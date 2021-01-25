Coca Cola Icecek : Invitation to Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC January 20, 2021 Extraordinary General Assembly On January 20, 2021, Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ's (CCI) Board of Directors resolved: With the decision of the Board of Directors dated September 10, 2020, it was decided to invite our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General

With the decision of the Board of Directors dated September 10, 2020, it was decided to invite our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to be held on October 5, 2020 to discuss the distribution of a total TL 211,127,749.00 gross dividends to be paid from accumulated profits. However, due to the extension of the restriction period for the distribution of profits specified in the Provisional Article 13 of the Turkish Commercial Code numbered 6102 by three months to December 31, 2020, the Extraordinary General Assembly was cancelled. Now that the restriction period has ended, CCI Board of Directors resolved to invite our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to discuss the agenda items specified in Appendix 1, To distribute a total TL 211.127.749,00 gross dividends (from extraordinary reserves after legal liabilities are deducted) to be fully paid from accumulated profits, The dividend distribution to be started from 18.02.2021, To invite Our Company's shareholders to the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to be held on February 17, 2021, at 11:00 at our headquarters, located in Dudullu OSB Mah. Deniz Feneri Sk. No:4 Ümraniye 34776 Istanbul to discuss the agenda items specified in Appendix 1, Our Company's shareholders who are unable to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting to issue notary-certified powers of attorney to individuals who will represent them at the meeting in the form as specified in Appendix 2 or the power of attorney to be presented with authorized signatures list of Our Company's shareholder if not notary-certified. Within the scope of the actions taken to contain COVID-19 outbreak globally and in Turkey, a series of precautions for general assembly meetings have been announced by Republic of Turkey Ministry of Trade, especially considering the intensity of the general assembly meetings of companies. Accordingly shareholders are advised to attend the general assembly meetings electronically instead of attending physically. In line with the advice, we respectfully request our shareholders to prefer attending CCI's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting electronically by completing the necessary procedures for electronic participation instead of physical participation.

Company Profile CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company. CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, and iced teas. CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT.

Appendix 1: COCA-COLA İÇECEK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2021 AGENDA 1. Opening of the meeting, election of the Chairmanship Council; 2. Approval of the Board of Directors' proposal on distribution of profits, 3. Closing.

Appendix 2: PROXY FORM COCA-COLA İÇECEK AŞ I hereby appoint ___________________________________ as my proxy authorized to represent me, to vote and make proposals in line with the views I express herein below and sign the required papers at the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. that will convene on February 17, 2021, at 11:00 at the address of Dudullu OSB Mah., Deniz Feneri Sk. No:4 Ümraniye 34776 İstanbul. The Attorney's(*): Name Surname/ Trade Name: TR ID Number/ Tax ID Number, Trade Register and Number and MERSIS (Central Registration System) Number: (*) Foreign attorneys should submit the equivalent information mentioned above. A) SCOPE OF REPRESENTATIVE POWER The scope of representative power should be defined after choosing one of the options (a), (b) or (c) in the following sections 1 and 2. 1. About the agenda items of General Assembly: The attorney is authorized to vote according to his/her opinion. The attorney is authorized to vote in line with the proposals of the partnership management. The attorney is authorized to vote in accordance with the following instructions stated in the table. Instructions: In the event that the shareholder chooses option (c), the shareholder should mark "Accept" or "Reject" box and if the shareholder marks the "Reject" box, then he/she should write the dissenting opinion to be noted down in the minutes of the extraordinary general assembly. Agenda Items (*) Accept Reject Dissenting Opinion Opening of the meeting and election of the Chairmanship Council, Approval of the Board of Directors' proposal on distribution of profits Closing. No voting on the informative items. If the minority has another draft resolution, necessary arrangements should be made to enable them vote by proxy. 2. Special instruction related to other issues that may come up during Extraordinary General Assembly meeting and rights of minority: a) The attorney is authorized to vote according to his/her opinion. b) The attorney is not authorized to vote in these matters. c) The attorney is authorized to vote for agenda items in accordance with the following instructions: SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS: The special instructions (if there is any) to be given by the shareholder to the attorney are stated herein.

