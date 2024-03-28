FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Transactions in own shares
Zug, Switzerland - 28 March 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:
Date of transaction
28 March 2024
Number of shares repurchased:
66,396
Lowest price paid per share
£25.0300
Highest price paid per share
£25.2800
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):
£25.1404
Broker
UBS
The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.
As at 28 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,136,556 ordinary shares, of which 4,162,980 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 365,543,441 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 3,916,712 of its ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.
Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions
``
Trading venue
Volume weighted average price
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
2,513.0825
34,428
BATS
2,515.9733
6,137
Chi-X
2,515.0732
20,272
Aquis
2,514.0209
5,559
Schedule of purchases
Individual transactions:
Transaction date
Time of transaction
Volume
Price (GBp)
Trading Venue
Transaction Reference Number
Enquiries
Coca-Cola HBC Group
Investor and Analysts:
John Dawsonௗ
Head of Investor Relations
Jemima Benstead Investor Relations Manager
Sarah Hebert-Lilley Investor Relations Manager
Individual Shareholders: Maria Livaniou
Shareowner Services ManagerTel: +44 7522 619509 ௗjohn.dawson@cchellenic.com
Tel: +44 7740 535130jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com
Tel: +36 30 645 8678
Sarah.Hebert-Lilley@cchellenic.comTel: +30 697 444 3270maria.livaniou@cchellenic.comMedia:
Sonia Bastian
Tel: +41 7946 88054
Head of Communications
sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com
Claire Evans
Tel:ௗ+44 7597 562 978
Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate
claire.evans@cchellenic.com
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.
Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visithttps://www.coca-colahellenic.com.
Important notice relating to UBS
UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 17:55:10 UTC.