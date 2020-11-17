Log in
Cocrystal Pharma : Investor Presentation

11/17/2020 | 04:05pm EST

Investor Presentation

November 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected results of our collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck"), including the expected acceleration of our influenza program, the anticipated characteristics of the drug candidates developed as the result of this collaboration, expected funding by Merck of future research, development and commercialization of products derived from such collaboration, and the expected future payments and royalties in connection with the collaboration; the expected progress in developing an effective first-in-class therapeutic and prophylactic treatment of COVID-19 infections and the anticipated timing of achieving the value-driving milestones, including identifying additional inhibitors using our proprietary platform technology in Q3 2020, and the selection of a preclinical lead molecule in Q4 2020; the expected progress of our HCV program, including future partnership discussions; the expected progress of our influenza program and the anticipated timing of achieving the value-driving milestones, including securing a supply line in Q2 2020 and initiating the 2nd batch API synthesis in Q3 2020; the expected progress of our norovirus program and the anticipated timing of achieving the value-driving milestones, including completion of a proof-of-concept animal study in Q4 2020; and the expected future success of our drug candidates compared to approved drugs,. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the risks arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company, including supply chain disruptions, our continued ability to proceed with our programs, receive necessary regulatory approvals and continue to rely on certain third parties, and on the national and global economy, risks arising from our reliance on continuing collaboration with Merck under the collaboration agreement, the future results of preclinical and clinical studies, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, and our ability to find and enter into agreements with suitable collaboration partners. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cocrystal's Seasoned Senior Leadership

Management Team

Gary Wilcox, Ph.D.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

  • Over 35 years of executive biotech leadership experience and played a key role in the development of Cialis

Sam Lee, Ph.D.

President

  • Over 25 years of anti-infective drug discovery research experience and played a key role in the early development of phosphoinositide 3- kinase (PI3K) delta inhibitors

James J. Martin, MBA, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 25 years of finance and management experience including providing financial leadership to commercial-stage, publicly traded health science companies

Scientific Advisory Board

Roger Kornberg, Ph.D.

Professor

• Stanford University School of

Director, Chairman of the

Medicine

Scientific Advisory Board

Nobel Laureate

Professor

Michael Levitt, Ph.D.

Stanford University School of

Member

Medicine

Nobel Laureate

Baek Kim, Ph.D.

• Director of Center for Drug

Discovery

Member

Emory University

Bob Lehman, Ph.D.

Professor (Emeritus)

• Stanford University School of

Member

Medicine

Gary Schoolnik, M.D.

Professor (Emeritus)

• Stanford University School of

Member

Medicine

Roland Strong, Ph.D.

Professor

Fred Hutchinson Cancer

Member

Research Center

Christophe Verlinde, Ph.D.

Professor (Emeritus)

Member

University of Washington

Corporate Overview

Highlights

Clinical Stage Antiviral Company

Proprietary Drug

Discovery Platform

Merck Influenza Collaboration

Target Diseases

Influenza

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Hepatitis

Norovirus (Gastroenteritis)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

