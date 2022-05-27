Coca Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi : BofA - EEMEA Stars Conference 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coca-Cola İçecek's ("CCI") plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "target," "believe" or other words of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and other risks and uncertainties. Although management believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, at this time, you

should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CCI's expectations include, without limitation: changes in CCI's relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and its exercise of its rights under our bottler's agreements; CCI's ability to maintain and improve its competitive position in its markets; CCI's ability to obtain raw materials and packaging materials at reasonable prices; changes in CCI's relationship with its significant shareholders; the level of demand for its products in its markets; fluctuations in the value of the Turkish Lira or the level of inflation in Turkey; other changes in the political or economic environment in Turkey or CCI's other markets; adverse weather conditions during the summer months; changes in the level of tourism in Turkey; CCI's ability to successfully implement its strategy; and other factors. Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should any of management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, CCI's actual results from operations or financial conditions could differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of this date and CCI has no obligation to update those statements to reflect changes that JUNE occur after that date.

2