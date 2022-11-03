Cochin Shipyard : Bagging orders/contract

We would like to inform that CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos. of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year. These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards its commissioning and maintenance. These specialized vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 1000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months.