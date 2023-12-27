TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
CH0198251305
Issuer Name
COCA-COLA HBC AG
UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name
Truad Verwaltungs A.G.
City of registered office (if applicable) Zurich
Country of registered office (if applicable) Switzerland
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered
Country of registered
office
office
Kar-Tess Holding
Boval Sarl
Boval Limited
Lavonos Ltd
Torval Investment
Corp.
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Dec-2023
- Date on which Issuer notified
22-Dec-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting
% of voting
rights through
Total number
rights attached
financial
Total of both in
to shares (total
instruments
% (8.A + 8.B)
of voting rights
held in issuer
of 8.A)
(total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
Resulting
situation on
the date on
which
23.300000
0.000000
23.300000
85355019
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of
previous
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of
Number of
Number of indirect
% of direct
direct voting
% of indirect voting
shares ISIN
voting rights
voting rights
code(if possible)
rights
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
rights (DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
CH0198251305
85355019
23.300000
Sub Total 8.A
85355019
23.300000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/conversion
may be acquired if the
instrument
date
period
instrument is
exercised/converted
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
-
of
voting rights
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/conversion
Physical or cash Number of
% of
financial
voting
date
period
settlement
voting rights
instrument
rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting
Ultimate
Name of
rights if it equals
controlled
or is higher than
controlling person undertaking
the notifiable
threshold
- of voting rights through
financial
Total of both if it
instruments if
equals or is higher
it equals or is
than the notifiable
higher than
threshold
the notifiable
threshold
Truad
Torval
Verwaltungs
Investment
23.300000
23.300000%
A.G.
Corp.
Truad
Boval
Verwaltungs
23.300000
23.300000%
A.G.
Limited
Truad
Kar-Tess
23.300000
23.300000%
Verwaltungs
Holding
A.G.
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
This notification is made by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. ("Truad") in its capacity as a professional trustee of a private irrevocable discretionary trust established for the primary benefit of descendants of the father of the late Anastasios Georgios Leventis (the "Trust").
Up to 22.12.2023 Truad indirectly held in its above capacity through the chain of companies it fully controlled (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Lavonos Ltd. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controlled its 100% subsidiary Boval S.à.r.l. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding) 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting
rights and equal number of ordinary shares). On 22.12.2023 (a) Lavonos Ltd. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the entirety (100%) of the shares it held in the share capital of its subsidiary Boval Limited and (b) a reverse merger was completed in the context of which Boval S.à.r.l. has been absorbed by its direct and wholly (100%) owned subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding. As a result Boval S.à.r.l. ceased to exist and all its assets and liabilities have been universally transferred to Kar-Tess Holding.
Following the completion of the aforementioned actions, the percentage of voting rights held indirectly by Truad in the issuer remains unchanged. Truad indirectly holds 23.3% of the total number of the voting rights of the issuer (corresponding to 85,355,019 voting rights and equal number of ordinary shares) through the chain of companies it fully controls (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controls its 100% subsidiary Boval Limited which controls its 100% subsidiary Kar-Tess Holding).
Furthermore, Truad controls and exercises the aforementioned voting rights at its discretion without receiving any specific directions or instructions by the beneficiaries of the Trust or any other person and there is no other person who controls Truad.
-
Date of Completion
22-Dec-2023
- Place Of Completion Athens, Greece
