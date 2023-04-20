Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cochlear Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COH   AU000000COH5

COCHLEAR LIMITED

(COH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:56 2023-04-20 am EDT
248.25 AUD   +0.12%
02:49aUK watchdog says Cochlear's Oticon purchase can hurt competition
RE
02:37aBritish Regulator's In-depth Probe Finds Competition Concerns in Cochlear-Demant Deal
MT
03/21COCHLEAR LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

UK watchdog says Cochlear's Oticon purchase can hurt competition

04/20/2023 | 02:49am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Thursday Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's acquisition of Danish rival Demant's hearing implants business Oticon Medical could substantially reduce competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found a mergerbetween two of the biggest players in the UK's hearing implant sector could lead to worse outcomes for the patients who rely on these life-changing hearing implants and higher prices for the state-owned National Health Service.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 851 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2023 298 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2023 546 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,5x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 16 310 M 10 964 M 10 964 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,51x
EV / Sales 2024 7,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COCHLEAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cochlear Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCHLEAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 247,96 AUD
Average target price 224,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diggory William Howitt President-Asia Pacific
Stuart Sayers Chief Financial Officer & President-Services
Catriona Alison Deans Chairman
Jan Janssen Chief Technology Officer
David Hackshall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCHLEAR LIMITED21.48%10 964
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG32.91%24 924
SONOVA HOLDING AG31.33%19 294
DEMANT A/S51.49%9 303
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-6.81%3 061
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.-8.86%2 413
