Coca Cola Icecek : Renewal of Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

January 22, 2021
Announcement Regarding Renewal of Corporate
Governance Rating Agreement
Renewal of Corporate Governance Rating Agreement
Our company has signed an agreement with SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. on 22nd January 2021 to renew its corporate governance rating for two rating periods. SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. is officially authorized to make corporate governance rating assesment in compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles of the Capital Markets Board.
Company Profile
CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.
CCI employs close to 8,500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks and iced teas.
CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".
Contacts
Andriy Avramenko
Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş
Investor Relations and Treasury Director
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +90 216 528 4002
Tel: +90 216 528 4410
cicek.ozgunes@cci.com.tr
andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr
Öktem Söylemez
Investor Relations Executive
Tel: +90 216 528 4618
oktem.soylemez@cci.com.tr
