FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Transactions in own shares

Zug, Switzerland - 28 March 2024 - Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Company") announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 6.70 CHF each ("ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Chi-X Europe and Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, through UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as part of its share purchase programme announced on Monday 20 November 2023:

Date of transaction 28 March 2024 Number of shares repurchased: 66,396 Lowest price paid per share £25.0300 Highest price paid per share £25.2800 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £25.1404 Broker UBS

The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury until they are either used to meet the needs of the Company's employee incentive schemes or, by affirmative resolution of the Company's shareholders, cancelled.

As at 28 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 373,136,556 ordinary shares, of which 4,162,980 ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG (including the purchased shares) and 3,430,135 ordinary shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 365,543,441 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Since announcing the share purchase programme on Monday 20 November 2023, the Company has purchased 3,916,712 of its ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the schedule below provides detailed information about the transactions made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the share purchase programme.

Schedule of purchases - Aggregated transactions

``

Trading venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 2,513.0825 34,428 BATS 2,515.9733 6,137 Chi-X 2,515.0732 20,272 Aquis 2,514.0209 5,559

Schedule of purchases

Individual transactions:

Transaction date Time of transaction Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 3/28/2024 8:03:09 439 2518.0000 Aquis 1401963 3/28/2024 8:03:33 63 2518.0000 Aquis 1402392 3/28/2024 9:01:57 189 2507.0000 Aquis 1453260 3/28/2024 9:34:56 491 2520.0000 Aquis 1481511 3/28/2024 10:04:02 462 2526.0000 Aquis 1505367 3/28/2024 12:00:06 147 2516.0000 Aquis 1596621 3/28/2024 12:00:06 331 2516.0000 Aquis 1596617 3/28/2024 13:23:50 199 2517.0000 Aquis 1648601 3/28/2024 13:27:50 115 2517.0000 Aquis 1651735 3/28/2024 13:27:50 117 2517.0000 Aquis 1651733 3/28/2024 15:10:20 172 2517.0000 Aquis 1800178 3/28/2024 15:10:20 336 2517.0000 Aquis 1800174 3/28/2024 15:41:39 533 2512.0000 Aquis 1841081 3/28/2024 15:49:16 488 2511.0000 Aquis 1855137 3/28/2024 16:04:51 504 2511.0000 Aquis 1881931 3/28/2024 16:22:05 168 2506.0000 Aquis 1909551 3/28/2024 16:22:13 302 2506.0000 Aquis 1909824 3/28/2024 16:27:16 503 2504.0000 Aquis 1919568 3/28/2024 8:07:02 117 2516.0000 BATE 1406536 3/28/2024 8:07:02 189 2516.0000 BATE 1406534 3/28/2024 8:07:02 144 2516.0000 BATE 1406532 3/28/2024 8:15:09 24 2514.0000 BATE 1418157 3/28/2024 8:29:43 232 2516.0000 BATE 1429842 3/28/2024 8:29:43 47 2516.0000 BATE 1429846 3/28/2024 8:29:43 189 2516.0000 BATE 1429844 3/28/2024 9:34:56 336 2520.0000 BATE 1481515 3/28/2024 9:34:56 154 2520.0000 BATE 1481517 3/28/2024 9:55:37 27 2526.0000 BATE 1498261 3/28/2024 9:55:37 456 2526.0000 BATE 1498259 3/28/2024 11:16:59 409 2518.0000 BATE 1560998

33

BATE

3/28/2024 12:44:42 476 2519.0000 BATE 1623294 3/28/2024 14:19:10 373 2519.0000 BATE 1725226 3/28/2024 14:19:10 73 2519.0000 BATE 1725224 3/28/2024 15:00:01 138 2519.0000 BATE 1786447 3/28/2024 15:00:01 336 2519.0000 BATE 1786445 3/28/2024 15:35:15 41 2515.0000 BATE 1830085 3/28/2024 15:35:25 224 2515.0000 BATE 1830285 3/28/2024 15:35:37 61 2515.0000 BATE 1830505 3/28/2024 15:35:37 171 2515.0000 BATE 1830498 3/28/2024 15:41:39 469 2512.0000 BATE 1841083 3/28/2024 15:49:16 479 2511.0000 BATE 1855139 3/28/2024 16:04:51 436 2511.0000 BATE 1881933 3/28/2024 16:22:13 264 2506.0000 BATE 1909826 3/28/2024 16:22:29 171 2506.0000 BATE 1910165 3/28/2024 16:22:29 68 2506.0000 BATE 1910155 3/28/2024 8:03:00 523 2519.0000 CHIX 1401795 3/28/2024 8:15:04 400 2515.0000 CHIX 1417739 3/28/2024 8:15:04 43 2515.0000 CHIX 1417741 3/28/2024 8:29:36 433 2517.0000 CHIX 1429743 3/28/2024 8:58:17 121 2510.0000 CHIX 1450428 3/28/2024 8:58:17 349 2510.0000 CHIX 1450426 3/28/2024 9:08:19 154 2512.0000 CHIX 1458235 3/28/2024 9:08:19 275 2512.0000 CHIX 1458231 3/28/2024 9:30:52 312 2517.0000 CHIX 1478336 3/28/2024 9:30:52 196 2517.0000 CHIX 1478334 3/28/2024 9:34:56 481 2520.0000 CHIX 1481513 3/28/2024 9:43:35 394 2524.0000 CHIX 1488940 3/28/2024 9:43:35 110 2524.0000 CHIX 1488938 3/28/2024 9:59:56 237 2528.0000 CHIX 1501504 3/28/2024 9:59:56 207 2528.0000 CHIX 1501502 3/28/2024 10:17:34 501 2526.0000 CHIX 1515960 3/28/2024 10:43:43 20 2521.0000 CHIX 1534610 3/28/2024 10:43:43 212 2521.0000 CHIX 1534608 3/28/2024 10:43:43 271 2521.0000 CHIX 1534606 3/28/2024 11:11:30 81 2518.0000 CHIX 1556946 3/28/2024 11:11:30 110 2518.0000 CHIX 1556944 3/28/2024 11:16:59 3 2518.0000 CHIX 1560996 3/28/2024 11:16:59 248 2518.0000 CHIX 1560992 3/28/2024 11:31:21 527 2517.0000 CHIX 1571831 3/28/2024 12:00:06 113 2516.0000 CHIX 1596619 3/28/2024 12:00:06 395 2516.0000 CHIX 1596623 3/28/2024 12:10:57 333 2516.0000 CHIX 1602599 3/28/2024 12:10:57 179 2516.0000 CHIX 1602597 3/28/2024 12:44:42 463 2519.0000 CHIX 1623292 3/28/2024 13:11:43 203 2518.0000 CHIX 1640765

309

CHIX

3/28/2024 13:37:53 134 2520.0000 CHIX 1670044 3/28/2024 13:37:53 298 2520.0000 CHIX 1670042 3/28/2024 14:00:54 523 2518.0000 CHIX 1700083 3/28/2024 14:08:37 170 2519.0000 CHIX 1711335 3/28/2024 14:08:37 302 2519.0000 CHIX 1711333 3/28/2024 14:08:37 35 2519.0000 CHIX 1711331 3/28/2024 14:20:48 107 2518.0000 CHIX 1727461 3/28/2024 14:20:48 86 2518.0000 CHIX 1727459 3/28/2024 14:20:48 237 2518.0000 CHIX 1727463 3/28/2024 14:20:48 76 2518.0000 CHIX 1727465 3/28/2024 14:33:21 47 2518.0000 CHIX 1745651 3/28/2024 14:33:21 325 2518.0000 CHIX 1745649 3/28/2024 14:33:21 107 2518.0000 CHIX 1745647 3/28/2024 14:43:00 273 2518.0000 CHIX 1760897 3/28/2024 14:45:14 65 2518.0000 CHIX 1763990 3/28/2024 14:45:14 151 2518.0000 CHIX 1763988 3/28/2024 14:57:41 512 2520.0000 CHIX 1782666 3/28/2024 15:01:46 511 2518.0000 CHIX 1789465 3/28/2024 15:10:48 141 2516.0000 CHIX 1800740 3/28/2024 15:11:20 183 2516.0000 CHIX 1801375 3/28/2024 15:11:30 93 2516.0000 CHIX 1801587 3/28/2024 15:11:30 40 2516.0000 CHIX 1801585 3/28/2024 15:26:16 432 2517.0000 CHIX 1819206 3/28/2024 15:39:03 458 2512.0000 CHIX 1836558 3/28/2024 15:41:39 494 2512.0000 CHIX 1841085 3/28/2024 15:46:11 39 2510.0000 CHIX 1849299 3/28/2024 15:46:11 400 2510.0000 CHIX 1849301 3/28/2024 15:46:11 38 2510.0000 CHIX 1849303 3/28/2024 15:47:05 380 2512.0000 CHIX 1850851 3/28/2024 15:47:05 105 2512.0000 CHIX 1850849 3/28/2024 15:54:25 377 2511.0000 CHIX 1863788 3/28/2024 15:55:15 153 2511.0000 CHIX 1865410 3/28/2024 15:59:10 512 2508.0000 CHIX 1871239 3/28/2024 16:00:57 91 2511.0000 CHIX 1874982 3/28/2024 16:01:03 313 2511.0000 CHIX 1875198 3/28/2024 16:01:03 80 2511.0000 CHIX 1875200 3/28/2024 16:04:51 517 2511.0000 CHIX 1881935 3/28/2024 16:09:51 37 2511.0000 CHIX 1890951 3/28/2024 16:09:51 37 2511.0000 CHIX 1890949 3/28/2024 16:09:51 359 2511.0000 CHIX 1890945 3/28/2024 16:15:05 90 2510.0000 CHIX 1898993 3/28/2024 16:15:05 36 2510.0000 CHIX 1898991 3/28/2024 16:15:05 123 2510.0000 CHIX 1898989 3/28/2024 16:15:49 494 2509.0000 CHIX 1900034 3/28/2024 16:22:03 45 2507.0000 CHIX 1909483

25

CHIX

3/28/2024 16:22:03 248 2507.0000 CHIX 1909479 3/28/2024 16:22:03 472 2507.0000 CHIX 1909477 3/28/2024 16:25:50 416 2503.0000 CHIX 1917176 3/28/2024 16:26:06 248 2505.0000 CHIX 1917694 3/28/2024 16:26:06 20 2505.0000 CHIX 1917688 3/28/2024 16:26:06 135 2505.0000 CHIX 1917686 3/28/2024 16:28:05 84 2505.0000 CHIX 1921087 3/28/2024 16:28:05 29 2505.0000 CHIX 1921085 3/28/2024 16:28:05 99 2505.0000 CHIX 1921083 3/28/2024 16:28:05 115 2505.0000 CHIX 1921081 3/28/2024 16:28:05 84 2505.0000 CHIX 1921079 3/28/2024 16:28:05 8 2505.0000 CHIX 1921077 3/28/2024 16:28:05 60 2505.0000 CHIX 1921075 3/28/2024 8:03:00 442 2519.0000 LSE 1401797 3/28/2024 8:03:09 438 2518.0000 LSE 1401965 3/28/2024 8:18:57 411 2516.0000 LSE 1421600 3/28/2024 8:29:36 455 2517.0000 LSE 1429749 3/28/2024 8:29:36 221 2517.0000 LSE 1429747 3/28/2024 8:29:36 241 2517.0000 LSE 1429745 3/28/2024 8:38:34 415 2514.0000 LSE 1436390 3/28/2024 8:44:33 432 2508.0000 LSE 1440968 3/28/2024 8:59:36 194 2509.0000 LSE 1451358 3/28/2024 8:59:36 260 2509.0000 LSE 1451356 3/28/2024 9:08:19 58 2512.0000 LSE 1458237 3/28/2024 9:08:19 402 2512.0000 LSE 1458233 3/28/2024 9:13:15 416 2511.0000 LSE 1462275 3/28/2024 9:20:38 191 2510.0000 LSE 1469066 3/28/2024 9:20:38 218 2510.0000 LSE 1469064 3/28/2024 9:34:56 12 2519.0000 LSE 1481521 3/28/2024 9:34:56 407 2519.0000 LSE 1481519 3/28/2024 9:41:42 59 2522.0000 LSE 1487691 3/28/2024 9:41:53 45 2522.0000 LSE 1487783 3/28/2024 9:41:54 45 2522.0000 LSE 1487792 3/28/2024 9:41:55 45 2522.0000 LSE 1487804 3/28/2024 9:42:07 45 2522.0000 LSE 1487924 3/28/2024 9:45:07 45 2522.0000 LSE 1490151 3/28/2024 9:45:59 45 2522.0000 LSE 1490751 3/28/2024 9:50:44 64 2523.0000 LSE 1494635 3/28/2024 9:52:14 388 2523.0000 LSE 1495715 3/28/2024 9:53:02 92 2522.0000 LSE 1496242 3/28/2024 9:53:02 74 2522.0000 LSE 1496244 3/28/2024 9:53:02 253 2522.0000 LSE 1496246 3/28/2024 10:17:34 406 2526.0000 LSE 1515962 3/28/2024 10:25:12 307 2520.0000 LSE 1521500 3/28/2024 10:25:12 20 2520.0000 LSE 1521498

83

LSE

3/28/2024 10:43:43 35 2521.0000 LSE 1534612 3/28/2024 10:43:43 180 2521.0000 LSE 1534616 3/28/2024 10:43:43 205 2521.0000 LSE 1534614 3/28/2024 10:47:00 453 2521.0000 LSE 1537074 3/28/2024 11:03:44 418 2517.0000 LSE 1550693 3/28/2024 11:11:30 55 2518.0000 LSE 1556948 3/28/2024 11:16:59 157 2518.0000 LSE 1561002 3/28/2024 11:16:59 118 2518.0000 LSE 1561004 3/28/2024 11:16:59 103 2518.0000 LSE 1561000 3/28/2024 11:21:50 230 2518.0000 LSE 1564372 3/28/2024 11:21:50 187 2518.0000 LSE 1564370 3/28/2024 11:31:21 445 2517.0000 LSE 1571833 3/28/2024 11:36:00 396 2517.0000 LSE 1575429 3/28/2024 12:06:20 460 2516.0000 LSE 1600033 3/28/2024 12:06:20 385 2516.0000 LSE 1600031 3/28/2024 12:10:57 315 2516.0000 LSE 1602603 3/28/2024 12:10:57 65 2516.0000 LSE 1602601 3/28/2024 12:15:53 123 2515.0000 LSE 1605639 3/28/2024 12:15:53 291 2515.0000 LSE 1605641 3/28/2024 12:44:42 212 2519.0000 LSE 1623300 3/28/2024 12:44:42 151 2519.0000 LSE 1623298 3/28/2024 12:44:42 78 2519.0000 LSE 1623296 3/28/2024 13:10:34 419 2519.0000 LSE 1640001 3/28/2024 13:17:42 450 2518.0000 LSE 1644418 3/28/2024 13:37:53 415 2520.0000 LSE 1670046 3/28/2024 14:00:54 254 2518.0000 LSE 1700085 3/28/2024 14:07:18 403 2519.0000 LSE 1709695 3/28/2024 14:19:10 419 2519.0000 LSE 1725228 3/28/2024 14:28:01 163 2517.0000 LSE 1736790 3/28/2024 14:30:44 46 2517.0000 LSE 1741337 3/28/2024 14:30:44 165 2517.0000 LSE 1741335 3/28/2024 14:33:43 387 2517.0000 LSE 1746145 3/28/2024 14:51:43 87 2519.0000 LSE 1773928 3/28/2024 14:51:43 345 2519.0000 LSE 1773926 3/28/2024 14:57:41 110 2520.0000 LSE 1782670 3/28/2024 14:57:41 282 2520.0000 LSE 1782668 3/28/2024 15:01:46 406 2518.0000 LSE 1789467 3/28/2024 15:10:20 152 2517.0000 LSE 1800180 3/28/2024 15:10:20 303 2517.0000 LSE 1800176 3/28/2024 15:15:17 232 2515.0000 LSE 1805877 3/28/2024 15:22:54 279 2517.0000 LSE 1814484 3/28/2024 15:22:54 19 2517.0000 LSE 1814482 3/28/2024 15:22:54 136 2517.0000 LSE 1814480 3/28/2024 15:26:54 58 2516.0000 LSE 1819867 3/28/2024 15:27:52 214 2516.0000 LSE 1820883

140

LSE

3/28/2024 15:37:58 158 2513.0000 LSE 1834770 3/28/2024 15:38:05 73 2513.0000 LSE 1834913 3/28/2024 15:38:05 157 2513.0000 LSE 1834911 3/28/2024 15:39:03 379 2512.0000 LSE 1836560 3/28/2024 15:41:39 436 2512.0000 LSE 1841089 3/28/2024 15:41:39 443 2512.0000 LSE 1841087 3/28/2024 15:41:40 383 2511.0000 LSE 1841119 3/28/2024 15:46:11 141 2510.0000 LSE 1849305 3/28/2024 15:46:11 237 2510.0000 LSE 1849307 3/28/2024 15:49:16 408 2511.0000 LSE 1855143 3/28/2024 15:49:16 395 2511.0000 LSE 1855141 3/28/2024 15:55:15 284 2511.0000 LSE 1865412 3/28/2024 15:55:15 156 2511.0000 LSE 1865415 3/28/2024 15:55:30 455 2510.0000 LSE 1865753 3/28/2024 15:56:47 375 2509.0000 LSE 1867957 3/28/2024 15:56:47 12 2509.0000 LSE 1867955 3/28/2024 15:59:10 434 2508.0000 LSE 1871241 3/28/2024 16:01:03 401 2511.0000 LSE 1875206 3/28/2024 16:01:03 340 2511.0000 LSE 1875204 3/28/2024 16:01:03 44 2511.0000 LSE 1875202 3/28/2024 16:04:51 372 2511.0000 LSE 1881937 3/28/2024 16:09:51 384 2511.0000 LSE 1890947 3/28/2024 16:09:51 337 2511.0000 LSE 1890943 3/28/2024 16:09:51 110 2511.0000 LSE 1890941 3/28/2024 16:11:13 30 2510.0000 LSE 1893321 3/28/2024 16:11:34 145 2510.0000 LSE 1893901 3/28/2024 16:12:50 384 2510.0000 LSE 1895793 3/28/2024 16:12:50 117 2510.0000 LSE 1895791 3/28/2024 16:12:50 162 2510.0000 LSE 1895789 3/28/2024 16:12:51 404 2509.0000 LSE 1895808 3/28/2024 16:15:05 20 2510.0000 LSE 1898997 3/28/2024 16:15:05 2 2510.0000 LSE 1898995 3/28/2024 16:15:08 2 2510.0000 LSE 1899085 3/28/2024 16:15:08 20 2510.0000 LSE 1899082 3/28/2024 16:15:08 20 2510.0000 LSE 1899080 3/28/2024 16:15:08 370 2510.0000 LSE 1899077 3/28/2024 16:15:12 20 2510.0000 LSE 1899146 3/28/2024 16:15:12 3 2510.0000 LSE 1899144 3/28/2024 16:15:18 38 2510.0000 LSE 1899343 3/28/2024 16:15:49 98 2509.0000 LSE 1900039 3/28/2024 16:15:49 273 2509.0000 LSE 1900037 3/28/2024 16:15:49 400 2509.0000 LSE 1900043 3/28/2024 16:15:49 56 2509.0000 LSE 1900041 3/28/2024 16:15:49 67 2509.0000 LSE 1900045 3/28/2024 16:16:28 159 2508.0000 LSE 1900936

129

LSE

3/28/2024 16:16:30 85 2508.0000 LSE 1900988 3/28/2024 16:17:27 7 2508.0000 LSE 1902450 3/28/2024 16:17:28 18 2508.0000 LSE 1902493 3/28/2024 16:17:35 384 2508.0000 LSE 1902636 3/28/2024 16:18:53 19 2507.0000 LSE 1904544 3/28/2024 16:18:55 254 2507.0000 LSE 1904598 3/28/2024 16:18:55 157 2507.0000 LSE 1904596 3/28/2024 16:22:15 157 2507.0000 LSE 1909894 3/28/2024 16:22:29 372 2506.0000 LSE 1910167 3/28/2024 16:22:29 177 2506.0000 LSE 1910163 3/28/2024 16:22:29 215 2506.0000 LSE 1910161 3/28/2024 16:22:29 159 2506.0000 LSE 1910159 3/28/2024 16:22:29 258 2506.0000 LSE 1910157 3/28/2024 16:22:47 141 2505.0000 LSE 1911511 3/28/2024 16:22:47 264 2505.0000 LSE 1911513 3/28/2024 16:22:47 354 2505.0000 LSE 1911509 3/28/2024 16:22:49 99 2505.0000 LSE 1911556 3/28/2024 16:23:32 29 2505.0000 LSE 1912529 3/28/2024 16:26:06 233 2504.0000 LSE 1917705 3/28/2024 16:26:06 200 2504.0000 LSE 1917701 3/28/2024 16:26:06 258 2504.0000 LSE 1917703 3/28/2024 16:26:06 438 2504.0000 LSE 1917699 3/28/2024 16:27:06 135 2504.0000 LSE 1919306 3/28/2024 16:27:06 546 2504.0000 LSE 1919304 3/28/2024 16:27:12 164 2504.0000 LSE 1919460 3/28/2024 16:27:15 362 2504.0000 LSE 1919532 3/28/2024 16:27:15 103 2504.0000 LSE 1919530 3/28/2024 16:27:16 396 2504.0000 LSE 1919566 3/28/2024 16:28:22 39 2505.0000 LSE 1921485 3/28/2024 16:28:22 397 2505.0000 LSE 1921483 Enquiries Coca-Cola HBC Group Investor and Analysts:

John Dawsonௗ

Head of Investor Relations

Jemima Benstead Investor Relations Manager

Sarah Hebert-Lilley Investor Relations Manager

Individual Shareholders: Maria Livaniou

Shareowner Services ManagerTel: +44 7522 619509 ௗjohn.dawson@cchellenic.com

Tel: +44 7740 535130jemima.benstead@cchellenic.com

Tel: +36 30 645 8678

Sarah.Hebert-Lilley@cchellenic.comTel: +30 697 444 3270maria.livaniou@cchellenic.comMedia:

Media:

Sonia Bastian Tel: +41 7946 88054 Head of Communications sonia.bastian@cchellenic.com Claire Evans Tel:ௗ+44 7597 562 978 Group Senior Communications Manager - Corporate claire.evans@cchellenic.com

