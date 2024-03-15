FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Transactions in own shares
Zug, Switzerland - 15 March 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:
Date of transaction
15 March 2024
Number of shares repurchased:
57,503
Lowest price paid per share
£24.6100
Highest price paid per share
£24.9700
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):
£24.7851
Broker
UBS
The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.
As at 15 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,136,556 ordinary shares, of which 4,225,336 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 365,481,085 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 3,232,586 of its ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.
Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions
``
Trading venue
Volume weighted
Aggregated volume
average price
London Stock Exchange
2,477.8206
35,258
BATS
2,480.8508
4,926
Chi-X
2,479.0092
12,403
Aquis
2,479.8761
4,916
Schedule of purchases
Individual transactions:
Transaction
Time of
Transaction
Volume
Price (GBp)
Trading Venue
Reference
date
transaction
Number
3/15/2024
8:09:27
527
2470.0000
Aquis
1392057
3/15/2024
8:25:14
360
2473.0000
Aquis
1408526
3/15/2024
8:25:14
155
2473.0000
Aquis
1408522
3/15/2024
10:29:40
330
2464.0000
Aquis
1519944
3/15/2024
10:29:40
96
2464.0000
Aquis
1519942
3/15/2024
11:28:21
459
2478.0000
Aquis
1584921
3/15/2024
13:09:00
62
2495.0000
Aquis
1661660
3/15/2024
13:09:00
390
2495.0000
Aquis
1661652
3/15/2024
13:40:41
57
2495.0000
Aquis
1705030
3/15/2024
13:40:41
102
2495.0000
Aquis
1705028
3/15/2024
13:40:41
61
2495.0000
Aquis
1705026
3/15/2024
13:40:41
282
2495.0000
Aquis
1705022
3/15/2024
14:00:12
526
2489.0000
Aquis
1740211
3/15/2024
14:56:52
157
2479.0000
Aquis
1844212
3/15/2024
14:56:52
330
2479.0000
Aquis
1844210
3/15/2024
15:24:12
198
2477.0000
Aquis
1892513
3/15/2024
15:24:12
315
2477.0000
Aquis
1892505
3/15/2024
15:54:18
509
2478.0000
Aquis
1940306
3/15/2024
8:09:27
51
2469.0000
BATE
1392069
3/15/2024
8:09:27
400
2469.0000
BATE
1392067
3/15/2024
8:09:27
4
2469.0000
BATE
1392063
3/15/2024
8:25:14
532
2473.0000
BATE
1408524
3/15/2024
9:38:21
45
2472.0000
BATE
1474392
3/15/2024
9:38:21
465
2472.0000
BATE
1474394
3/15/2024
11:28:21
116
2478.0000
BATE
1584925
3/15/2024
11:28:21
329
2478.0000
BATE
1584927
3/15/2024
12:30:00
492
2483.0000
BATE
1630348
3/15/2024
12:30:00
32
2483.0000
BATE
1630346
3/15/2024
13:31:19
210
2496.0000
BATE
1689077
3/15/2024
13:31:19
247
2496.0000
BATE
1689075
3/15/2024
13:31:19
5
2496.0000
BATE
1689073
3/15/2024
13:40:56
102
2494.0000
BATE
1705444
3/15/2024
13:40:56
400
2494.0000
BATE
1705442
3/15/2024
14:00:12
240
2489.0000
BATE
1740215
3/15/2024
14:00:12
288
2489.0000
BATE
1740213
3/15/2024
15:24:13
459
2476.0000
BATE
1892531
3/15/2024
15:54:18
509
2478.0000
BATE
1940304
3/15/2024
8:09:27
446
2470.0000
CHIX
1392059
3/15/2024
8:14:33
466
2467.0000
CHIX
1398991
3/15/2024
8:20:49
433
2472.0000
CHIX
1404684
3/15/2024
8:34:09
447
2475.0000
CHIX
1416327
3/15/2024
8:38:10
3
2468.0000
CHIX
1419943
3/15/2024
8:45:09
456
2471.0000
CHIX
1425910
3/15/2024
9:14:25
17
2472.0000
CHIX
1450550
3/15/2024
9:14:25
432
2472.0000
CHIX
1450548
3/15/2024
9:38:21
125
2473.0000
CHIX
1474386
3/15/2024
9:38:21
371
2473.0000
CHIX
1474384
3/15/2024
10:07:49
183
2472.0000
CHIX
1501195
3/15/2024
10:07:49
302
2472.0000
CHIX
1501191
3/15/2024
10:07:49
5
2472.0000
CHIX
1501187
3/15/2024
10:35:13
96
2467.0000
CHIX
1524200
3/15/2024
10:35:13
400
2467.0000
CHIX
1524196
3/15/2024
10:56:14
26
2471.0000
CHIX
1553323
3/15/2024
10:56:43
423
2471.0000
CHIX
1554157
3/15/2024
11:02:58
503
2472.0000
CHIX
1565375
3/15/2024
11:04:32
530
2468.0000
CHIX
1566582
3/15/2024
11:28:21
444
2478.0000
CHIX
1584923
3/15/2024
11:52:50
509
2480.0000
CHIX
1603243
3/15/2024
13:06:42
222
2488.0000
CHIX
1659633
3/15/2024
13:06:42
176
2488.0000
CHIX
1659631
3/15/2024
13:06:42
32
2488.0000
CHIX
1659629
3/15/2024
13:09:00
87
2495.0000
CHIX
1661662
3/15/2024
13:09:00
414
2495.0000
CHIX
1661658
3/15/2024
13:09:42
494
2495.0000
CHIX
1662399
3/15/2024
13:21:38
499
2493.0000
CHIX
1673406
3/15/2024
13:21:38
8
2493.0000
CHIX
1673403
3/15/2024
13:40:41
170
2495.0000
CHIX
1705018
3/15/2024
13:40:41
276
2495.0000
CHIX
1705016
3/15/2024
13:51:25
74
2488.0000
CHIX
1723561
3/15/2024
13:51:25
371
2488.0000
CHIX
1723559
3/15/2024
13:57:47
501
2490.0000
CHIX
1734406
3/15/2024
14:28:12
412
2490.0000
CHIX
1791552
3/15/2024
14:28:12
51
2490.0000
CHIX
1791550
3/15/2024
14:55:36
154
2480.0000
CHIX
1841653
3/15/2024
14:55:36
285
2480.0000
CHIX
1841651
3/15/2024
14:55:36
38
2480.0000
CHIX
1841649
3/15/2024
15:24:12
54
2477.0000
CHIX
1892519
3/15/2024
15:24:12
39
2477.0000
CHIX
1892515
3/15/2024
15:24:12
400
2477.0000
CHIX
1892517
3/15/2024
15:24:12
235
2477.0000
CHIX
1892503
3/15/2024
15:24:12
261
2477.0000
CHIX
1892509
3/15/2024
15:54:18
274
2478.0000
CHIX
1940312
3/15/2024
15:54:18
259
2478.0000
CHIX
1940308
3/15/2024
8:09:27
54
2470.0000
LSE
1392065
3/15/2024
8:09:27
365
2470.0000
LSE
1392061
3/15/2024
8:10:02
438
2469.0000
LSE
1394407
3/15/2024
8:14:33
81
2467.0000
LSE
1398985
3/15/2024
8:14:33
373
2467.0000
LSE
1398987
3/15/2024
8:16:15
241
2474.0000
LSE
1400453
3/15/2024
8:16:15
157
2474.0000
LSE
1400451
3/15/2024
8:16:15
426
2474.0000
LSE
1400449
3/15/2024
8:20:49
102
2471.0000
LSE
1404695
3/15/2024
8:20:49
61
2471.0000
LSE
1404693
3/15/2024
8:20:49
117
2471.0000
LSE
1404689
3/15/2024
8:20:49
159
2471.0000
LSE
1404691
3/15/2024
8:20:49
444
2472.0000
LSE
1404686
3/15/2024
8:25:14
517
2473.0000
LSE
1408528
3/15/2024
8:26:10
77
2474.0000
LSE
1409296
3/15/2024
8:26:10
400
2474.0000
LSE
1409294
3/15/2024
8:34:09
437
2474.0000
LSE
1416331
3/15/2024
8:34:09
410
2475.0000
LSE
1416329
3/15/2024
8:53:34
386
2469.0000
LSE
1432651
3/15/2024
9:03:54
418
2469.0000
LSE
1441257
3/15/2024
9:29:31
426
2472.0000
LSE
1467247
3/15/2024
9:38:21
227
2473.0000
LSE
1474390
3/15/2024
9:38:21
166
2473.0000
LSE
1474388
3/15/2024
9:56:46
394
2473.0000
LSE
1491878
3/15/2024
10:04:56
48
2473.0000
LSE
1499060
3/15/2024
10:04:56
194
2473.0000
LSE
1499058
3/15/2024
10:04:56
18
2473.0000
LSE
1499056
3/15/2024
10:04:56
151
2473.0000
LSE
1499054
3/15/2024
10:07:49
311
2472.0000
LSE
1501189
3/15/2024
10:07:49
87
2472.0000
LSE
1501193
3/15/2024
10:15:09
458
2468.0000
LSE
1506875
3/15/2024
10:15:10
450
2467.0000
LSE
1506976
3/15/2024
10:16:04
430
2467.0000
LSE
1509601
3/15/2024
10:16:24
263
2465.0000
LSE
1509879
3/15/2024
10:16:55
134
2465.0000
LSE
1510319
3/15/2024
10:19:04
283
2461.0000
LSE
1511894
3/15/2024
10:19:04
100
2461.0000
LSE
1511892
3/15/2024
10:25:05
53
2465.0000
LSE
1516756
3/15/2024
10:25:05
400
2465.0000
LSE
1516754
3/15/2024
10:25:43
81
2465.0000
LSE
1517183
3/15/2024
10:29:31
85
2465.0000
LSE
1519779
3/15/2024
10:29:31
94
2465.0000
LSE
1519777
3/15/2024
10:29:31
127
2465.0000
LSE
1519781
3/15/2024
10:29:31
120
2465.0000
LSE
1519783
3/15/2024
10:33:39
430
2467.0000
LSE
1523090
3/15/2024
10:35:13
462
2467.0000
LSE
1524198
3/15/2024
10:46:57
405
2472.0000
LSE
1533936
3/15/2024
10:50:26
20
2469.0000
LSE
1538701
3/15/2024
10:50:29
78
2469.0000
LSE
1538926
3/15/2024
10:50:29
11
2469.0000
LSE
1538905
3/15/2024
10:50:29
11
2469.0000
LSE
1538883
3/15/2024
10:50:29
20
2469.0000
LSE
1538868
3/15/2024
10:50:29
11
2469.0000
LSE
1538861
3/15/2024
10:50:29
79
2469.0000
LSE
1538859
3/15/2024
10:50:29
10
2469.0000
LSE
1538839
3/15/2024
10:50:30
16
2469.0000
LSE
1538953
3/15/2024
10:50:30
13
2469.0000
LSE
1538951
3/15/2024
10:50:32
183
2469.0000
LSE
1539044
3/15/2024
10:51:44
79
2469.0000
LSE
1542212
3/15/2024
10:51:44
21
2469.0000
LSE
1542203
3/15/2024
10:51:44
18
2470.0000
LSE
1542189
3/15/2024
10:51:44
32
2470.0000
LSE
1542187
3/15/2024
10:51:44
69
2470.0000
LSE
1542185
3/15/2024
10:51:44
62
2470.0000
LSE
1542183
3/15/2024
10:51:44
18
2469.0000
LSE
1542170
3/15/2024
10:51:44
15
2469.0000
LSE
1542132
3/15/2024
10:51:45
78
2469.0000
LSE
1542280
3/15/2024
10:51:59
18
2470.0000
LSE
1542923
3/15/2024
10:51:59
67
2470.0000
LSE
1542921
3/15/2024
10:51:59
10
2470.0000
LSE
1542919
3/15/2024
10:51:59
15
2469.0000
LSE
1542873
3/15/2024
10:51:59
79
2469.0000
LSE
1542852
3/15/2024
10:51:59
21
2469.0000
LSE
1542835
3/15/2024
10:51:59
10
2469.0000
LSE
1542774
3/15/2024
10:52:14
15
2469.0000
LSE
1543637
3/15/2024
10:52:14
14
2469.0000
LSE
1543579
3/15/2024
10:52:14
78
2469.0000
LSE
1543570
3/15/2024
10:52:14
12
2469.0000
LSE
1543560
3/15/2024
10:52:14
10
2469.0000
LSE
1543505
3/15/2024
10:52:15
78
2469.0000
LSE
1543686
3/15/2024
10:52:29
51
2469.0000
LSE
1544270
3/15/2024
10:52:29
20
2469.0000
LSE
1544244
3/15/2024
10:52:29
20
2469.0000
LSE
1544213
3/15/2024
10:52:29
52
2469.0000
LSE
1544199
3/15/2024
10:52:29
14
2469.0000
LSE
1544188
3/15/2024
10:52:29
10
2469.0000
LSE
1544144
3/15/2024
10:52:44
456
2469.0000
LSE
1544798
3/15/2024
10:52:44
19
2469.0000
LSE
1544796
3/15/2024
10:52:44
10
2469.0000
LSE
1544794
3/15/2024
10:53:26
111
2469.0000
LSE
1546369
3/15/2024
10:54:14
60
2470.0000
LSE
1548439
3/15/2024
10:54:14
18
2470.0000
LSE
1548437
3/15/2024
10:54:14
11
2470.0000
LSE
1548435
3/15/2024
10:54:14
16
2470.0000
LSE
1548433
3/15/2024
10:54:14
61
2470.0000
LSE
1548431
3/15/2024
10:54:29
18
2470.0000
LSE
1548967
3/15/2024
10:54:29
14
2470.0000
LSE
1548964
3/15/2024
10:54:29
13
2470.0000
LSE
1548962
3/15/2024
10:54:29
76
2470.0000
LSE
1548960
3/15/2024
10:54:29
99
2470.0000
LSE
1548958
3/15/2024
10:54:59
56
2469.0000
LSE
1550134
3/15/2024
10:54:59
10
2469.0000
LSE
1550105
3/15/2024
10:54:59
18
2469.0000
LSE
1550076
3/15/2024
10:54:59
56
2469.0000
LSE
1550066
3/15/2024
10:54:59
10
2469.0000
LSE
1550058
3/15/2024
10:54:59
16
2469.0000
LSE
1550055
3/15/2024
10:54:59
6
2469.0000
LSE
1550029
3/15/2024
10:55:00
4
2469.0000
LSE
1550160
3/15/2024
10:55:00
13
2469.0000
LSE
1550158
3/15/2024
10:55:14
56
2469.0000
LSE
1550776
3/15/2024
10:55:14
20
2469.0000
LSE
1550758
3/15/2024
10:55:14
19
2469.0000
LSE
1550731
3/15/2024
10:55:14
15
2469.0000
LSE
1550715
3/15/2024
10:55:14
56
2469.0000
LSE
1550711
3/15/2024
10:55:14
10
2469.0000
LSE
1550679
3/15/2024
10:56:00
13
2471.0000
LSE
1552720
3/15/2024
10:56:00
9
2470.0000
LSE
1552706
3/15/2024
10:56:14
730
2472.0000
LSE
1553292
3/15/2024
10:56:14
94
2472.0000
LSE
1553290
3/15/2024
10:56:14
37
2472.0000
LSE
1553288
3/15/2024
10:56:14
118
2472.0000
LSE
1553282
3/15/2024
10:56:14
18
2472.0000
LSE
1553286
3/15/2024
10:56:14
63
2472.0000
LSE
1553284
3/15/2024
10:56:14
12
2471.0000
LSE
1553251
3/15/2024
10:56:14
10
2471.0000
LSE
1553247
3/15/2024
10:56:39
9
2471.0000
LSE
1554029
3/15/2024
10:56:43
198
2471.0000
LSE
1554161
3/15/2024
10:56:43
71
2471.0000
LSE
1554159
3/15/2024
10:56:43
112
2471.0000
LSE
1554163
3/15/2024
10:58:14
35
2471.0000
LSE
1557914
3/15/2024
10:58:15
14
2471.0000
LSE
1557928
3/15/2024
10:58:15
12
2471.0000
LSE
1557926
3/15/2024
10:58:24
28
2471.0000
LSE
1558156
3/15/2024
10:58:29
10
2471.0000
LSE
1558459
3/15/2024
10:58:29
17
2471.0000
LSE
1558457
3/15/2024
10:58:29
56
2471.0000
LSE
1558441
3/15/2024
10:58:29
16
2472.0000
LSE
1558432
3/15/2024
10:58:29
18
2472.0000
LSE
1558434
3/15/2024
10:58:29
56
2472.0000
LSE
1558436
3/15/2024
10:58:29
47
2472.0000
LSE
1558426
3/15/2024
10:58:29
12
2472.0000
LSE
1558430
3/15/2024
10:58:29
111
2472.0000
LSE
1558428
3/15/2024
10:58:29
12
2471.0000
LSE
1558424
3/15/2024
10:58:29
10
2471.0000
LSE
1558413
3/15/2024
10:58:29
15
2471.0000
LSE
1558402
3/15/2024
10:58:29
11
2471.0000
LSE
1558377
3/15/2024
10:58:30
56
2471.0000
LSE
1558502
3/15/2024
10:58:44
14
2471.0000
LSE
1559021
3/15/2024
10:58:44
56
2471.0000
LSE
1558999
3/15/2024
10:58:44
16
2471.0000
LSE
1558988
3/15/2024
10:58:44
14
2471.0000
LSE
1558980
3/15/2024
10:58:44
10
2471.0000
LSE
1558973
3/15/2024
10:58:44
11
2471.0000
LSE
1558944
3/15/2024
10:58:45
25
2471.0000
LSE
1559062
3/15/2024
10:59:14
56
2471.0000
LSE
1560502
3/15/2024
10:59:14
18
2471.0000
LSE
1560464
3/15/2024
10:59:14
18
2471.0000
LSE
1560440
3/15/2024
10:59:29
56
2471.0000
LSE
1561190
3/15/2024
10:59:29
15
2471.0000
LSE
1561136
3/15/2024
10:59:29
21
2471.0000
LSE
1561092
3/15/2024
10:59:29
18
2471.0000
LSE
1561058
3/15/2024
10:59:29
56
2471.0000
LSE
1561046
3/15/2024
10:59:29
11
2471.0000
LSE
1561009
3/15/2024
10:59:44
37
2471.0000
LSE
1561760
3/15/2024
10:59:44
11
2471.0000
LSE
1561714
3/15/2024
10:59:44
19
2471.0000
LSE
1561692
3/15/2024
10:59:44
13
2471.0000
LSE
1561682
3/15/2024
10:59:44
56
2471.0000
LSE
1561680
3/15/2024
10:59:44
11
2471.0000
LSE
1561674
3/15/2024
10:59:59
16
2471.0000
LSE
1562655
3/15/2024
10:59:59
11
2471.0000
LSE
1562621
3/15/2024
10:59:59
8
2471.0000
LSE
1562601
3/15/2024
11:00:00
56
2471.0000
LSE
1562684
3/15/2024
11:00:00
16
2471.0000
LSE
1562682
3/15/2024
11:00:00
13
2471.0000
LSE
1562680
3/15/2024
11:00:09
29
2471.0000
LSE
1563136
3/15/2024
11:01:37
241
2471.0000
LSE
1564287
3/15/2024
11:01:53
456
2473.0000
LSE
1564563
3/15/2024
11:02:15
39
2473.0000
LSE
1564844
3/15/2024
11:02:15
107
2473.0000
LSE
1564842
3/15/2024
11:02:15
108
2473.0000
LSE
1564840
3/15/2024
11:02:15
72
2473.0000
LSE
1564838
3/15/2024
11:02:16
146
2473.0000
LSE
1564871
3/15/2024
11:02:16
150
2473.0000
LSE
1564873
3/15/2024
11:02:16
72
2473.0000
LSE
1564869
3/15/2024
11:02:58
442
2470.0000
LSE
1565396
3/15/2024
11:02:58
375
2472.0000
LSE
1565377
3/15/2024
11:04:32
431
2468.0000
LSE
1566584
3/15/2024
11:06:35
70
2469.0000
LSE
1568267
3/15/2024
11:06:35
331
2469.0000
LSE
1568265
3/15/2024
11:28:21
384
2478.0000
LSE
1584929
3/15/2024
11:45:49
204
2478.0000
LSE
1597828
3/15/2024
11:45:49
18
2478.0000
LSE
1597826
3/15/2024
11:45:49
106
2478.0000
LSE
1597824
3/15/2024
11:45:49
106
2478.0000
LSE
1597822
3/15/2024
11:45:49
10
2478.0000
LSE
1597820
3/15/2024
12:15:54
391
2479.0000
LSE
1619912
3/15/2024
12:30:00
420
2483.0000
LSE
1630350
3/15/2024
12:32:43
128
2484.0000
LSE
1633307
3/15/2024
12:32:43
252
2484.0000
LSE
1633305
3/15/2024
12:39:30
80
2485.0000
LSE
1638493
3/15/2024
12:39:30
311
2485.0000
LSE
1638491
3/15/2024
13:00:25
29
2488.0000
LSE
1655004
3/15/2024
13:01:00
521
2488.0000
LSE
1655459
3/15/2024
13:01:01
18
2487.0000
LSE
1655528
3/15/2024
13:01:01
160
2487.0000
LSE
1655524
3/15/2024
13:01:01
150
2487.0000
LSE
1655526
3/15/2024
13:01:13
453
2486.0000
LSE
1655745
3/15/2024
13:01:48
268
2486.0000
LSE
1656176
3/15/2024
13:01:48
27
2486.0000
LSE
1656174
3/15/2024
13:01:48
82
2486.0000
LSE
1656172
3/15/2024
13:06:42
401
2488.0000
LSE
1659635
3/15/2024
13:08:03
276
2494.0000
LSE
1660806
3/15/2024
13:08:03
112
2494.0000
LSE
1660808
3/15/2024
13:08:03
381
2494.0000
LSE
1660803
3/15/2024
13:08:05
5
2494.0000
LSE
1660828
3/15/2024
13:08:05
400
2494.0000
LSE
1660826
3/15/2024
13:08:05
200
2494.0000
LSE
1660822
3/15/2024
13:08:05
247
2494.0000
LSE
1660820
3/15/2024
13:09:00
2
2495.0000
LSE
1661673
3/15/2024
13:09:00
168
2495.0000
LSE
1661671
3/15/2024
13:09:00
69
2495.0000
LSE
1661669
3/15/2024
13:09:00
163
2495.0000
LSE
1661667
3/15/2024
13:09:00
170
2495.0000
LSE
1661665
3/15/2024
13:09:00
572
2495.0000
LSE
1661656
3/15/2024
13:09:00
628
2495.0000
LSE
1661654
3/15/2024
13:09:42
148
2495.0000
LSE
1662403
3/15/2024
13:09:42
232
2495.0000
LSE
1662401
3/15/2024
13:14:07
413
2495.0000
LSE
1666266
3/15/2024
13:14:07
28
2495.0000
LSE
1666264
3/15/2024
13:14:08
384
2494.0000
LSE
1666296
3/15/2024
13:14:08
16
2494.0000
LSE
1666294
3/15/2024
13:31:06
345
2497.0000
LSE
1688528
3/15/2024
13:31:06
48
2497.0000
LSE
1688526
3/15/2024
13:31:19
392
2496.0000
LSE
1689071
3/15/2024
13:36:38
389
2495.0000
LSE
1698314
3/15/2024
13:40:41
199
2495.0000
LSE
1705024
3/15/2024
13:40:41
182
2495.0000
LSE
1705020
3/15/2024
13:40:56
74
2494.0000
LSE
1705448
3/15/2024
13:40:56
360
2494.0000
LSE
1705446
3/15/2024
13:49:48
72
2487.0000
LSE
1720737
3/15/2024
13:49:48
162
2487.0000
LSE
1720735
3/15/2024
13:49:48
176
2487.0000
LSE
1720733
3/15/2024
14:00:12
321
2489.0000
LSE
1740217
3/15/2024
14:00:12
107
2489.0000
LSE
1740219
3/15/2024
14:11:58
78
2489.0000
LSE
1763834
3/15/2024
14:11:58
368
2489.0000
LSE
1763832
3/15/2024
14:35:25
324
2488.0000
LSE
1805111
3/15/2024
14:35:25
43
2488.0000
LSE
1805113
3/15/2024
14:35:25
57
2488.0000
LSE
1805109
3/15/2024
14:51:08
460
2479.0000
LSE
1834275
3/15/2024
15:16:20
205
2477.0000
LSE
1880261
3/15/2024
15:16:20
257
2477.0000
LSE
1880259
3/15/2024
15:24:12
400
2477.0000
LSE
1892507
3/15/2024
15:24:12
13
2477.0000
LSE
1892511
3/15/2024
15:54:18
467
2478.0000
LSE
1940310
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.
Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the
Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca- colahellenic.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 18:34:29 UTC.