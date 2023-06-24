Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the market opportunities for the treatment of acute and chronic viral diseases which are the focus of our programs; the development pipeline; our technology platform's ability to produce viable drug candidates at reduced development timelines and costs; the potential future payments and royalties in connection with the collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck"); the expected future characteristics and progress in our clinical programs, including anticipated initiation of a Phase 2a study for oral influenza PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in H2 2023 and a Phase 1 study for inhaled influenza PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in H1 2024; our exploration of other collaboration opportunities, and our expectations regarding future liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "should," "would," "intend," "seem," "potential," "appear," "continue," "future," believe," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the risks arising from the impact of COVID-19 and its current spread in China and the potential spreading to the United States and other places where clinical trial for our studies are conducted, the Ukraine war, inflation and interest rate increases on the national and global economy, on our collaboration partners, clinical research organizations ("CROs"), Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and on our Company, including raw material and test animal shortages and other supply chain disruptions or labor shortages, the ability of our CROs to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical trials, our and our collaboration partners' technology and software performing as expected, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government, potential mutations in the virus which may result in variants that are resistant to a product candidate we develop, and our reliance on Merck for further development in the influenza A/B program under the license and collaboration agreement. Further information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

