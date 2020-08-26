Coca Cola Icecek : Announcement Regarding Organization Change

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

August 25, 2020

Announcement Regarding Organization Change

Effective December 31, 2020, Mr. Ali Hüroğlu, who currently serves as Supply Chain Director, will retire. To take up the position vacated by Mr. Hüroğlu, Mr. Kerem Kerimoğlu, who currently serves as Supply Chain Development Director, will be appointed as Supply Chain Director effective from September 1, 2020.

Kerem Kerimoğlu joined CCI in 1993. In his early career with CCI, he held various positions, including Production Manager and Operation Manager in Supply Chain organization in Turkey. Between 2006 and 2010 he worked as Supply Chain Operations Director and between 2010 and 2015 Supply Chain Director in Turkey. In 2015 he was appointed as General Manager, Turkmenistan and in 2017 he was appointed as General Manager, Iraq. Since January 2020, he has been in Supply Chain Development Director role.

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT.

