

1346761

12/22/2023

9:13:59

12

2290.0000

CHIX

1365975

12/22/2023

9:13:59

306

2290.0000

CHIX

1365971

12/22/2023

10:17:07

86

2291.0000

CHIX

1410158

12/22/2023

10:17:07

262

2291.0000

CHIX

1410154

12/22/2023

10:26:04

352

2287.0000

CHIX

1415184

12/22/2023

10:59:56

333

2293.0000

CHIX

1433497

12/22/2023

11:19:51

375

2291.0000

CHIX

1442792

12/22/2023

11:39:37

326

2290.0000

CHIX

1452025

12/22/2023

12:20:48

203

2291.0000

CHIX

1472385

12/22/2023

12:20:48

159

2291.0000

CHIX

1472383

12/22/2023

8:11:16

367

2289.0000

LSE

1317453

12/22/2023

8:11:17

134

2288.0000

LSE

1317469

12/22/2023

8:11:17

231

2288.0000

LSE

1317467

12/22/2023

8:20:15

380

2288.0000

LSE

1323466

12/22/2023

8:27:38

303

2296.0000

LSE

1329243

12/22/2023

8:27:38

82

2296.0000

LSE

1329241

12/22/2023

8:38:01

232

2299.0000

LSE

1338422

12/22/2023

8:38:01

118

2299.0000

LSE

1338420

12/22/2023

8:40:44

100

2293.0000

LSE

1340165

12/22/2023

8:40:44

90

2293.0000

LSE

1340163

12/22/2023

8:40:44

178

2293.0000

LSE

1340161

12/22/2023

8:40:46

41

2293.0000

LSE

1340184

12/22/2023

8:50:05

374

2295.0000

LSE

1346753

12/22/2023

8:50:05

14

2295.0000

LSE

1346757

12/22/2023

9:13:59

388

2290.0000

LSE

1365973

12/22/2023

9:58:01

374

2292.0000

LSE

1399601

12/22/2023

9:58:01

36

2292.0000

LSE

1399599

12/22/2023

10:08:45

180

2291.0000

LSE

1405972

12/22/2023

10:08:45

75

2291.0000

LSE

1405974

12/22/2023

10:08:45

75

2292.0000

LSE

1405978

12/22/2023

10:08:45

41

2292.0000

LSE

1405976

12/22/2023

10:08:45

20

2292.0000

LSE

1405980

12/22/2023

10:08:45

351

2292.0000

LSE

1405970

12/22/2023

10:17:07

226

2291.0000

LSE

1410160

12/22/2023

10:17:07

135

2291.0000

LSE

1410156

12/22/2023

10:21:33

397

2288.0000

LSE

1412439

12/22/2023

10:26:04

349

2287.0000

LSE

1415190

12/22/2023

10:31:02

400

2286.0000

LSE

1417374

12/22/2023

10:31:02

43

2286.0000

LSE

1417372

12/22/2023

10:35:35

448

2284.0000

LSE

1419316

12/22/2023

10:47:51

23

2290.0000

LSE

1426216

12/22/2023

10:47:51

41

2290.0000

LSE

1426214

12/22/2023

10:47:51

142

2290.0000

LSE

1426212

12/22/2023

10:47:51

147

2290.0000

LSE

1426210

12/22/2023

10:47:51

173

2289.0000

LSE

1426208

12/22/2023

10:53:38

210

2291.0000

LSE

1429899

12/22/2023

10:59:56

285

2293.0000

LSE

1433503

12/22/2023

10:59:56

127

2293.0000

LSE

1433501

12/22/2023

11:13:55

350

2292.0000

LSE

1440156

12/22/2023

11:13:55

33

2292.0000

LSE

1440154

12/22/2023

12:01:47

131

2291.0000

LSE

1462316

12/22/2023

12:01:47

264

2291.0000

LSE

1462314

12/22/2023

12:25:20

90

2292.0000

LSE

1475283

12/22/2023

12:27:50

374

2292.0000

LSE

1476669

Enquiries

Coca-Cola HBC Group

Investor and Analysts:

John Dawson

Tel: +44 7522 619509

Head of Investor Relations

john.dawson@cchellenic.com

Jemima Benstead

Tel: +44 7740 535130

Investor Relations Manager

jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Marios Matar

Tel: +30 697 444 3335

Investor Relations Manager

marios.matar@cchellenic.com

Individual Shareholders:

Maria Livaniou

Tel: +30 697 444 3270

Shareowner Services Manager

maria.livaniou@cchellenic.com

Media:

Sonia Bastian

Tel: +41 7946 88054

Head of Communications

sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com

Claire Evans

Tel: +44 7597 562 978

Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate

claire.evans@cchellenic.com

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca- Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 32,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral

to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Important notice relating to UBS

UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

