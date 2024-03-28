FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 28 March 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction

28 March 2024

Number of shares repurchased:

66,396

Lowest price paid per share

£25.0300

Highest price paid per share

£25.2800

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£25.1404

Broker

UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 28 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,136,556 ordinary shares, of which 4,162,980 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 365,543,441 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 3,916,712 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

``

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price

Aggregated volume

London Stock Exchange

2,513.0825

34,428

BATS

2,515.9733

6,137

Chi-X

2,515.0732

20,272

Aquis

2,514.0209

5,559

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Transaction date

Time of transaction

Volume

Price (GBp)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

3/28/2024

8:03:09

439

2518.0000

Aquis

1401963

3/28/2024

8:03:33

63

2518.0000

Aquis

1402392

3/28/2024

9:01:57

189

2507.0000

Aquis

1453260

3/28/2024

9:34:56

491

2520.0000

Aquis

1481511

3/28/2024

10:04:02

462

2526.0000

Aquis

1505367

3/28/2024

12:00:06

147

2516.0000

Aquis

1596621

3/28/2024

12:00:06

331

2516.0000

Aquis

1596617

3/28/2024

13:23:50

199

2517.0000

Aquis

1648601

3/28/2024

13:27:50

115

2517.0000

Aquis

1651735

3/28/2024

13:27:50

117

2517.0000

Aquis

1651733

3/28/2024

15:10:20

172

2517.0000

Aquis

1800178

3/28/2024

15:10:20

336

2517.0000

Aquis

1800174

3/28/2024

15:41:39

533

2512.0000

Aquis

1841081

3/28/2024

15:49:16

488

2511.0000

Aquis

1855137

3/28/2024

16:04:51

504

2511.0000

Aquis

1881931

3/28/2024

16:22:05

168

2506.0000

Aquis

1909551

3/28/2024

16:22:13

302

2506.0000

Aquis

1909824

3/28/2024

16:27:16

503

2504.0000

Aquis

1919568

3/28/2024

8:07:02

117

2516.0000

BATE

1406536

3/28/2024

8:07:02

189

2516.0000

BATE

1406534

3/28/2024

8:07:02

144

2516.0000

BATE

1406532

3/28/2024

8:15:09

24

2514.0000

BATE

1418157

3/28/2024

8:29:43

232

2516.0000

BATE

1429842

3/28/2024

8:29:43

47

2516.0000

BATE

1429846

3/28/2024

8:29:43

189

2516.0000

BATE

1429844

3/28/2024

9:34:56

336

2520.0000

BATE

1481515

3/28/2024

9:34:56

154

2520.0000

BATE

1481517

3/28/2024

9:55:37

27

2526.0000

BATE

1498261

3/28/2024

9:55:37

456

2526.0000

BATE

1498259

3/28/2024

11:16:59

409

2518.0000

BATE

1560998

33

BATE

3/28/2024

12:44:42

476

2519.0000

BATE

1623294

3/28/2024

14:19:10

373

2519.0000

BATE

1725226

3/28/2024

14:19:10

73

2519.0000

BATE

1725224

3/28/2024

15:00:01

138

2519.0000

BATE

1786447

3/28/2024

15:00:01

336

2519.0000

BATE

1786445

3/28/2024

15:35:15

41

2515.0000

BATE

1830085

3/28/2024

15:35:25

224

2515.0000

BATE

1830285

3/28/2024

15:35:37

61

2515.0000

BATE

1830505

3/28/2024

15:35:37

171

2515.0000

BATE

1830498

3/28/2024

15:41:39

469

2512.0000

BATE

1841083

3/28/2024

15:49:16

479

2511.0000

BATE

1855139

3/28/2024

16:04:51

436

2511.0000

BATE

1881933

3/28/2024

16:22:13

264

2506.0000

BATE

1909826

3/28/2024

16:22:29

171

2506.0000

BATE

1910165

3/28/2024

16:22:29

68

2506.0000

BATE

1910155

3/28/2024

8:03:00

523

2519.0000

CHIX

1401795

3/28/2024

8:15:04

400

2515.0000

CHIX

1417739

3/28/2024

8:15:04

43

2515.0000

CHIX

1417741

3/28/2024

8:29:36

433

2517.0000

CHIX

1429743

3/28/2024

8:58:17

121

2510.0000

CHIX

1450428

3/28/2024

8:58:17

349

2510.0000

CHIX

1450426

3/28/2024

9:08:19

154

2512.0000

CHIX

1458235

3/28/2024

9:08:19

275

2512.0000

CHIX

1458231

3/28/2024

9:30:52

312

2517.0000

CHIX

1478336

3/28/2024

9:30:52

196

2517.0000

CHIX

1478334

3/28/2024

9:34:56

481

2520.0000

CHIX

1481513

3/28/2024

9:43:35

394

2524.0000

CHIX

1488940

3/28/2024

9:43:35

110

2524.0000

CHIX

1488938

3/28/2024

9:59:56

237

2528.0000

CHIX

1501504

3/28/2024

9:59:56

207

2528.0000

CHIX

1501502

3/28/2024

10:17:34

501

2526.0000

CHIX

1515960

3/28/2024

10:43:43

20

2521.0000

CHIX

1534610

3/28/2024

10:43:43

212

2521.0000

CHIX

1534608

3/28/2024

10:43:43

271

2521.0000

CHIX

1534606

3/28/2024

11:11:30

81

2518.0000

CHIX

1556946

3/28/2024

11:11:30

110

2518.0000

CHIX

1556944

3/28/2024

11:16:59

3

2518.0000

CHIX

1560996

3/28/2024

11:16:59

248

2518.0000

CHIX

1560992

3/28/2024

11:31:21

527

2517.0000

CHIX

1571831

3/28/2024

12:00:06

113

2516.0000

CHIX

1596619

3/28/2024

12:00:06

395

2516.0000

CHIX

1596623

3/28/2024

12:10:57

333

2516.0000

CHIX

1602599

3/28/2024

12:10:57

179

2516.0000

CHIX

1602597

3/28/2024

12:44:42

463

2519.0000

CHIX

1623292

3/28/2024

13:11:43

203

2518.0000

CHIX

1640765

309

CHIX

3/28/2024

13:37:53

134

2520.0000

CHIX

1670044

3/28/2024

13:37:53

298

2520.0000

CHIX

1670042

3/28/2024

14:00:54

523

2518.0000

CHIX

1700083

3/28/2024

14:08:37

170

2519.0000

CHIX

1711335

3/28/2024

14:08:37

302

2519.0000

CHIX

1711333

3/28/2024

14:08:37

35

2519.0000

CHIX

1711331

3/28/2024

14:20:48

107

2518.0000

CHIX

1727461

3/28/2024

14:20:48

86

2518.0000

CHIX

1727459

3/28/2024

14:20:48

237

2518.0000

CHIX

1727463

3/28/2024

14:20:48

76

2518.0000

CHIX

1727465

3/28/2024

14:33:21

47

2518.0000

CHIX

1745651

3/28/2024

14:33:21

325

2518.0000

CHIX

1745649

3/28/2024

14:33:21

107

2518.0000

CHIX

1745647

3/28/2024

14:43:00

273

2518.0000

CHIX

1760897

3/28/2024

14:45:14

65

2518.0000

CHIX

1763990

3/28/2024

14:45:14

151

2518.0000

CHIX

1763988

3/28/2024

14:57:41

512

2520.0000

CHIX

1782666

3/28/2024

15:01:46

511

2518.0000

CHIX

1789465

3/28/2024

15:10:48

141

2516.0000

CHIX

1800740

3/28/2024

15:11:20

183

2516.0000

CHIX

1801375

3/28/2024

15:11:30

93

2516.0000

CHIX

1801587

3/28/2024

15:11:30

40

2516.0000

CHIX

1801585

3/28/2024

15:26:16

432

2517.0000

CHIX

1819206

3/28/2024

15:39:03

458

2512.0000

CHIX

1836558

3/28/2024

15:41:39

494

2512.0000

CHIX

1841085

3/28/2024

15:46:11

39

2510.0000

CHIX

1849299

3/28/2024

15:46:11

400

2510.0000

CHIX

1849301

3/28/2024

15:46:11

38

2510.0000

CHIX

1849303

3/28/2024

15:47:05

380

2512.0000

CHIX

1850851

3/28/2024

15:47:05

105

2512.0000

CHIX

1850849

3/28/2024

15:54:25

377

2511.0000

CHIX

1863788

3/28/2024

15:55:15

153

2511.0000

CHIX

1865410

3/28/2024

15:59:10

512

2508.0000

CHIX

1871239

3/28/2024

16:00:57

91

2511.0000

CHIX

1874982

3/28/2024

16:01:03

313

2511.0000

CHIX

1875198

3/28/2024

16:01:03

80

2511.0000

CHIX

1875200

3/28/2024

16:04:51

517

2511.0000

CHIX

1881935

3/28/2024

16:09:51

37

2511.0000

CHIX

1890951

3/28/2024

16:09:51

37

2511.0000

CHIX

1890949

3/28/2024

16:09:51

359

2511.0000

CHIX

1890945

3/28/2024

16:15:05

90

2510.0000

CHIX

1898993

3/28/2024

16:15:05

36

2510.0000

CHIX

1898991

3/28/2024

16:15:05

123

2510.0000

CHIX

1898989

3/28/2024

16:15:49

494

2509.0000

CHIX

1900034

3/28/2024

16:22:03

45

2507.0000

CHIX

1909483

25

CHIX

3/28/2024

16:22:03

248

2507.0000

CHIX

1909479

3/28/2024

16:22:03

472

2507.0000

CHIX

1909477

3/28/2024

16:25:50

416

2503.0000

CHIX

1917176

3/28/2024

16:26:06

248

2505.0000

CHIX

1917694

3/28/2024

16:26:06

20

2505.0000

CHIX

1917688

3/28/2024

16:26:06

135

2505.0000

CHIX

1917686

3/28/2024

16:28:05

84

2505.0000

CHIX

1921087

3/28/2024

16:28:05

29

2505.0000

CHIX

1921085

3/28/2024

16:28:05

99

2505.0000

CHIX

1921083

3/28/2024

16:28:05

115

2505.0000

CHIX

1921081

3/28/2024

16:28:05

84

2505.0000

CHIX

1921079

3/28/2024

16:28:05

8

2505.0000

CHIX

1921077

3/28/2024

16:28:05

60

2505.0000

CHIX

1921075

3/28/2024

8:03:00

442

2519.0000

LSE

1401797

3/28/2024

8:03:09

438

2518.0000

LSE

1401965

3/28/2024

8:18:57

411

2516.0000

LSE

1421600

3/28/2024

8:29:36

455

2517.0000

LSE

1429749

3/28/2024

8:29:36

221

2517.0000

LSE

1429747

3/28/2024

8:29:36

241

2517.0000

LSE

1429745

3/28/2024

8:38:34

415

2514.0000

LSE

1436390

3/28/2024

8:44:33

432

2508.0000

LSE

1440968

3/28/2024

8:59:36

194

2509.0000

LSE

1451358

3/28/2024

8:59:36

260

2509.0000

LSE

1451356

3/28/2024

9:08:19

58

2512.0000

LSE

1458237

3/28/2024

9:08:19

402

2512.0000

LSE

1458233

3/28/2024

9:13:15

416

2511.0000

LSE

1462275

3/28/2024

9:20:38

191

2510.0000

LSE

1469066

3/28/2024

9:20:38

218

2510.0000

LSE

1469064

3/28/2024

9:34:56

12

2519.0000

LSE

1481521

3/28/2024

9:34:56

407

2519.0000

LSE

1481519

3/28/2024

9:41:42

59

2522.0000

LSE

1487691

3/28/2024

9:41:53

45

2522.0000

LSE

1487783

3/28/2024

9:41:54

45

2522.0000

LSE

1487792

3/28/2024

9:41:55

45

2522.0000

LSE

1487804

3/28/2024

9:42:07

45

2522.0000

LSE

1487924

3/28/2024

9:45:07

45

2522.0000

LSE

1490151

3/28/2024

9:45:59

45

2522.0000

LSE

1490751

3/28/2024

9:50:44

64

2523.0000

LSE

1494635

3/28/2024

9:52:14

388

2523.0000

LSE

1495715

3/28/2024

9:53:02

92

2522.0000

LSE

1496242

3/28/2024

9:53:02

74

2522.0000

LSE

1496244

3/28/2024

9:53:02

253

2522.0000

LSE

1496246

3/28/2024

10:17:34

406

2526.0000

LSE

1515962

3/28/2024

10:25:12

307

2520.0000

LSE

1521500

3/28/2024

10:25:12

20

2520.0000

LSE

1521498

83

LSE

3/28/2024

10:43:43

35

2521.0000

LSE

1534612

3/28/2024

10:43:43

180

2521.0000

LSE

1534616

3/28/2024

10:43:43

205

2521.0000

LSE

1534614

3/28/2024

10:47:00

453

2521.0000

LSE

1537074

3/28/2024

11:03:44

418

2517.0000

LSE

1550693

3/28/2024

11:11:30

55

2518.0000

LSE

1556948

3/28/2024

11:16:59

157

2518.0000

LSE

1561002

3/28/2024

11:16:59

118

2518.0000

LSE

1561004

3/28/2024

11:16:59

103

2518.0000

LSE

1561000

3/28/2024

11:21:50

230

2518.0000

LSE

1564372

3/28/2024

11:21:50

187

2518.0000

LSE

1564370

3/28/2024

11:31:21

445

2517.0000

LSE

1571833

3/28/2024

11:36:00

396

2517.0000

LSE

1575429

3/28/2024

12:06:20

460

2516.0000

LSE

1600033

3/28/2024

12:06:20

385

2516.0000

LSE

1600031

3/28/2024

12:10:57

315

2516.0000

LSE

1602603

3/28/2024

12:10:57

65

2516.0000

LSE

1602601

3/28/2024

12:15:53

123

2515.0000

LSE

1605639

3/28/2024

12:15:53

291

2515.0000

LSE

1605641

3/28/2024

12:44:42

212

2519.0000

LSE

1623300

3/28/2024

12:44:42

151

2519.0000

LSE

1623298

3/28/2024

12:44:42

78

2519.0000

LSE

1623296

3/28/2024

13:10:34

419

2519.0000

LSE

1640001

3/28/2024

13:17:42

450

2518.0000

LSE

1644418

3/28/2024

13:37:53

415

2520.0000

LSE

1670046

3/28/2024

14:00:54

254

2518.0000

LSE

1700085

3/28/2024

14:07:18

403

2519.0000

LSE

1709695

3/28/2024

14:19:10

419

2519.0000

LSE

1725228

3/28/2024

14:28:01

163

2517.0000

LSE

1736790

3/28/2024

14:30:44

46

2517.0000

LSE

1741337

3/28/2024

14:30:44

165

2517.0000

LSE

1741335

3/28/2024

14:33:43

387

2517.0000

LSE

1746145

3/28/2024

14:51:43

87

2519.0000

LSE

1773928

3/28/2024

14:51:43

345

2519.0000

LSE

1773926

3/28/2024

14:57:41

110

2520.0000

LSE

1782670

3/28/2024

14:57:41

282

2520.0000

LSE

1782668

3/28/2024

15:01:46

406

2518.0000

LSE

1789467

3/28/2024

15:10:20

152

2517.0000

LSE

1800180

3/28/2024

15:10:20

303

2517.0000

LSE

1800176

3/28/2024

15:15:17

232

2515.0000

LSE

1805877

3/28/2024

15:22:54

279

2517.0000

LSE

1814484

3/28/2024

15:22:54

19

2517.0000

LSE

1814482

3/28/2024

15:22:54

136

2517.0000

LSE

1814480

3/28/2024

15:26:54

58

2516.0000

LSE

1819867

3/28/2024

15:27:52

214

2516.0000

LSE

1820883

140

LSE

3/28/2024

15:37:58

158

2513.0000

LSE

1834770

3/28/2024

15:38:05

73

2513.0000

LSE

1834913

3/28/2024

15:38:05

157

2513.0000

LSE

1834911

3/28/2024

15:39:03

379

2512.0000

LSE

1836560

3/28/2024

15:41:39

436

2512.0000

LSE

1841089

3/28/2024

15:41:39

443

2512.0000

LSE

1841087

3/28/2024

15:41:40

383

2511.0000

LSE

1841119

3/28/2024

15:46:11

141

2510.0000

LSE

1849305

3/28/2024

15:46:11

237

2510.0000

LSE

1849307

3/28/2024

15:49:16

408

2511.0000

LSE

1855143

3/28/2024

15:49:16

395

2511.0000

LSE

1855141

3/28/2024

15:55:15

284

2511.0000

LSE

1865412

3/28/2024

15:55:15

156

2511.0000

LSE

1865415

3/28/2024

15:55:30

455

2510.0000

LSE

1865753

3/28/2024

15:56:47

375

2509.0000

LSE

1867957

3/28/2024

15:56:47

12

2509.0000

LSE

1867955

3/28/2024

15:59:10

434

2508.0000

LSE

1871241

3/28/2024

16:01:03

401

2511.0000

LSE

1875206

3/28/2024

16:01:03

340

2511.0000

LSE

1875204

3/28/2024

16:01:03

44

2511.0000

LSE

1875202

3/28/2024

16:04:51

372

2511.0000

LSE

1881937

3/28/2024

16:09:51

384

2511.0000

LSE

1890947

3/28/2024

16:09:51

337

2511.0000

LSE

1890943

3/28/2024

16:09:51

110

2511.0000

LSE

1890941

3/28/2024

16:11:13

30

2510.0000

LSE

1893321

3/28/2024

16:11:34

145

2510.0000

LSE

1893901

3/28/2024

16:12:50

384

2510.0000

LSE

1895793

3/28/2024

16:12:50

117

2510.0000

LSE

1895791

3/28/2024

16:12:50

162

2510.0000

LSE

1895789

3/28/2024

16:12:51

404

2509.0000

LSE

1895808

3/28/2024

16:15:05

20

2510.0000

LSE

1898997

3/28/2024

16:15:05

2

2510.0000

LSE

1898995

3/28/2024

16:15:08

2

2510.0000

LSE

1899085

3/28/2024

16:15:08

20

2510.0000

LSE

1899082

3/28/2024

16:15:08

20

2510.0000

LSE

1899080

3/28/2024

16:15:08

370

2510.0000

LSE

1899077

3/28/2024

16:15:12

20

2510.0000

LSE

1899146

3/28/2024

16:15:12

3

2510.0000

LSE

1899144

3/28/2024

16:15:18

38

2510.0000

LSE

1899343

3/28/2024

16:15:49

98

2509.0000

LSE

1900039

3/28/2024

16:15:49

273

2509.0000

LSE

1900037

3/28/2024

16:15:49

400

2509.0000

LSE

1900043

3/28/2024

16:15:49

56

2509.0000

LSE

1900041

3/28/2024

16:15:49

67

2509.0000

LSE

1900045

3/28/2024

16:16:28

159

2508.0000

LSE

1900936

129

LSE

3/28/2024

16:16:30

85

2508.0000

LSE

1900988

3/28/2024

16:17:27

7

2508.0000

LSE

1902450

3/28/2024

16:17:28

18

2508.0000

LSE

1902493

3/28/2024

16:17:35

384

2508.0000

LSE

1902636

3/28/2024

16:18:53

19

2507.0000

LSE

1904544

3/28/2024

16:18:55

254

2507.0000

LSE

1904598

3/28/2024

16:18:55

157

2507.0000

LSE

1904596

3/28/2024

16:22:15

157

2507.0000

LSE

1909894

3/28/2024

16:22:29

372

2506.0000

LSE

1910167

3/28/2024

16:22:29

177

2506.0000

LSE

1910163

3/28/2024

16:22:29

215

2506.0000

LSE

1910161

3/28/2024

16:22:29

159

2506.0000

LSE

1910159

3/28/2024

16:22:29

258

2506.0000

LSE

1910157

3/28/2024

16:22:47

141

2505.0000

LSE

1911511

3/28/2024

16:22:47

264

2505.0000

LSE

1911513

3/28/2024

16:22:47

354

2505.0000

LSE

1911509

3/28/2024

16:22:49

99

2505.0000

LSE

1911556

3/28/2024

16:23:32

29

2505.0000

LSE

1912529

3/28/2024

16:26:06

233

2504.0000

LSE

1917705

3/28/2024

16:26:06

200

2504.0000

LSE

1917701

3/28/2024

16:26:06

258

2504.0000

LSE

1917703

3/28/2024

16:26:06

438

2504.0000

LSE

1917699

3/28/2024

16:27:06

135

2504.0000

LSE

1919306

3/28/2024

16:27:06

546

2504.0000

LSE

1919304

3/28/2024

16:27:12

164

2504.0000

LSE

1919460

3/28/2024

16:27:15

362

2504.0000

LSE

1919532

3/28/2024

16:27:15

103

2504.0000

LSE

1919530

3/28/2024

16:27:16

396

2504.0000

LSE

1919566

3/28/2024

16:28:22

39

2505.0000

LSE

1921485

3/28/2024

16:28:22

397

2505.0000

LSE

1921483

Enquiries

Coca-Cola HBC Group

Investor and Analysts:

John Dawson

Head of Investor Relations

Jemima Benstead Investor Relations Manager

Sarah Hebert-Lilley Investor Relations Manager

Individual Shareholders: Maria Livaniou

Shareowner Services ManagerTel: +44 7522 619509john.dawson@cchellenic.com

Tel: +44 7740 535130jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Tel: +36 30 645 8678

Sarah.Hebert-Lilley@cchellenic.comTel: +30 697 444 3270maria.livaniou@cchellenic.comMedia:

Sonia Bastian

Tel: +41 7946 88054

Head of Communications

sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com

Claire Evans

Tel:+44 7597 562 978

Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate

claire.evans@cchellenic.com

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we oﬀer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most ﬂexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coﬀee, and premium spirits categories. These include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coﬀee, Caﬀè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visithttps://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

Important notice relating to UBS

UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the PRA and subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting exclusively for CCH and no one else in connection with the possible oﬀer and the contents of this announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to any other person for providing the protections aﬀorded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the process, contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola HBC AG published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 17:55:10 UTC.