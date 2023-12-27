FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Transactions in own shares
Zug, Switzerland - 27 December 2023 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:
Date of transaction
22 December 2023
Number of shares repurchased:
15,400
Lowest price paid per share
£22.8400
Highest price paid per share
£22.9900
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):
£22.9091
Broker
UBS
The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.
As at 22 December 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 372,977,222 ordinary shares, of which 2,638,402 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,908,685 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 1,638,298 of its ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.
Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions
``
Trading venue
Volume weighted
Aggregated volume
average price
London Stock Exchange
2,290.7281
8,572
BATS
2,290.5726
1,074
Chi-X
2,291.0949
3,985
Aquis
2,291.5393
1,769
Schedule of purchases
Individual transactions:
Transaction
Time of
Trading
Transaction
Volume
Price (GBp)
Reference
date
transaction
Venue
Number
12/22/2023
8:11:17
317
2288.0000
Aquis
1317463
12/22/2023
8:38:01
365
2299.0000
Aquis
1338424
12/22/2023
10:26:04
33
2287.0000
Aquis
1415182
12/22/2023
10:26:04
303
2287.0000
Aquis
1415186
12/22/2023
10:26:04
14
2287.0000
Aquis
1415188
12/22/2023
10:59:56
220
2293.0000
Aquis
1433499
12/22/2023
10:59:56
62
2293.0000
Aquis
1433495
12/22/2023
10:59:56
92
2293.0000
Aquis
1433493
12/22/2023
12:21:16
363
2290.0000
Aquis
1472705
12/22/2023
8:20:15
312
2287.0000
BATE
1323468
12/22/2023
8:20:15
36
2287.0000
BATE
1323464
12/22/2023
8:40:23
16
2294.0000
BATE
1339952
12/22/2023
8:40:23
295
2294.0000
BATE
1339950
12/22/2023
11:06:18
151
2291.0000
BATE
1436934
12/22/2023
11:06:18
164
2291.0000
BATE
1436932
12/22/2023
12:28:28
100
2291.0000
BATE
1477111
12/22/2023
8:11:17
342
2288.0000
CHIX
1317465
12/22/2023
8:11:17
27
2288.0000
CHIX
1317461
12/22/2023
8:20:15
372
2288.0000
CHIX
1323462
12/22/2023
8:29:27
32
2298.0000
CHIX
1330829
12/22/2023
8:29:27
301
2298.0000
CHIX
1330827
12/22/2023
8:48:21
102
2293.0000
CHIX
1345164
12/22/2023
8:48:21
64
2293.0000
CHIX
1345162
12/22/2023
8:50:05
64
2295.0000
CHIX
1346755
12/22/2023
8:50:05
153
2295.0000
CHIX
1346759
12/22/2023
8:50:05
114
2295.0000
CHIX
1346761
12/22/2023
9:13:59
12
2290.0000
CHIX
1365975
12/22/2023
9:13:59
306
2290.0000
CHIX
1365971
12/22/2023
10:17:07
86
2291.0000
CHIX
1410158
12/22/2023
10:17:07
262
2291.0000
CHIX
1410154
12/22/2023
10:26:04
352
2287.0000
CHIX
1415184
12/22/2023
10:59:56
333
2293.0000
CHIX
1433497
12/22/2023
11:19:51
375
2291.0000
CHIX
1442792
12/22/2023
11:39:37
326
2290.0000
CHIX
1452025
12/22/2023
12:20:48
203
2291.0000
CHIX
1472385
12/22/2023
12:20:48
159
2291.0000
CHIX
1472383
12/22/2023
8:11:16
367
2289.0000
LSE
1317453
12/22/2023
8:11:17
134
2288.0000
LSE
1317469
12/22/2023
8:11:17
231
2288.0000
LSE
1317467
12/22/2023
8:20:15
380
2288.0000
LSE
1323466
12/22/2023
8:27:38
303
2296.0000
LSE
1329243
12/22/2023
8:27:38
82
2296.0000
LSE
1329241
12/22/2023
8:38:01
232
2299.0000
LSE
1338422
12/22/2023
8:38:01
118
2299.0000
LSE
1338420
12/22/2023
8:40:44
100
2293.0000
LSE
1340165
12/22/2023
8:40:44
90
2293.0000
LSE
1340163
12/22/2023
8:40:44
178
2293.0000
LSE
1340161
12/22/2023
8:40:46
41
2293.0000
LSE
1340184
12/22/2023
8:50:05
374
2295.0000
LSE
1346753
12/22/2023
8:50:05
14
2295.0000
LSE
1346757
12/22/2023
9:13:59
388
2290.0000
LSE
1365973
12/22/2023
9:58:01
374
2292.0000
LSE
1399601
12/22/2023
9:58:01
36
2292.0000
LSE
1399599
12/22/2023
10:08:45
180
2291.0000
LSE
1405972
12/22/2023
10:08:45
75
2291.0000
LSE
1405974
12/22/2023
10:08:45
75
2292.0000
LSE
1405978
12/22/2023
10:08:45
41
2292.0000
LSE
1405976
12/22/2023
10:08:45
20
2292.0000
LSE
1405980
12/22/2023
10:08:45
351
2292.0000
LSE
1405970
12/22/2023
10:17:07
226
2291.0000
LSE
1410160
12/22/2023
10:17:07
135
2291.0000
LSE
1410156
12/22/2023
10:21:33
397
2288.0000
LSE
1412439
12/22/2023
10:26:04
349
2287.0000
LSE
1415190
12/22/2023
10:31:02
400
2286.0000
LSE
1417374
12/22/2023
10:31:02
43
2286.0000
LSE
1417372
12/22/2023
10:35:35
448
2284.0000
LSE
1419316
12/22/2023
10:47:51
23
2290.0000
LSE
1426216
12/22/2023
10:47:51
41
2290.0000
LSE
1426214
12/22/2023
10:47:51
142
2290.0000
LSE
1426212
12/22/2023
10:47:51
147
2290.0000
LSE
1426210
12/22/2023
10:47:51
173
2289.0000
LSE
1426208
12/22/2023
10:53:38
210
2291.0000
LSE
1429899
12/22/2023
10:59:56
285
2293.0000
LSE
1433503
12/22/2023
10:59:56
127
2293.0000
LSE
1433501
12/22/2023
11:13:55
350
2292.0000
LSE
1440156
12/22/2023
11:13:55
33
2292.0000
LSE
1440154
12/22/2023
12:01:47
131
2291.0000
LSE
1462316
12/22/2023
12:01:47
264
2291.0000
LSE
1462314
12/22/2023
12:25:20
90
2292.0000
LSE
1475283
12/22/2023
12:27:50
374
2292.0000
LSE
1476669
Enquiries
Coca-Cola HBC Group
Investor and Analysts:
John Dawson
Tel: +44 7522 619509
Head of Investor Relations
john.dawson@cchellenic.com
Jemima Benstead
Tel: +44 7740 535130
Investor Relations Manager
jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com
Marios Matar
Tel: +30 697 444 3335
Investor Relations Manager
marios.matar@cchellenic.com
Individual Shareholders:
Maria Livaniou
Tel: +30 697 444 3270
Shareowner Services Manager
maria.livaniou@cchellenic.com
Media:
Sonia Bastian
Tel: +41 7946 88054
Head of Communications
sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com
Claire Evans
Tel: +44 7597 562 978
Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate
claire.evans@cchellenic.com
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca- Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 32,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral
to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.
Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.
Important notice relating to UBS
UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 07:23:39 UTC.