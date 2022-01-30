Coda Minerals : December 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Coda Minerals Chair, Keith Jones said: "Coda Minerals ended 2021 a very different company to how we started the year. This time last year, we were part-way through what would become the first phase of resource definition drilling at Emmie Bluff and Emmie Bluff Deeps was still in the targeting phase. Now, just 12 months later, not only have we completed that drilling and delivered a stand-out initial Mineral Resource estimate at Emmie Bluff, we have also made enormous progress drilling out one of the most exciting new IOCG discoveries in the Stuart Shelf.

"Our focus at Emmie Bluff Deeps during the December quarter was on continuing to extend the lateral footprint of the deposit, which remains open in almost all directions. We hope to further extend the deposit with the two important drill- holes currently in progress. Our understanding of the broader structural and geological setting at Emmie Bluff Deeps continues to evolve, with recent drilling successes such as the 63m thick intercept encountered in hole 2W4 during the quarter showing that there is still enormous upside potential as the deposit continues to expand both in terms of thickness and lateral extent.

"The delivery of the Emmie Bluff Resource in December represented a significant milestone for the Company, achieving one of the key goals we set for ourselves on listing. The maiden Resource exceeded our expectations, with our in-ground resources at Elizabeth Creek more than tripling in contained metal terms. With the vast majority of the Emmie Bluff Resource estimated to the Indicated classification, we are now moving forward confidently on scoping-level studies to confirm the mining and processing methods which will allow us to develop not only Emmie Bluff, but potentially also our other Indicated Mineral Resources at MG14 and Windabout. We expect that these resources, and in particular Emmie Bluff, will underpin the Company's growth into the future for many years to come.

"While we will continue to advance our existing deposits, the objective of any exploration company is discovery, and as we enter into 2022 we have numerous additional exciting discovery opportunities across our portfolio. Our short-term drill targets at Elaine, Cattlegrid South and Cameron River in Queensland are all scheduled for drilling in the coming months, and, with $13.9 million in the bank, we have both the capital and the technical resources to execute each of these programmes.

"2021, and in particular the December quarter, was an exceptional period for Coda Minerals as we continue to build the foundations that will transform Coda Minerals into a major copper company, ideally positioned to help meet the anticipated increase in demand for copper stemming from the global energy transformation and the rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles and renewable energy technologies."