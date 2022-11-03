Cochin Shipyard : Bagging orders/contract

Subject: Receipt of international order for construction of
Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV)
We would like to inform that CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos. of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year. These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards its commissioning and maintenance. These specialized vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 1000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months.
None of the promoter/ promoter group / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Further, the said order also does not fall under the purview of related party transactions.
