Coca Cola Icecek : Dividend Distribution Proposal

January 20, 2021

Dividend Distribution Proposal

On September 10, 2020, Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ's (CCI) Board of Directors resolved to invite Our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to propose the distribution of a total TL 211,127,749.00 gross dividends to be paid from accumulated profits in accordance with the Provisional Article 13/1 of Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the implementation of the Provisional Article 13 of the Turkish Commercial Code numbered 6102. However, with the Presidential Decree no. 2948 published in the Official Gazette dated September 18, 2020, it was decided to extend the restriction period for the distribution of profits specified in the aforementioned Communiqué by three months to December 31, 2020, therefore the dividend distribution and the extraordinary general assembly processes were cancelled.

Now that the restriction period has ended, CCI Board of Directors resolved on January 20, 2021 to invite our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to propose the distribution of a total TL 211,127,749.00 gross dividends (from extraordinary reserves after legal liabilities are deducted) to be fully paid from accumulated profits. Total dividend amount will be paid starting from 18.02.2021.

Subject to the approval of the General Assembly, a gross cash dividend of TL 0.83 (net TL 0.83) per 100 shares, representing TL 1 nominal value, will be paid to Turkey- based full and limited corporate taxpayers, who receive dividends through an established business or a representative office in Turkey. Other shareholders will receive gross TL 0.83 (net TL 0.7055) per 100 shares.

The dividend distribution table and informative table on dividend rates are attached.

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT.

