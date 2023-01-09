Cocrystal Pharma : Investor Presentation

Potent antivirals to combat some of the most serious diseases facing humanity
About Cocrystal Pharma
Applying powerful, proprietary drug discovery platform technology to develop first- and best-in-classbroad-spectrum antiviral drugs
Advancing programs in high-value antiviral drug targets
Pandemic and seasonal influenza A
Pandemic SARS-CoV-2,SARS-CoV-2 variants, and coronaviruses
Norovirus gastroenteritis
Drug candidates with clinically validated mechanisms of action
Effectively cure viral diseases
Broad-spectrumand potent antiviral activity
Designed to be effective for emerging variants and existing drug resistant viruses
Proprietary drug discovery platform technology
Unique drug discovery platform technology developed with Nobel Prize-winning technology
Focused on advancing a robust product pipeline toward commercialization
Investment Highlights
Targeting multibillion-dollar, global markets for the treatment of acute and pandemic viral diseases
Proprietary drug discovery platform technology
Advancing multiple clinical programs
Oral influenza PB2 inhibitor, CC-42344 - Phase 1 completed and Phase 2a to begin H2 2023
Oral coronavirus protease inhibitor, CDI-988 - Phase 1 to begin H1 2023
Inhaled influenza PB2 inhibitor, CC-42344 - Phase 1 to begin H1 2024
Oral norovirus protease inhibitor - Preclinical lead development ongoing
Ongoing Merck collaboration for influenza A/B therapeutic - Potential milestones and royalties for up to $156 million and validation of Cocrystal's drug discovery platform technology
Additional pandemic preparedness collaboration opportunities are being explored
Seasoned leadership includes experienced management, senior scientists and two Nobel laureates
Cost-efficientoperations and clean capital structure; cash sufficient to fund planned operations
Robust Therapeutic Pipeline Addressing Unmet Medical Needs
Program
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Influenza A
CC-42344 oral
Planned Phase 2a trial
PB2 Inhibitor
initiation in H2 2023
Influenza A/B
Influenza A/B
In collaboration with
Collaboration update
Inhibitor
expected in H1 2023
Influenza A
CC-42344
Planned Phase 1 trial
Inhaled PB2 inhibitor
initiation in H1 2024
COVID-19
CDI-988 Oral Protease
Planned Phase 1 trial
Inhibitor
initiation in H1 2023
COVID-19
CDI-45205 Protease
IND-enabling study ongoing
(Licensed)
Inhibitor
COVID-19
Replication Inhibitors
Discovery ongoing
Norovirus
Oral Protease
Planned preclinical lead
Gastroenteritis
Inhibitors
selection in H1 2023
