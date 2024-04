PR 118 COCOA PROCESSING COMPANY PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (2)

PR 118 COCOA PROCESSING COMPANY PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (1)

Disclaimer

Cocoa Processing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 21:57:39 UTC.