Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.    COCP

COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.

(COCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cocrystal Pharma : Investor Presentation

03/09/2021 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: COCP cocrystalpharma.com

Investor Presentation

March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected results of our collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck"), including the anticipated characteristics of the drug candidates developed as the result of this collaboration, expected funding by Merck of future research, development and commercialization of products derived from such collaboration, and the expected future payments and royalties in connection with the collaboration; the expected progress in developing a compound for the effective treatment and prevention of COVID-19 infections and the anticipated timing of achieving the value-driving milestones, including achieving pre-IND status and development of additional COVID-19 inhibitors with novel mechanism of action in 2021; the expected progress of our Influenza A program, including the initiation of Phase 1 study in Q3 2021; the expected synergetic effects of CC-42344 with approved Influenza antivirals; the expected progress of our HCV program, including future partnership for

further development; the expected progress of our norovirus program and the anticipated timing of achieving the value-driving milestones, including completion of a proof-of-concept animal study in H1 2021; and our estimates with respect to market opportunities and development pipeline. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "should," "would," "intend," "seem," "potential," "appear," "continue," "future," believe," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the risks arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company, including supply chain disruptions, our continued ability to proceed with our programs, receive necessary regulatory approvals and continue to rely on certain third parties, and on the national and global economy, risks arising from our reliance on continuing collaboration with Merck under the collaboration agreement, the future results of preclinical and clinical studies, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, and our ability to find and enter into agreements with suitable collaboration partners. Further information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended and supplemented by the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-

Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the three months ended September 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Investment Highlights

  • Applying proprietary structure-based drug design technology to develop first- and best- in-class broad-spectrum antiviral drugs

  • Large market opportunities for the treatment of acute and chronic viral diseases including seasonal and pandemic influenza, COVID-19, hepatitis C, and norovirus gastroenteritis

  • Product candidates are tested for multiple routes of delivery

  • Robust development pipeline including Merck collaboration

  • Seasoned leadership includes two Nobel laureates and biotech veterans with proven success in drug discovery and development, business and finance

  • Cost-efficient business model supported by strong cash position and clean capital structure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.
07:09aCOCRYSTAL PHARMA  : Investor Presentation
PU
07:03aCOCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
07:00aCocrystal Pharma to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference
GL
03/02Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtu..
GL
03/02COCRYSTAL PHARMA  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtu..
AQ
02/19COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
AQ
01/21COCRYSTAL PHARMA  : reimagine Health Research Symposium Presentation
PU
01/21COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/21Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Feat..
GL
01/20COCRYSTAL PHARMA  : Announces Further Development of Influenza AB Antiviral Comp..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,08 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,3 M 95,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 45,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 42,4x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 $
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Spread / Highest target 260%
Spread / Average Target 242%
Spread / Lowest Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary L. Wilcox Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sam Lee President
James Joseph Martin Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roger David Kornberg Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Phillip Frost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC.2.21%95
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.14%22 043
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.3.79%20 118
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.36%14 726
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.22.48%13 580
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.96%12 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ