TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

Up to 22.12.2023 Truad indirectly held in its above capacity through the chain of companies it fully controlled (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Lavonos Ltd. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval S.à.r.l. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding) 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting

This notification is made by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. ("Truad") in its capacity as a professional trustee of a private irrevocable discretionary trust established for the primary benefit of descendants of the father of the late Anastasios Georgios Leventis (the "Trust").

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

rights and equal number of ordinary shares). On 22.12.2023 (a) Lavonos Ltd. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the entirety (100%) of the shares it held in the share capital of its subsidiary Boval Limited and (b) a reverse merger was completed in the context of which Boval S.à.r.l. has been absorbed by its direct and wholly (100%) owned subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding. As a result Boval S.à.r.l. ceased to exist and all its assets and liabilities have been universally transferred to Kar-Tess Holding.

Following the completion of the aforementioned actions, the percentage of voting rights held indirectly by Truad in the issuer remains unchanged. Truad indirectly holds 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting rights and equal number of ordinary shares) through the chain of companies it fully controls (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controls its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controls its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding).

Furthermore, Truad controls and exercises the aforementioned voting rights at its discretion without receiving any specific directions or instructions by the beneficiaries of the Trust or any other person and there is no other person who controls Truad.