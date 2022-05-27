Log in
    CCOLA   TRECOLA00011

COCA-COLA IÇECEK ANONIM SIRKETI

(CCOLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  05-25
124.50 TRY   +1.22%
Coca Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi : BofA - EEMEA Stars Conference 2022

05/27/2022
Investor Presentation

May 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coca-Cola İçecek's ("CCI") plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "target," "believe" or other words of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and other risks and uncertainties. Although management believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, at this time, you

should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CCI's expectations include, without limitation: changes in CCI's relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and its exercise of its rights under our bottler's agreements; CCI's ability to maintain and improve its competitive position in its markets; CCI's ability to obtain raw materials and packaging materials at reasonable prices; changes in CCI's relationship with its significant shareholders; the level of demand for its products in its markets; fluctuations in the value of the Turkish Lira or the level of inflation in Turkey; other changes in the political or economic environment in Turkey or CCI's other markets; adverse weather conditions during the summer months; changes in the level of tourism in Turkey; CCI's ability to successfully implement its strategy; and other factors. Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should any of management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, CCI's actual results from operations or financial conditions could differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of this date and CCI has no obligation to update those statements to reflect changes that JUNE occur after that date.

2

PUBLIC

Overview Of CCI

Key Investment

Highlights

Excellent brand portfolio

that we continue to innovate

Vast potential of our operating markets

that offer NARTD growth opportunity

Ecosystem of digital and physical capabilities

that leads to improved employee, consumer and customer experience

Strong system alignment

that is improving everyday with TCCC

Investor

Presentation

Great people and excellent execution

that helps accelerating quality growth

Resilient business with proven track record

with expansion & growth in emerging markets

Disciplined

financial management

that lead the way to increasing shareholder value

Commitment to ESG

to build a responsible & sustainable business

4

  1. Multinational
    Beverage Company…

11

~430MN

30

Countries

People

Production

Plants

146

~870

Lines

Thousand

Sales Points

Investor

Presentation

1.4BN

1.8BN

$2.5BN

$526MN

UC Sales

UC(1) Annual

Revenue

EBITDA

Volume

Production Capacity

Volume

10%

8%

42%

28%

12%

Revenue

24%

40%

16%

20%

EBITDA

32%

68%

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan

Sparkling Market

Position

Turkey #1

Kazakhstan #1

Turkey

Kazakhstan

Turkey

International

TurkeyTurkmenistan

Syria

Iraq

Jordan

Tajikistan

Pakistan #1

Iraq #2

Others

Pakistan

Others

Pakistan

Figures reflect FY21 numbers (1) Unit case, 1 UC equals 5.678 liters. Production plant and capacity figures represent most recent numbers.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Içecek AS published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:28:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 359 M 2 473 M 2 473 M
Net income 2022 3 608 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 5 666 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 31 669 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 606
Free-Float 25,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Burak Basarir Chief Executive Officer
Andriy Avramenko Chief Financial Officer
Tuncay Özilhan Chairman
Asli Kamiloglu Chief Information & Digital Officer
Tugay Keskin Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA IÇECEK ANONIM SIRKETI40.60%1 941
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY8.60%278 742
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.12%50 401
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED20.43%12 096
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.42%11 779
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED3.04%8 216