Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 15 March 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction

15 March 2024

Number of shares repurchased:

57,503

Lowest price paid per share

£24.6100

Highest price paid per share

£24.9700

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£24.7851

Broker

UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 15 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,136,556 ordinary shares, of which 4,225,336 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 365,481,085 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 3,232,586 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

``

Trading venue

Volume weighted

Aggregated volume

average price

London Stock Exchange

2,477.8206

35,258

BATS

2,480.8508

4,926

Chi-X

2,479.0092

12,403

Aquis

2,479.8761

4,916

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Transaction

Time of

Transaction

Volume

Price (GBp)

Trading Venue

Reference

date

transaction

Number

3/15/2024

8:09:27

527

2470.0000

Aquis

1392057

3/15/2024

8:25:14

360

2473.0000

Aquis

1408526

3/15/2024

8:25:14

155

2473.0000

Aquis

1408522

3/15/2024

10:29:40

330

2464.0000

Aquis

1519944

3/15/2024

10:29:40

96

2464.0000

Aquis

1519942

3/15/2024

11:28:21

459

2478.0000

Aquis

1584921

3/15/2024

13:09:00

62

2495.0000

Aquis

1661660

3/15/2024

13:09:00

390

2495.0000

Aquis

1661652

3/15/2024

13:40:41

57

2495.0000

Aquis

1705030

3/15/2024

13:40:41

102

2495.0000

Aquis

1705028

3/15/2024

13:40:41

61

2495.0000

Aquis

1705026

3/15/2024

13:40:41

282

2495.0000

Aquis

1705022

3/15/2024

14:00:12

526

2489.0000

Aquis

1740211

3/15/2024

14:56:52

157

2479.0000

Aquis

1844212

3/15/2024

14:56:52

330

2479.0000

Aquis

1844210

3/15/2024

15:24:12

198

2477.0000

Aquis

1892513

3/15/2024

15:24:12

315

2477.0000

Aquis

1892505

3/15/2024

15:54:18

509

2478.0000

Aquis

1940306

3/15/2024

8:09:27

51

2469.0000

BATE

1392069

3/15/2024

8:09:27

400

2469.0000

BATE

1392067

3/15/2024

8:09:27

4

2469.0000

BATE

1392063

3/15/2024

8:25:14

532

2473.0000

BATE

1408524

3/15/2024

9:38:21

45

2472.0000

BATE

1474392

3/15/2024

9:38:21

465

2472.0000

BATE

1474394

3/15/2024

11:28:21

116

2478.0000

BATE

1584925

3/15/2024

11:28:21

329

2478.0000

BATE

1584927

3/15/2024

12:30:00

492

2483.0000

BATE

1630348

3/15/2024

12:30:00

32

2483.0000

BATE

1630346

3/15/2024

13:31:19

210

2496.0000

BATE

1689077

3/15/2024

13:31:19

247

2496.0000

BATE

1689075

3/15/2024

13:31:19

5

2496.0000

BATE

1689073

3/15/2024

13:40:56

102

2494.0000

BATE

1705444

3/15/2024

13:40:56

400

2494.0000

BATE

1705442

3/15/2024

14:00:12

240

2489.0000

BATE

1740215

3/15/2024

14:00:12

288

2489.0000

BATE

1740213

3/15/2024

15:24:13

459

2476.0000

BATE

1892531

3/15/2024

15:54:18

509

2478.0000

BATE

1940304

3/15/2024

8:09:27

446

2470.0000

CHIX

1392059

3/15/2024

8:14:33

466

2467.0000

CHIX

1398991

3/15/2024

8:20:49

433

2472.0000

CHIX

1404684

3/15/2024

8:34:09

447

2475.0000

CHIX

1416327

3/15/2024

8:38:10

3

2468.0000

CHIX

1419943

3/15/2024

8:45:09

456

2471.0000

CHIX

1425910

3/15/2024

9:14:25

17

2472.0000

CHIX

1450550

3/15/2024

9:14:25

432

2472.0000

CHIX

1450548

3/15/2024

9:38:21

125

2473.0000

CHIX

1474386

3/15/2024

9:38:21

371

2473.0000

CHIX

1474384

3/15/2024

10:07:49

183

2472.0000

CHIX

1501195

3/15/2024

10:07:49

302

2472.0000

CHIX

1501191

3/15/2024

10:07:49

5

2472.0000

CHIX

1501187

3/15/2024

10:35:13

96

2467.0000

CHIX

1524200

3/15/2024

10:35:13

400

2467.0000

CHIX

1524196

3/15/2024

10:56:14

26

2471.0000

CHIX

1553323

3/15/2024

10:56:43

423

2471.0000

CHIX

1554157

3/15/2024

11:02:58

503

2472.0000

CHIX

1565375

3/15/2024

11:04:32

530

2468.0000

CHIX

1566582

3/15/2024

11:28:21

444

2478.0000

CHIX

1584923

3/15/2024

11:52:50

509

2480.0000

CHIX

1603243

3/15/2024

13:06:42

222

2488.0000

CHIX

1659633

3/15/2024

13:06:42

176

2488.0000

CHIX

1659631

3/15/2024

13:06:42

32

2488.0000

CHIX

1659629

3/15/2024

13:09:00

87

2495.0000

CHIX

1661662

3/15/2024

13:09:00

414

2495.0000

CHIX

1661658

3/15/2024

13:09:42

494

2495.0000

CHIX

1662399

3/15/2024

13:21:38

499

2493.0000

CHIX

1673406

3/15/2024

13:21:38

8

2493.0000

CHIX

1673403

3/15/2024

13:40:41

170

2495.0000

CHIX

1705018

3/15/2024

13:40:41

276

2495.0000

CHIX

1705016

3/15/2024

13:51:25

74

2488.0000

CHIX

1723561

3/15/2024

13:51:25

371

2488.0000

CHIX

1723559

3/15/2024

13:57:47

501

2490.0000

CHIX

1734406

3/15/2024

14:28:12

412

2490.0000

CHIX

1791552

3/15/2024

14:28:12

51

2490.0000

CHIX

1791550

3/15/2024

14:55:36

154

2480.0000

CHIX

1841653

3/15/2024

14:55:36

285

2480.0000

CHIX

1841651

3/15/2024

14:55:36

38

2480.0000

CHIX

1841649

3/15/2024

15:24:12

54

2477.0000

CHIX

1892519

3/15/2024

15:24:12

39

2477.0000

CHIX

1892515

3/15/2024

15:24:12

400

2477.0000

CHIX

1892517

3/15/2024

15:24:12

235

2477.0000

CHIX

1892503

3/15/2024

15:24:12

261

2477.0000

CHIX

1892509

3/15/2024

15:54:18

274

2478.0000

CHIX

1940312

3/15/2024

15:54:18

259

2478.0000

CHIX

1940308

3/15/2024

8:09:27

54

2470.0000

LSE

1392065

3/15/2024

8:09:27

365

2470.0000

LSE

1392061

3/15/2024

8:10:02

438

2469.0000

LSE

1394407

3/15/2024

8:14:33

81

2467.0000

LSE

1398985

3/15/2024

8:14:33

373

2467.0000

LSE

1398987

3/15/2024

8:16:15

241

2474.0000

LSE

1400453

3/15/2024

8:16:15

157

2474.0000

LSE

1400451

3/15/2024

8:16:15

426

2474.0000

LSE

1400449

3/15/2024

8:20:49

102

2471.0000

LSE

1404695

3/15/2024

8:20:49

61

2471.0000

LSE

1404693

3/15/2024

8:20:49

117

2471.0000

LSE

1404689

3/15/2024

8:20:49

159

2471.0000

LSE

1404691

3/15/2024

8:20:49

444

2472.0000

LSE

1404686

3/15/2024

8:25:14

517

2473.0000

LSE

1408528

3/15/2024

8:26:10

77

2474.0000

LSE

1409296

3/15/2024

8:26:10

400

2474.0000

LSE

1409294

3/15/2024

8:34:09

437

2474.0000

LSE

1416331

3/15/2024

8:34:09

410

2475.0000

LSE

1416329

3/15/2024

8:53:34

386

2469.0000

LSE

1432651

3/15/2024

9:03:54

418

2469.0000

LSE

1441257

3/15/2024

9:29:31

426

2472.0000

LSE

1467247

3/15/2024

9:38:21

227

2473.0000

LSE

1474390

3/15/2024

9:38:21

166

2473.0000

LSE

1474388

3/15/2024

9:56:46

394

2473.0000

LSE

1491878

3/15/2024

10:04:56

48

2473.0000

LSE

1499060

3/15/2024

10:04:56

194

2473.0000

LSE

1499058

3/15/2024

10:04:56

18

2473.0000

LSE

1499056

3/15/2024

10:04:56

151

2473.0000

LSE

1499054

3/15/2024

10:07:49

311

2472.0000

LSE

1501189

3/15/2024

10:07:49

87

2472.0000

LSE

1501193

3/15/2024

10:15:09

458

2468.0000

LSE

1506875

3/15/2024

10:15:10

450

2467.0000

LSE

1506976

3/15/2024

10:16:04

430

2467.0000

LSE

1509601

3/15/2024

10:16:24

263

2465.0000

LSE

1509879

3/15/2024

10:16:55

134

2465.0000

LSE

1510319

3/15/2024

10:19:04

283

2461.0000

LSE

1511894

3/15/2024

10:19:04

100

2461.0000

LSE

1511892

3/15/2024

10:25:05

53

2465.0000

LSE

1516756

3/15/2024

10:25:05

400

2465.0000

LSE

1516754

3/15/2024

10:25:43

81

2465.0000

LSE

1517183

3/15/2024

10:29:31

85

2465.0000

LSE

1519779

3/15/2024

10:29:31

94

2465.0000

LSE

1519777

3/15/2024

10:29:31

127

2465.0000

LSE

1519781

3/15/2024

10:29:31

120

2465.0000

LSE

1519783

3/15/2024

10:33:39

430

2467.0000

LSE

1523090

3/15/2024

10:35:13

462

2467.0000

LSE

1524198

3/15/2024

10:46:57

405

2472.0000

LSE

1533936

3/15/2024

10:50:26

20

2469.0000

LSE

1538701

3/15/2024

10:50:29

78

2469.0000

LSE

1538926

3/15/2024

10:50:29

11

2469.0000

LSE

1538905

3/15/2024

10:50:29

11

2469.0000

LSE

1538883

3/15/2024

10:50:29

20

2469.0000

LSE

1538868

3/15/2024

10:50:29

11

2469.0000

LSE

1538861

3/15/2024

10:50:29

79

2469.0000

LSE

1538859

3/15/2024

10:50:29

10

2469.0000

LSE

1538839

3/15/2024

10:50:30

16

2469.0000

LSE

1538953

3/15/2024

10:50:30

13

2469.0000

LSE

1538951

3/15/2024

10:50:32

183

2469.0000

LSE

1539044

3/15/2024

10:51:44

79

2469.0000

LSE

1542212

3/15/2024

10:51:44

21

2469.0000

LSE

1542203

3/15/2024

10:51:44

18

2470.0000

LSE

1542189

3/15/2024

10:51:44

32

2470.0000

LSE

1542187

3/15/2024

10:51:44

69

2470.0000

LSE

1542185

3/15/2024

10:51:44

62

2470.0000

LSE

1542183

3/15/2024

10:51:44

18

2469.0000

LSE

1542170

3/15/2024

10:51:44

15

2469.0000

LSE

1542132

3/15/2024

10:51:45

78

2469.0000

LSE

1542280

3/15/2024

10:51:59

18

2470.0000

LSE

1542923

3/15/2024

10:51:59

67

2470.0000

LSE

1542921

3/15/2024

10:51:59

10

2470.0000

LSE

1542919

3/15/2024

10:51:59

15

2469.0000

LSE

1542873

3/15/2024

10:51:59

79

2469.0000

LSE

1542852

3/15/2024

10:51:59

21

2469.0000

LSE

1542835

3/15/2024

10:51:59

10

2469.0000

LSE

1542774

3/15/2024

10:52:14

15

2469.0000

LSE

1543637

3/15/2024

10:52:14

14

2469.0000

LSE

1543579

3/15/2024

10:52:14

78

2469.0000

LSE

1543570

3/15/2024

10:52:14

12

2469.0000

LSE

1543560

3/15/2024

10:52:14

10

2469.0000

LSE

1543505

3/15/2024

10:52:15

78

2469.0000

LSE

1543686

3/15/2024

10:52:29

51

2469.0000

LSE

1544270

3/15/2024

10:52:29

20

2469.0000

LSE

1544244

3/15/2024

10:52:29

20

2469.0000

LSE

1544213

3/15/2024

10:52:29

52

2469.0000

LSE

1544199

3/15/2024

10:52:29

14

2469.0000

LSE

1544188

3/15/2024

10:52:29

10

2469.0000

LSE

1544144

3/15/2024

10:52:44

456

2469.0000

LSE

1544798

3/15/2024

10:52:44

19

2469.0000

LSE

1544796

3/15/2024

10:52:44

10

2469.0000

LSE

1544794

3/15/2024

10:53:26

111

2469.0000

LSE

1546369

3/15/2024

10:54:14

60

2470.0000

LSE

1548439

3/15/2024

10:54:14

18

2470.0000

LSE

1548437

3/15/2024

10:54:14

11

2470.0000

LSE

1548435

3/15/2024

10:54:14

16

2470.0000

LSE

1548433

3/15/2024

10:54:14

61

2470.0000

LSE

1548431

3/15/2024

10:54:29

18

2470.0000

LSE

1548967

3/15/2024

10:54:29

14

2470.0000

LSE

1548964

3/15/2024

10:54:29

13

2470.0000

LSE

1548962

3/15/2024

10:54:29

76

2470.0000

LSE

1548960

3/15/2024

10:54:29

99

2470.0000

LSE

1548958

3/15/2024

10:54:59

56

2469.0000

LSE

1550134

3/15/2024

10:54:59

10

2469.0000

LSE

1550105

3/15/2024

10:54:59

18

2469.0000

LSE

1550076

3/15/2024

10:54:59

56

2469.0000

LSE

1550066

3/15/2024

10:54:59

10

2469.0000

LSE

1550058

3/15/2024

10:54:59

16

2469.0000

LSE

1550055

3/15/2024

10:54:59

6

2469.0000

LSE

1550029

3/15/2024

10:55:00

4

2469.0000

LSE

1550160

3/15/2024

10:55:00

13

2469.0000

LSE

1550158

3/15/2024

10:55:14

56

2469.0000

LSE

1550776

3/15/2024

10:55:14

20

2469.0000

LSE

1550758

3/15/2024

10:55:14

19

2469.0000

LSE

1550731

3/15/2024

10:55:14

15

2469.0000

LSE

1550715

3/15/2024

10:55:14

56

2469.0000

LSE

1550711

3/15/2024

10:55:14

10

2469.0000

LSE

1550679

3/15/2024

10:56:00

13

2471.0000

LSE

1552720

3/15/2024

10:56:00

9

2470.0000

LSE

1552706

3/15/2024

10:56:14

730

2472.0000

LSE

1553292

3/15/2024

10:56:14

94

2472.0000

LSE

1553290

3/15/2024

10:56:14

37

2472.0000

LSE

1553288

3/15/2024

10:56:14

118

2472.0000

LSE

1553282

3/15/2024

10:56:14

18

2472.0000

LSE

1553286

3/15/2024

10:56:14

63

2472.0000

LSE

1553284

3/15/2024

10:56:14

12

2471.0000

LSE

1553251

3/15/2024

10:56:14

10

2471.0000

LSE

1553247

3/15/2024

10:56:39

9

2471.0000

LSE

1554029

3/15/2024

10:56:43

198

2471.0000

LSE

1554161

3/15/2024

10:56:43

71

2471.0000

LSE

1554159

3/15/2024

10:56:43

112

2471.0000

LSE

1554163

3/15/2024

10:58:14

35

2471.0000

LSE

1557914

3/15/2024

10:58:15

14

2471.0000

LSE

1557928

3/15/2024

10:58:15

12

2471.0000

LSE

1557926

3/15/2024

10:58:24

28

2471.0000

LSE

1558156

3/15/2024

10:58:29

10

2471.0000

LSE

1558459

3/15/2024

10:58:29

17

2471.0000

LSE

1558457

3/15/2024

10:58:29

56

2471.0000

LSE

1558441

3/15/2024

10:58:29

16

2472.0000

LSE

1558432

3/15/2024

10:58:29

18

2472.0000

LSE

1558434

3/15/2024

10:58:29

56

2472.0000

LSE

1558436

3/15/2024

10:58:29

47

2472.0000

LSE

1558426

3/15/2024

10:58:29

12

2472.0000

LSE

1558430

3/15/2024

10:58:29

111

2472.0000

LSE

1558428

3/15/2024

10:58:29

12

2471.0000

LSE

1558424

3/15/2024

10:58:29

10

2471.0000

LSE

1558413

3/15/2024

10:58:29

15

2471.0000

LSE

1558402

3/15/2024

10:58:29

11

2471.0000

LSE

1558377

3/15/2024

10:58:30

56

2471.0000

LSE

1558502

3/15/2024

10:58:44

14

2471.0000

LSE

1559021

3/15/2024

10:58:44

56

2471.0000

LSE

1558999

3/15/2024

10:58:44

16

2471.0000

LSE

1558988

3/15/2024

10:58:44

14

2471.0000

LSE

1558980

3/15/2024

10:58:44

10

2471.0000

LSE

1558973

3/15/2024

10:58:44

11

2471.0000

LSE

1558944

3/15/2024

10:58:45

25

2471.0000

LSE

1559062

3/15/2024

10:59:14

56

2471.0000

LSE

1560502

3/15/2024

10:59:14

18

2471.0000

LSE

1560464

3/15/2024

10:59:14

18

2471.0000

LSE

1560440

3/15/2024

10:59:29

56

2471.0000

LSE

1561190

3/15/2024

10:59:29

15

2471.0000

LSE

1561136

3/15/2024

10:59:29

21

2471.0000

LSE

1561092

3/15/2024

10:59:29

18

2471.0000

LSE

1561058

3/15/2024

10:59:29

56

2471.0000

LSE

1561046

3/15/2024

10:59:29

11

2471.0000

LSE

1561009

3/15/2024

10:59:44

37

2471.0000

LSE

1561760

3/15/2024

10:59:44

11

2471.0000

LSE

1561714

3/15/2024

10:59:44

19

2471.0000

LSE

1561692

3/15/2024

10:59:44

13

2471.0000

LSE

1561682

3/15/2024

10:59:44

56

2471.0000

LSE

1561680

3/15/2024

10:59:44

11

2471.0000

LSE

1561674

3/15/2024

10:59:59

16

2471.0000

LSE

1562655

3/15/2024

10:59:59

11

2471.0000

LSE

1562621

3/15/2024

10:59:59

8

2471.0000

LSE

1562601

3/15/2024

11:00:00

56

2471.0000

LSE

1562684

3/15/2024

11:00:00

16

2471.0000

LSE

1562682

3/15/2024

11:00:00

13

2471.0000

LSE

1562680

3/15/2024

11:00:09

29

2471.0000

LSE

1563136

3/15/2024

11:01:37

241

2471.0000

LSE

1564287

3/15/2024

11:01:53

456

2473.0000

LSE

1564563

3/15/2024

11:02:15

39

2473.0000

LSE

1564844

3/15/2024

11:02:15

107

2473.0000

LSE

1564842

3/15/2024

11:02:15

108

2473.0000

LSE

1564840

3/15/2024

11:02:15

72

2473.0000

LSE

1564838

3/15/2024

11:02:16

146

2473.0000

LSE

1564871

3/15/2024

11:02:16

150

2473.0000

LSE

1564873

3/15/2024

11:02:16

72

2473.0000

LSE

1564869

3/15/2024

11:02:58

442

2470.0000

LSE

1565396

3/15/2024

11:02:58

375

2472.0000

LSE

1565377

3/15/2024

11:04:32

431

2468.0000

LSE

1566584

3/15/2024

11:06:35

70

2469.0000

LSE

1568267

3/15/2024

11:06:35

331

2469.0000

LSE

1568265

3/15/2024

11:28:21

384

2478.0000

LSE

1584929

3/15/2024

11:45:49

204

2478.0000

LSE

1597828

3/15/2024

11:45:49

18

2478.0000

LSE

1597826

3/15/2024

11:45:49

106

2478.0000

LSE

1597824

3/15/2024

11:45:49

106

2478.0000

LSE

1597822

3/15/2024

11:45:49

10

2478.0000

LSE

1597820

3/15/2024

12:15:54

391

2479.0000

LSE

1619912

3/15/2024

12:30:00

420

2483.0000

LSE

1630350

3/15/2024

12:32:43

128

2484.0000

LSE

1633307

3/15/2024

12:32:43

252

2484.0000

LSE

1633305

3/15/2024

12:39:30

80

2485.0000

LSE

1638493

3/15/2024

12:39:30

311

2485.0000

LSE

1638491

3/15/2024

13:00:25

29

2488.0000

LSE

1655004

3/15/2024

13:01:00

521

2488.0000

LSE

1655459

3/15/2024

13:01:01

18

2487.0000

LSE

1655528

3/15/2024

13:01:01

160

2487.0000

LSE

1655524

3/15/2024

13:01:01

150

2487.0000

LSE

1655526

3/15/2024

13:01:13

453

2486.0000

LSE

1655745

3/15/2024

13:01:48

268

2486.0000

LSE

1656176

3/15/2024

13:01:48

27

2486.0000

LSE

1656174

3/15/2024

13:01:48

82

2486.0000

LSE

1656172

3/15/2024

13:06:42

401

2488.0000

LSE

1659635

3/15/2024

13:08:03

276

2494.0000

LSE

1660806

3/15/2024

13:08:03

112

2494.0000

LSE

1660808

3/15/2024

13:08:03

381

2494.0000

LSE

1660803

3/15/2024

13:08:05

5

2494.0000

LSE

1660828

3/15/2024

13:08:05

400

2494.0000

LSE

1660826

3/15/2024

13:08:05

200

2494.0000

LSE

1660822

3/15/2024

13:08:05

247

2494.0000

LSE

1660820

3/15/2024

13:09:00

2

2495.0000

LSE

1661673

3/15/2024

13:09:00

168

2495.0000

LSE

1661671

3/15/2024

13:09:00

69

2495.0000

LSE

1661669

3/15/2024

13:09:00

163

2495.0000

LSE

1661667

3/15/2024

13:09:00

170

2495.0000

LSE

1661665

3/15/2024

13:09:00

572

2495.0000

LSE

1661656

3/15/2024

13:09:00

628

2495.0000

LSE

1661654

3/15/2024

13:09:42

148

2495.0000

LSE

1662403

3/15/2024

13:09:42

232

2495.0000

LSE

1662401

3/15/2024

13:14:07

413

2495.0000

LSE

1666266

3/15/2024

13:14:07

28

2495.0000

LSE

1666264

3/15/2024

13:14:08

384

2494.0000

LSE

1666296

3/15/2024

13:14:08

16

2494.0000

LSE

1666294

3/15/2024

13:31:06

345

2497.0000

LSE

1688528

3/15/2024

13:31:06

48

2497.0000

LSE

1688526

3/15/2024

13:31:19

392

2496.0000

LSE

1689071

3/15/2024

13:36:38

389

2495.0000

LSE

1698314

3/15/2024

13:40:41

199

2495.0000

LSE

1705024

3/15/2024

13:40:41

182

2495.0000

LSE

1705020

3/15/2024

13:40:56

74

2494.0000

LSE

1705448

3/15/2024

13:40:56

360

2494.0000

LSE

1705446

3/15/2024

13:49:48

72

2487.0000

LSE

1720737

3/15/2024

13:49:48

162

2487.0000

LSE

1720735

3/15/2024

13:49:48

176

2487.0000

LSE

1720733

3/15/2024

14:00:12

321

2489.0000

LSE

1740217

3/15/2024

14:00:12

107

2489.0000

LSE

1740219

3/15/2024

14:11:58

78

2489.0000

LSE

1763834

3/15/2024

14:11:58

368

2489.0000

LSE

1763832

3/15/2024

14:35:25

324

2488.0000

LSE

1805111

3/15/2024

14:35:25

43

2488.0000

LSE

1805113

3/15/2024

14:35:25

57

2488.0000

LSE

1805109

3/15/2024

14:51:08

460

2479.0000

LSE

1834275

3/15/2024

15:16:20

205

2477.0000

LSE

1880261

3/15/2024

15:16:20

257

2477.0000

LSE

1880259

3/15/2024

15:24:12

400

2477.0000

LSE

1892507

3/15/2024

15:24:12

13

2477.0000

LSE

1892511

3/15/2024

15:54:18

467

2478.0000

LSE

1940310

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the

Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca- colahellenic.com.

