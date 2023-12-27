TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CH0198251305

Issuer Name

COCA-COLA HBC AG

UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

Truad Verwaltungs A.G.

City of registered office (if applicable) Zurich

Country of registered office (if applicable) Switzerland

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered

Country of registered

office

office

Kar-Tess Holding

Boval Sarl

Boval Limited

Lavonos Ltd

Torval Investment

Corp.

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Dec-2023
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

Total number

rights attached

financial

Total of both in

to shares (total

instruments

% (8.A + 8.B)

of voting rights

held in issuer

of 8.A)

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on

the date on

which

23.300000

0.000000

23.300000

85355019

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of

Number of indirect

% of direct

direct voting

% of indirect voting

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

code(if possible)

rights

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

rights (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

CH0198251305

85355019

23.300000

Sub Total 8.A

85355019

23.300000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

instrument

date

period

instrument is

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

  • of
    voting rights

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

Ultimate

Name of

rights if it equals

controlled

or is higher than

controlling person undertaking

the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through

financial

Total of both if it

instruments if

equals or is higher

it equals or is

than the notifiable

higher than

threshold

the notifiable

threshold

Truad

Torval

Verwaltungs

Investment

23.300000

23.300000%

A.G.

Corp.

Truad

Boval

Verwaltungs

23.300000

23.300000%

A.G.

Limited

Truad

Kar-Tess

23.300000

23.300000%

Verwaltungs

Holding

A.G.

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is made by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. ("Truad") in its capacity as a professional trustee of a private irrevocable discretionary trust established for the primary benefit of descendants of the father of the late Anastasios Georgios Leventis (the "Trust").

Up to 22.12.2023 Truad indirectly held in its above capacity through the chain of companies it fully controlled (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Lavonos Ltd. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval S.à.r.l. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding) 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting

rights and equal number of ordinary shares). On 22.12.2023 (a) Lavonos Ltd. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the entirety (100%) of the shares it held in the share capital of its subsidiary Boval Limited and (b) a reverse merger was completed in the context of which Boval S.à.r.l. has been absorbed by its direct and wholly (100%) owned subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding. As a result Boval S.à.r.l. ceased to exist and all its assets and liabilities have been universally transferred to Kar-Tess Holding.

Following the completion of the aforementioned actions, the percentage of voting rights held indirectly by Truad in the issuer remains unchanged. Truad indirectly holds 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting rights and equal number of ordinary shares) through the chain of companies it fully controls (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controls its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controls its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding).

Furthermore, Truad controls and exercises the aforementioned voting rights at its discretion without receiving any specific directions or instructions by the beneficiaries of the Trust or any other person and there is no other person who controls Truad.

  1. Date of Completion
    22-Dec-2023
  2. Place Of Completion Athens, Greece

