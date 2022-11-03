Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cochin Shipyard Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540678   INE704P01017

COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED

(540678)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
581.50 INR   +6.30%
12:13pCochin Shipyard : Bagging orders/contract
PU
09/29Cochin Shipyard Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/31India to commission first home-built carrier, but short of jets on deck
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cochin Shipyard : Bagging orders/contract

11/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
SEC/48/2017-63

November 03, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

Compliance Department

Compliance Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code/Symbol: 540678/COCHINSHIP

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Receipt of international order for construction of

Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV)

  1. We would like to inform that CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos. of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year. These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards its commissioning and maintenance. These specialized vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 1000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months.
  2. None of the promoter/ promoter group / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Further, the said order also does not fall under the purview of related party transactions.
  3. Further updates will follow in due course.

Thanking you,

For Cochin Shipyard Limited

Syamkamal N

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 16:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 31 428 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2023 5 457 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net cash 2023 25 566 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 77 661 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 756
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cochin Shipyard Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 590,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Madhu Sankunny Nair Chairman & Managing Director
V. J. Jose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bejoy Bhasker Executive Director & Technical Director
Sreejith K. Narayanan Operations Director
N. Syamkamal Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED63.27%924
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-20.72%3 741
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-7.46%3 466
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-8.11%3 154
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD60.98%2 932
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.30.14%2 563