Coca Cola Icecek : Announcement Regarding LLC Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan, Ltd

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

December 31, 2020

Announcement Regarding LLC Coca-Cola Bottlers

Uzbekistan, Ltd

As recently announced by the State Assets Management Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan ("SAMA"), the 57.118% stake of Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan, Ltd ("CCBU") is in an open sale process. Viewing Uzbekistan as a good fit to our current operating geography, our Company yesterday submitted an application to SAMA, to be considered as a participant in the first round of process.

The details on the process are available at https://davaktiv.uz/cocacola/en.html

CCBU, a joint venture between Uzbekistan State Holding Company O'zbekoziqovqatxolding (57.118%) and The Coca-Cola Export Corporation (42.882%) is the largest carbonated soft drinks producer in Uzbekistan with ca. 47% market share in 2019.

Should further developments on the issue arise, CCI will make the necessary announcements.

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".

Contacts

Andriy Avramenko Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş Investor Relations and Treasury Director Chief Financial Officer Tel: +90 216 528 4002 Tel: +90 216 528 4410 cicek.ozgunes@cci.com.tr andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr Öktem Söylemez Investor Relations Executive Tel: +90 216 528 4618 oktem.soylemez@cci.com.tr

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor Relations I Tel: +90 216 528 4716 I Fax: +90 216 510 70 10 I CCI-IR@cci.com.tr I www.cci.com.tr Page 1 of 1

PUBLIC