Coca Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi : BofA - EEMEA Stars Conference 2022

This presentation includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coca-Cola İçecek's ("CCI") plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "target," "believe" or other words of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and other risks and uncertainties. Although management believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, at this time, you
should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CCI's expectations include, without limitation: changes in CCI's relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and its exercise of its rights under our bottler's agreements; CCI's ability to maintain and improve its competitive position in its markets; CCI's ability to obtain raw materials and packaging materials at reasonable prices; changes in CCI's relationship with its significant shareholders; the level of demand for its products in its markets; fluctuations in the value of the Turkish Lira or the level of inflation in Turkey; other changes in the political or economic environment in Turkey or CCI's other markets; adverse weather conditions during the summer months; changes in the level of tourism in Turkey; CCI's ability to successfully implement its strategy; and other factors. Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should any of management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, CCI's actual results from operations or financial conditions could differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of this date and CCI has no obligation to update those statements to reflect changes that JUNE occur after that date.
Overview Of CCI
Key Investment
Highlights
Excellent brand portfolio
that we continue to innovate
Vast potential of our operating markets
that offer NARTD growth opportunity
Ecosystem of digital and physical capabilities
that leads to improved employee, consumer and customer experience
Strong system alignment
that is improving everyday with TCCC
Investor
Presentation
Great people and excellent execution
that helps accelerating quality growth
Resilient business with proven track record
with expansion & growth in emerging markets
Disciplined
financial management
that lead the way to increasing shareholder value
Commitment to ESG
to build a responsible & sustainable business
Multinational
Beverage Company…
11
~430MN
30
Countries
People
Production
Plants
146
~870
Lines
Thousand
Sales Points
Investor
Presentation
1.4BN
1.8BN
$2.5BN
$526MN
UC Sales
UC(1) Annual
Revenue
EBITDA
Volume
Production Capacity
Volume
10%
8%
42%
28%
12%
Revenue
24%
40%
16%
20%
EBITDA
32%
68%
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan
Sparkling Market
Position
Turkey #1
Kazakhstan #1
Turkey
Kazakhstan
Turkey
International
TurkeyTurkmenistan
Syria
Iraq
Jordan
Tajikistan
Pakistan #1
Iraq #2
Others
Pakistan
Others
Pakistan
Figures reflect FY21 numbers (1) Unit case, 1 UC equals 5.678 liters. Production plant and capacity figures represent most recent numbers.
