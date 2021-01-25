Coca Cola Icecek : Renewal of Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

Log in
FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

January 22, 2021

Announcement Regarding Renewal of Corporate

Governance Rating Agreement

Renewal of Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

Our company has signed an agreement with SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. on 22nd January 2021 to renew its corporate governance rating for two rating periods. SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. is officially authorized to make corporate governance rating assesment in compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles of the Capital Markets Board.

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8,500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".

Contacts

Andriy Avramenko

Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş

Investor Relations and Treasury Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +90 216 528 4002

Tel: +90 216 528 4410

cicek.ozgunes@cci.com.tr

andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr

Öktem Söylemez

Investor Relations Executive

Tel: +90 216 528 4618

oktem.soylemez@cci.com.tr

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor Relations I Tel: +90 216 528 4716 I Fax: +90 216 510 70 10 I CCI-IR@cci.com.tr I www.cci.com.tr Page 1 of 1

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Içecek AS published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 13:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
